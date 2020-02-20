Now Streaming: ‘Hunters’ takes on the Holocaust with dark humor

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• Al Pacino makes his streaming TV debut in the Amazon Original series “Hunters” (2020), a thriller with a twist of dark humor about a secret group of vigilantes in 1970s New York City where Nazis in hiding conspire to unleash the Fourth Reich in America. Think of it as a companion piece to the recently ended “Man in the High Castle,” but with more violence, lots of ’70s color, and playful Tarantino-esque asides. The storytelling gets a little tangled, but it’s entertaining while still treating the Holocaust with complete seriousness. Ten episodes on Amazon Prime Video starting Friday.
• A Mexican-American family struggles to keep their family business afloat in the comedy “Gentefied” (2020, not rated), a Netflix Original series set in the Latinx culture of Boyle Heights, Los Angeles. The show tackles issues of gentrification and cultural authenticity as the extended family tries to find a balance that will keep their taqueria open: adapt to the incoming population or embrace their roots. The show, coproduced by America Ferrera, also features healthy amount of Spanglish in the dialogue. Ten episodes on Netflix starting Friday.
• The beloved time traveling romantic drama “Outlander” (2020, TV-MA), which now has two couples making a life in pre-
Revolutionary America, is back for its fifth season. New episodes each Sunday on all Starz platforms.
• Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” (2019, PG-13), which takes on Nazi Germany and satirizes the cult of Hitler with a sense of childlike whimsy, won the Oscar for adapted screenplay. It’s now on cable on demand and VOD, along with “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (2019, PG-13) starring Matthew Rhys and Tom Hanks in an Oscar-nominated performance as Fred Rogers. Also on DVD and at Redbox.
• Classic pick: Francis Ford Coppola made “The Conversation” (1974, PG), an intimate thriller starring Gene Hackman as a surveillance expert whose work may have resulted in murder, between his two Oscar-winning “Godfather” films. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
PAY PER VIEW/VIDEO ON DEMAND
• Chadwick Boseman is a driven police detective in the crime thriller “21 Bridges” (2019, R) and director Roland Emmerich takes on World War II in “Midway” (2019, PG-13) with Patrick Wilson and Woody Harrelson.
NETFLIX
• Anne Hathaway plays a journalist plunged into the mire of the Iran-Contra scandal in “The Last Thing He Wanted” (2020, R), which comes direct to Netflix on Friday, one week after a limited theatrical release.
• The docu-series “Babies: Part 1” (2020, not rated) takes audiences through the rapid development of infants in the first year of life.
• A 15-year-old scientist embarks on a career in robotics in the new family-friendly sitcom “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia: Season 1” (2020, TV-PG).
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
• A dogged detective (Gillian Anderson) tracks a serial killer (Jamie Dornan) in the dark British crime drama “The Fall: Seasons 1-2” (2013-2014).
HULU
• You can stream the season premieres of network shows “American Idol: Season 3” and “Good Girls: Season 3” and the debut of the animated comedy “Duncanville.”
HBO NOW
• “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” is back on all HBO platforms. Streaming versions available a day after the Sunday cable premiere.
NEW ON DISC/REDBOX
• “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “21 Bridges,” “Midway.”
• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.