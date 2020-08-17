Now Streaming: 'Lovecraft' tackles cosmic baddies, terrestrial racism

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services.
• “Lovecraft Country” (TV-MA) takes on both the cosmic horror and the blatant racism of H.P Lovecraft’s stories with the story of a Black man (Jonathan Majors) searching for his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams) in 1950s America. He and his traveling companions (Courtney B. Vance and Jurnee Smollett) face both fantastical creatures and very human bigotry. Creator Misha Green, who also made the provocative but short-lived “Underground,” adapts the novel by Matt Ruff, and J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele are among the producers. New episodes Sunday nights. (All HBO platforms)
• Lili Reinhart developed and stars in “Chemical Hearts” (2020, R) as an enigmatic transfer student who finds a home at her new high school newspaper, where her co-editor (Austin Abrams) becomes drawn to her. The romantic drama, based on the young adult novel by Krystal Sutherland and directed by Richard Tanne (“Southside With You”), explores the complications of young love as the young man projects his ideals on the new girl. (Amazon Prime Video, Friday)
• The documentary limited series “High Score” (2020, not rated) looks back at the golden age of video games and spotlights some of the iconic games and forgotten pioneers of the gaming industry, from the first arcade hits to the modern home gaming systems. (Netflix)
• Ethan Hawke plays Nikola Tesla, the legendary electrical engineer and pioneering inventor, in Michael Almereyda’s unconventional biographical drama “Tesla” (2020, PG-13), which mixes history, commentary and invented scenes. Kyle MacLachlan is rival Thomas Edison and Jim Gaffigan and Eve Hewson co-star. (Cable on demand and video on demand, Friday)
PAY PER VIEW/ VIDEO ON DEMAND
• Debuting direct to video on demand are a pair of historical dramas about the African-American experience. “Emperor” (2020, PG-13) is inspired by the legend of Shields Green (Dayo Okeniyi), an enslaved man descended from African kings who joined John Brown on the raid on Harper’s Ferry but was forgotten in the historical record. Oscar-winning screenwriter Kevin Willmott directs “The 24th” (2020, not rated), based on the story of the all-black United States Infantry Regiment and the Houston Riot of 1917.
• Also new are two film-related documentaries: “Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies” (2020, not rated), which cover over a century of skin (both male and female) on the screen, and the five-part, 150-minute documentary series “Cursed Films” (2020, not rated), originally made for Shudder.
NETFLIX
• Two suburban kids rescue their mom (Malin Akerman) when they discover she is a former burglar forced into one last heist in the family-friendly adventure “The Sleepover” (2020, not rated, Friday).
• The animated comedy “Hoops: Season 1” (TV-MA) features Jake Johnson as the foul-mouthed coach of a hopeless high school basketball team. (Friday)
• “Les Misérables” (2012, PG-13), the big screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical starring Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and Anne Hathaway, won three Academy Awards.
• True stories: “John Was Trying to Contact Aliens” (2020, not rated) profiles a rural electronics whiz who has spent decades monitoring the skies for signs of alien civilizations while enduring a lonely personal life.
• Streaming TV: The fifth season of “Lucifer” (TV-14) sends the devil back to hell, at least temporarily, before returning to solve crime in Los Angeles.
• International passport: A mother takes matters into her own hands to save her son after he’s convicted of killing his ex-wife in the thriller “The Crimes That Bind” (Argentina, 2020, not rated, with subtitles).
• “Biohackers: Season 1” (Germany, not rated, with subtitles), is a thriller set in the world of illegal genetic engineering experiments.
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
• Dustin Hoffman stars as a “Little Big Man” (1970, PG-13) in Arthur Penn’s offbeat take on the American Western. It co-stars Faye Dunaway and Richard Mulligan and earned an Oscar nomination for Chief Dan George.
• The hilarious Australian action spoof “Danger 5: Complete Series” (2011-2015, TV-14) lampoons action TV shows of the 1970s and 1980s.
HULU
• Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon travel in the footsteps of Odysseus in “The Trip to Greece” (2020, not rated), their fourth road movie comedy with director Michael Winterbottom. The first three trips in the series are also streaming on Hulu.
HBO MAX
• “Birds Of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” (2020, R) stars Margot Robbie as comic book supervillain turned quasi-hero Harley Quinn, who teams up with an all-female costumed crew (Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett) to protect a young girl from a crime lord. (All HBO platforms)
• Streaming TV: The reality dating show “Singletown: Season 1” (2020, not rated) comes from England, and “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens: Season 1” (2020, TV-14), a comedy based on the comedian’s life growing up in Flushing, N.Y., arrives from Comedy Central.
OTHER STREAMS
• Jeanne Balibar directs and stars in “Wonders in the Suburbs” (France, 2019, not rated, with subtitles), a comedy of small town politics featuring Emmanuelle Béart, Mathieu Amalric, and Bulle Ogier. (Mubi)
• The documentary series “The Suspect” (not rated) looks at one of the most notorious murders and tabloid trials in Canada this century. New episodes each Tuesday. (Sundance Now)
• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com and in Thursday’s SCENE section.