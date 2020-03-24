Now Streaming: 'Birds of Prey,' 'The Way Back,' '1917' top streamers

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• The rush of theatrical movies to early streaming continues with a sizable slate of features now on video on demand at a premium price.
A couple of new arrivals stand out: the purely escapist “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” (2020, R), starring Margot Robbie as comic book supervillain turned quasi-hero Harley Quinn teaming up with an all-female costumed crew; and the more series “The Way Back” (2020, R), a redemptive sports drama starring Ben Affleck as an alcoholic who returns to coach his old high school basketball team.
And for families, Disney’s animated fantasy “Onward” (2020, PG) is available for purchase at the same price as a premium rental, but if you can wait a couple of weeks it arrives on Disney Plus in early April.
• Less pricey on video on demand is the World War I odyssey “1917” (2019, R), a mission-behind-enemy-lines movie that won three Oscars, including one for the astounding cinematography of Roger Deakins that (with the help of digital effects) appears to unfold in two unbroken long takes. George MacKay and Dean Charles Chapman, a talented pair of fresh-faced but relatively unknown actors, take the lead in a cast that includes Colin Firth, Andrew Scott and Benedict Cumberbatch.
• Jason Reitman and Laura Linney return Friday as the urban couple laundering money for the mob in the hills of Missouri in the third season of the Emmy-winning series “Ozark” (TV-MA), now streaming on Netflix.
• The crime drama “Baghdad Central” (2020, TV-MA) follows an Iraqi police inspector (Waleed Zuaiter) searching for his abducted daughter in Baghdad after the invasion, warily working with British and American occupation cops (Bertie Carvel and Corey Stoll). The six-episode series comes to Hulu from British TV.
• Amazon is making much of its Prime Video children’s programming free to all customers, no Prime account necessary. Among the available shows are PBS favorites “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” and “Arthur” for preschoolers and “Wild Kratts” and “Just Add Magic” for young kids.
• Classic pick: David Bowie is “The Man Who Fell to Earth” (1976, R) in the cerebral science fiction drama about a visitor from space who succumbs to the intoxications of American culture. Director Nicholas Roeg adapts an allegorical Walter Tevis novel into a surreal meditation on our alienating culture. On Amazon Prime Video.
PAY PER VIEW/ VIDEO ON DEMAND
• Premium VOD titles arriving immediately from theaters include the legal drama “Just Mercy” (2019, PG-13) starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, and the comic book action thriller “Bloodshot” (2020, PG-13) with Vin Diesel.
HBO NOW
• The music of Bruce Springsteen crosses the Atlantic in “Blinded by the Light” (2019, PG-13), a rousing high school drama of identity and the creative spirit, based on the true story of a first generation Pakistani-Briton in a small factory town in 1980s England. Gurinder Chadha directs this energetic tale of the power of art.
• “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” (2019, PG-13) stars Sophie Turner as a powerful young telepath alongside franchise veterans James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence.
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
• Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (formerly of “Project Runway”) team up for the new reality competition series “Making the Cut” (TV-14). They pit a dozen designers from around the world against one another for a million-dollar prize. New episodes stream each week.
• Streaming TV: Idris Elba returns as the brilliant but troubled and angry police detective in the mesmerizing British crime drama “Luther: Season 5” (2019, TV-MA).
OTHER STREAMS
• Ovid.TV celebrates its first year with a new batch of documentaries and foreign films including Eric Rohmer’s “Marquise of O” (France, 1976, not rated, with subtitles) and “Full Moon in Paris” (France, 1984, not rated, with subtitles).
• “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2019, R), Quentin Tarantino’s paean to late 1960s Los Angeles starring Leonard DiCaprio, Brad Pitt (in an Oscar-winning performance), and Margot Robbie, is now on all Starz platforms.
• Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling star with newcomer Storm Reid in “A Wrinkle in Time” (2018, PG), based on the classic young adult novel. Now streaming on Disney Plus.
FREE STREAMS
• The polarizing horror film “Midsommar” (2019, R) is now in Kanopy, a free streaming service available through Yakima Valley Libraries.
NEW ON DISC/REDBOX
• “1917,” “Clemency,” “The Grudge,” “The Song of Names.”
• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.