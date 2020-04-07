Now Streaming: 'Little Women,' 'Parasite" and free HBO shows

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• Greta Gerwig directs and adapts “Little Women” (2019, PG), bringing a modern perspective to the lives of women in Civil War-era America. Saoirse Ronan stars as Jo March, and Florence Pugh, Emma Watson and Laura Dern co-star. It was nominated for six Oscars, including best picture and adapted screenplay, and won for costume design. On cable on demand, VOD, DVD and Blu-ray, and at Redbox.
• The first foreign language film to win the Oscar for best film, Park Chan-wook’s “Parasite” (South Korea, 2019, R, with subtitles), is a social satire that melds comedy and tragedy in a commentary of class, income inequality and human dignity. It won four Oscars in all, including best director and original screenplay. Streaming on Hulu.
• Oscar nominee “Les Misérables” (France, 2019, R, with subtitles) looks at life in the Paris slums as seen through the eyes of a young cop from the provinces. On Amazon Prime Video.
• Willem Dafoe earned an Oscar nomination as the manager of a low-rent hotel in the American indie drama “The Florida Project” (2017, R). Streaming on Netflix.
• Free pick: For a limited time, HBO is making nine popular shows and 30 movies and original documentaries available to stream for free via the HBO Now and HBO Go apps. The shows are “The Sopranos,” “Veep,” “Succession,” “Six Feet Under,” “The Wire,” “Ballers,” “Barry,” “Silicon Valley” and “True Blood.” Documentaries include “McMillion$,” and movies include “Empire of the Sun,” “Blinded by the Light” and “The Bridges of Madison County.”
• Classic pick: Tony Curtis delivers his finest performance as a hustling press agent opposite Burt Lancaster’s cold-blooded newspaper columnist in “Sweet Smell of Success” (1957). Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
PAY PER VIEW/ VIDEO ON DEMAND
• The animated musical adventure “Trolls World Tour” (2020, PG) debuts directly to cable on demand and VOD at a premium price.
• Traditional VOD releases include “Cats” (2019, PG), the notorious big screen version of the hit Broadway musical, and the family comedy “Dolittle” (2020, PG) with Robert Downey Jr.
NETFLIX
• Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn star in the Netflix Original romantic comedy “Love Wedding Repeat” (2020, not rated), streaming Friday. Also debuting on Netflix on Friday are the WWE family comedy “The Main Event” (2020, TV-PG) and the multigenerational immigrant drama “Tigertail” (2020, PG).
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
• “Cutter’s Way” (1981, R) with Jeff Bridges and John Heard is an American classic that got lost during its 1981 release.
HULU
• Think of the low-key horror film “Little Joe” (2019, not rated) as a 21st century twist on “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.”
OTHER STREAMS
• The fourth season of “The Good Fight” (TV-MA), the smart, witty, sharply satirical spinoff of “The Good Wife,” begins on CBS All Access with new episodes every Thursday.
• David Tennant and Cush Jumbo star in “Deadwater Fell” (2020, not rated), a dark four-part British crime thriller from the creator of “Grantchester.” New episodes each Monday on Acorn TV.
NEW ON DISC/REDBOX
• “Little Women,” “Dolittle,” “Cats.”
• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.