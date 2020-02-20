Now Streaming: ‘Hunters’ takes on the Holocaust with dark humor

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services.

TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK

Al Pacino makes his streaming TV debut in the Amazon Original series “Hunters” (2020), a thriller with a twist of dark humor about a secret group of vigilantes in 1970s New York City where Nazis in hiding conspire to unleash the Fourth Reich in America. Think of it as a companion piece to the recently ended “Man in the High Castle,” but with more violence, lots of ’70s color, and playful Tarantino-esque asides. The storytelling gets a little tangled, but it’s entertaining while still treating the Holocaust with complete seriousness. Ten episodes on Amazon Prime Video starting Friday.

A Mexican-American family struggles to keep their family business afloat in the comedy “Gentefied” (2020, not rated), a Netflix Original series set in the Latinx culture of Boyle Heights, Los Angeles. The show tackles issues of gentrification and cultural authenticity as the extended family tries to find a balance that will keep their taqueria open: adapt to the incoming population or embrace their roots. The show, coproduced by America Ferrera, also features healthy amount of Spanglish in the dialogue. Ten episodes on Netflix starting Friday.

The beloved time traveling romantic drama “Outlander” (2020, TV-MA), which now has two couples making a life in pre-

Revolutionary America, is back for its fifth season. New episodes each Sunday on all Starz platforms.

Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” (2019, PG-13), which takes on Nazi Germany and satirizes the cult of Hitler with a sense of childlike whimsy, won the Oscar for adapted screenplay. It’s now on cable on demand and VOD, along with “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (2019, PG-13) starring Matthew Rhys and Tom Hanks in an Oscar-nominated performance as Fred Rogers. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Classic pick: Francis Ford Coppola made “The Conversation” (1974, PG), an intimate thriller starring Gene Hackman as a surveillance expert whose work may have resulted in murder, between his two Oscar-winning “Godfather” films. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

PAY PER VIEW/VIDEO ON DEMAND

Chadwick Boseman is a driven police detective in the crime thriller “21 Bridges” (2019, R) and director Roland Emmerich takes on World War II in “Midway” (2019, PG-13) with Patrick Wilson and Woody Harrelson.

NETFLIX

Anne Hathaway plays a journalist plunged into the mire of the Iran-Contra scandal in “The Last Thing He Wanted” (2020, R), which comes direct to Netflix on Friday, one week after a limited theatrical release.

The docu-series “Babies: Part 1” (2020, not rated) takes audiences through the rapid development of infants in the first year of life.

A 15-year-old scientist embarks on a career in robotics in the new family-friendly sitcom “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia: Season 1” (2020, TV-PG).

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

A dogged detective (Gillian Anderson) tracks a serial killer (Jamie Dornan) in the dark British crime drama “The Fall: Seasons 1-2” (2013-2014).

HULU

You can stream the season premieres of network shows “American Idol: Season 3” and “Good Girls: Season 3” and the debut of the animated comedy “Duncanville.”

HBO NOW

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” is back on all HBO platforms. Streaming versions available a day after the Sunday cable premiere.

NEW ON DISC/REDBOX

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “21 Bridges,” “Midway.”

• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.

