Now Streaming: It's October; time for some chills

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• “The Haunting of Bly Manor” (TV-MA), from “The Haunting of Hill House” creator Mike Flanagan, adapts the Henry James classic “The Turn of the Screw,” updating it to 1980s England. “Hill House” actor Henry Thomas stars as a man who hires an American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) for his orphaned niece and nephew in his remote mansion. (Netflix, Friday)
• “The Right Stuff: Season 1” (TV-14) retells the story of the American space program and the pilots who became America’s pioneering astronauts. Based on the book by Tom Wolfe (which was previously made into the 1983 movie), it stars Patrick J. Adams, James Lafferty, Jake McDorman and Colin O’Donoghue. Two episodes available starting Friday, new episodes each Friday thereafter. (Disney+)
• Ethan Hawke is John Brown in “The Good Lord Bird” (TV-MA), a limited series that weaves history and fiction to tell the story of a young boy (Joshua Caleb Johnson) who escapes enslavement and joins the abolitionist’s crusade. New episodes each Sunday. (All Showtime platforms)
• American indie drama “Charm City Kings” (2020, R), about a 14-year-old boy (Jahi Di’Allo) drawn into a notorious group of Baltimore dirt bike riders, won a Special Jury Prize at Sundance. (HBO Max)
• The sixth and final season of the Canadian comedy “Schitt’s Creek” (TV-MA) swept the Emmy Awards this year, with wins for outstanding comedy series, writing, directing and all four leading actors. It’s now streaming on Netflix.
• Peacock TV adds the complete run of the sitcom “Parks and Recreation” (TV-PG) with Amy Poehler and all 46 seasons of “Saturday Night Live” (TV-14), with episodes of the new season streaming a day after their respective network debuts.
PAY PER VIEW/ VIDEO ON DEMAND
• Colin Firth and Julie Walters star in “The Secret Garden” (2020, PG), adapted from the beloved novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, and Louis Gossett Jr. is “The Cuban” (2020, not rated), an elderly musician with Alzheimer’s.
NETFLIX
• Adam Sandler stars with Kevin James and Kenan Thompson in the comedy “Hubie Halloween” (2020, not rated).
• A struggling playwright (Radha Blank) reinvents herself as a rapper in the hip-hop comedy “The Forty-Year-Old Version” (2020, Friday, not rated).
• True stories: The documentary feature “Dolly Parton: Here I Am” (2020, not rated) profiles the American music legend, and the reality series “Deaf U: Season 1” (not rated) follows a group of deaf students at Gallaudet University.
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
• The first pair of original horror features in the “Welcome to the Blumhouse” anthology series are now available: “The Lie” (2018, R) with Mireille Enos and Peter Sarsgaard, and the sci-fi thriller “Black Box” (2020).
• Streaming TV: the fourth and final season of “Mr. Robot” (2019, TV-MA) brings the strangest conspiracy thriller on TV to a close.
HULU
• Three Clive Barker short stories make up the horror anthology feature “Books of Blood” (2020, TV-MA) starring Britt Robertson, Rafi Gavron and Anna Friel. (Hulu)
• “Terminator: Dark Fate” (2019, R) is the first sequel since 1991 to star both Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
PEACOCK TV
• The British crime comedy “Code 404” (2020, not rated) stars Daniel Mays and Stephen Graham.
• All eight “Harry Potter” (PG/PG-13) movies are available to stream for the month of October only.
OTHER STREAMS
• The documentary series “The Comedy Store” (TV-MA) surveys the legacy of the famous comedy club. New episodes Sundays. (All Showtime platforms)
• Kate Elliot stars in the psychological mystery “The Gulf” (2019, not rated), a limited series from New Zealand. All six episodes on Acorn TV.
• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com and in Thursday’s SCENE.