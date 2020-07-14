Now Streaming: Check out 'Brave New World' on ... Peacock?

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• Peacock, the new streaming service from NBC Universal previously available solely to Comcast customers, launches wide for everyone this week with a mix of original programs, hit movies and Hollywood classics, and popular TV shows from the past 40 years, in addition to NBC late night talk shows (made available three hours earlier than cable) and news programming.
Among the original shows debuting are “Brave New World” (not rated), a dystopian science fiction drama based on the Aldous Huxley novel and starring Alden Ehrenreich and Jessica Brown Findlay; the British mystery series “The Capture” (not rated) with Holliday Grainger and Callum Turner (all episodes available at launch); plus the kids’ shows “Curious George” and “Where’s Waldo” and the original movie “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home” (not rated), which reunites the cast of the USA series “Psych.”
The deep catalog includes NBC comedies (“30 Rock,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Cheers,” “Saturday Night Live”) and dramas (“Law & Order,” “Chicago Fire” and spinoffs), Paramount’s “Yellowstone,” the British drama “Downton Abbey,” SyFy’s “Battlestar Galactica,” Showtime’s “Ray Donovan,” and Universal Pictures movies from the “The Bourne Identity,” “Jurassic Park” and “The Fast and the Furious” films to Hitchcock’s “The Birds” and the original “Frankenstein.”
In a departure from rival streaming services, viewers can get a free version with ads and limited programming or subscribe to the expanded Premium version with ads ($5/month) or without ($10/month). Xfinity customers get an even better deal. Peacock will be available through Apple and Android systems, plus Xbox and some smart TVs, but is not yet available on Roku or Amazon Fire devices.
Visit www.peacocktv.com for more information.
• “Cursed: Season 1” (not rated), adapted from the illustrated young adult novel by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, is a new take on the legend of King Arthur from the perspective of a young woman who will become the Lady of the Lake. Katherine Langford stars with Gustaf Skarsgård, Peter Mullan and Devon Terrell as the young Arthur. (Netflix, Friday)
• “SNL” alum Sasheer Zamata stars in “The Weekend” (2019, R), a romantic comedy about a struggling comedian whose vacation is complicated by the arrival of her ex (Tone Bell) and his new girlfriend. (Amazon Prime Video and Hulu)
PAY PER VIEW/VIDEO ON DEMAND
• A young woman (Otmara Marrero) recovers from being jilted with a trip to a remote cabin in “Clementine” (2020, not rated), a dreamy romantic drama with an edge of psychological thriller.
• Debuting direct to VOD is “Dirt Music” (2020, not rated), a romantic drama with Kelly Macdonald and Garrett Hedlund in the landscape of Western Australia, and “The Painted Bird” (Czech Republic, 2019, not rated, with subtitles), a savage, grueling Holocaust drama featuring Harvey Keitel and Stellan Skarsgard that polarized audiences at the 2019 Venice Film Festival.
NETFLIX
• Keira Knightley and Matthew MacFadyen star in “Pride & Prejudice” (2005, PG), a smart, witty and elegant adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel.
• True stories: The limited series “The Business of Drugs” (2020, not rated) looks at the complicated economics of six illicit substances.
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
• Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots are a couple literally trapped in a suburban maze of identical houses and streets in the surreal mystery “Vivarium” (2020, R).
HULU
• “The Rest of Us” (2019, not rated) stars Heather Graham and Jodi Balfour as single mothers left behind by the same man.
HBO MAX
• Former child stars share their experiences in the documentary “Showbiz Kids” (2020, TV-MA).
OTHER STREAMS
• The drama “P-Valley: Season 1” (TV-MA) follows the lives of women working at a strip club in a small Mississippi Delta town, turning the genre around to see the work from their perspective. New episodes each Sunday. (Starz)
• A wealthy couple trying to have a baby hires a surrogate with a shadowy past in the Scottish thriller “The Nest: Season 1” (not rated). Two episodes available; new episodes Mondays. (Acorn TV)
• Laura Carmichael and Jessica De Gouw play pregnant women with explosive secrets in the Australian thriller “The Secrets She Keeps: Season 1.” (Sundance Now, not rated)
• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.