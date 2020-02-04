Now Streaming: Forky joins the gang for funny, poignant 'Toy Story 4'

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• “Toy Story 4” (2019, G) reunites the toy box gang for a road trip with new friends. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack and Annie Potts headline the returning voice cast and Tony Hale is Forky, an arts and crafts project made from a plastic spork who suffers from an identity crisis. Like the previous installments, it’s both funny and poignant and great for the whole family. It makes its streaming debut on Disney Plus.
• Shia LaBeouf writes and stars in “Honey Boy” (2019, R), a drama of the stormy childhood of a child actor loosely based on his own life. Alma Har’el directs the Amazon Prime Video original feature, which was nominated for four Film Independent Spirit awards.
• Alison Brie plays an isolated, socially awkward woman whose dreams start to bleed into her reality in “Horse Girl” (2020, R), a psychological drama that delves into issues of mental illness. The film from director Jeff Baeana and co-writer Brie comes direct to Netflix on Friday from its debut at Sundance.
• Three siblings discover mysterious keys to a dark supernatural world in their ancestral home in “Locke & Key,” based on the best-selling comic book series written by Joe Hill. Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup and Emilia Jones star and Carlton Cuse (showrunner for “Lost” and “Jack Ryan”) adapts and produces the live action thriller for Netflix. Ten episodes starting Friday.
• J.K. Simmons stars in “Counterpart: Complete Series” (2018-19, TV-MA), a political thriller that plays like a John le Carre cold war spy drama with a high concept twist out of Philip K. Dick. Originally produced for Starz, it was well reviewed but little seen and canceled after two seasons. Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
• The modern day film noir “Long Day’s Journey into Night” (China, 2018, not rated, with subtitles) plunges the viewer into the nocturnal world of China’s rainy Guizhou province with a puzzle-like narrative and a dreamy atmosphere. On Criterion Channel.
•Cult pick: “Blade Runner: The Final Cut” (1981/2007, R) starring Harrison Ford as a cop hunting escaped replicants in the overcrowded, ecologically devastated future, was a flop upon release but became one of the most influential science fiction films of its time. The definitive director’s cut is now streaming on Netflix.
• Classic pick: Paul Newman is “Hud” (1963), a cynical, hard drinking cowboy, in the superb adaptation of the Larry McMurtry modern Western. Co-stars Melvyn Douglas and Patricia Neal earned Oscars, as did cinematographer James Wong Howe, but Newman carries the film with his lazy, insolent performance. On Amazon Prime Video.
• Correction: “Uncut Gems” was erroneously featured as a Netflix release last week. It is available only to international Netflix subscribers.
PAY PER VIEW/ VIDEO ON DEMAND
• “The Cave” (2019, PG-13), an Oscar-nominated documentary about a subterranean hospital service for civilians in Syria, arrives on cable and video on demand.
NETFLIX
• The three-part documentary “Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’” (2018, not rated) and Renae Bluitt’s “She Did That” (2019, not rated), on four African-American women who broke the glass ceiling, arrive for Black History Month.
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
• Jason Schwartzman and Elisabeth Moss star in “Listen Up Philip” (2014, not rated), an American indie drama set in the culture of American letters.
HULU
• Streaming TV: The season premieres of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7” and “The Masked Singer: Season 3” and the series premieres of “Indebted” and “Lego Masters” are now streaming.
HBO NOW
• The documentary limited series “McMillion$” (2020, not rated) unravels a bizarre but true scam. New episodes each Monday night.
OTHER STREAMS
• “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” (2020, PG) comes to Disney Plus direct from its Sundance premiere.
NEW ON DISC/REDBOX
• “Last Christmas,” “Doctor Sleep,” “The Good Liar,” “Playing with Fire,” “Waves.”
• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.