Now Streaming: Amazon, Hulu political documentaries take center stage

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• Election season brings out the political documentaries. “All In: The Fight for Democracy” (2020, PG-13) takes on the rights of American citizens to vote and the issue of voter suppression, guided by the expertise of Stacey Abrams. (Amazon Prime, Friday)
• “The Fight” (2020, PG-13) puts the spotlight on the work of ACLU lawyers fighting for the rights of citizens over the past few years, with a focus on the inner workings of building and arguing cases. (Hulu)
• The four-part docuseries “Challenger: The Final Flight” (not rated) takes a deep dive into the story behind the 1986 space shuttle disaster, from the astronauts who lost their lives to the reasons behind the accident and the inquest that followed. (Netflix)
• Tom Holland stars in “The Devil All the Time” (2020, R), a Gothic crime thriller of small town psychopaths, bullies and vigilantes in rural Appalachia. Adapted from Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel by filmmaker Antonio Campos, it co-stars Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska and Riley Keogh. (Netflix)
• The limited series “We Are Who We Are” (TV-MA), created and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me By Your Name”), follows two American teenagers (Jack Dylan Grazer and Jordan Kristine Seamón) coming of age on an Air Force base in Italy. Chloë Sevigny, Alice Braga and Kid Cudi co-star. New episodes each Monday. (All HBO platforms)
• David Tennant and Michael Sheen star as stage actors who continue rehearsals online after COVID-19 puts their show on hold in “Staged” (not rated), a socially distance British comedy series. (Hulu)
• Susan Sarandon plays a dying matriarch who brings estranged family members and friends together in the emotionally turbulent “Blackbird” (2020, R), directed by Roger Michell and co-starring Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska and Sam Neill. (Cable on demand and video on demand)
PAY PER VIEW/ VIDEO ON DEMAND
• Janelle Monáe stars in the horror film “Antebellum” (2020, R) as an author who finds herself in a real-life slavery nightmare.
• The Canadian drama “The Grizzlies” (2019, R) is an underdog sports drama based on the true story from an Alaskan Inuit community.
NETFLIX
• Sarah Paulson stars in “Ratched” (TV-MA), a prequel about the manipulative nurse from the movie “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” (Friday)
• Tituss Burgess hosts the karaoke singing competition series “Sing On!: Season 1” (not rated).
• Foodie fun: “American Barbecue Showdown: Season 1” (Friday, not rated) and “Taco Chronicles: Volume 2” dive into cultural food traditions.
AMAZON PRIME/HULU
• Ang Lee directs “Gemini Man” (2019, PG-13), a sci-fi action thriller that uses sophisticated digital effects to pit Will Smith against a younger version of himself.
HBO MAX/HBO NOW
• The psychological thriller “The Third Day” (TV-MA) is a limited series starring Jude Law and Naomie Harris. New episodes arrive Monday nights. (All HBO platforms)
PEACOCK
• An airliner vanishes without a trace in “Departure: Season 1” (2019, not rated) with Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer.
• Larry Wilmore headlines the weekly late-night talk show “Wilmore” (not rated). New episodes each Friday.
OTHER STREAMS
• Toby Jones plays a bus driver whose life takes an unexpected turn in the British comic drama “Don’t Forget the Driver: Season 1” (not rated). New episodes each Tuesday. (BritBox)
• An ambitious young Maori police detective takes on a case that stirs up supernatural powers in “One Lane Bridge: Season 1” (New Zealand). New episodes every Thursday. (Sundance Now)
• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com and in Thursday’s SCENE section.