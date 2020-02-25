Now Streaming: 'Altered Carbon' has an altered lead for Season 2

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• Anthony Mackie takes over the lead in the second season of the Netflix Original Series “Altered Carbon” (2020, TV-MA), a science fiction thriller based on the novels of Richard K. Morgan, set in a future where human consciousness can be downloaded into new bodies. Eight episodes on Netflix.
• A teenager (Sophia Lillis of “It”) struggling with high school, hormones and sexuality suddenly manifests superpowers in “I Am Not Okay With This” (2020, TV-PG), a Netflix Original Series from the producers of “Stranger Things” based on the graphic novel by Charles Forsman. Series showrunner Jonathan Entwistle describes the show as a superhero movie made by John Hughes. Seven episodes on Netflix.
• Elsa and Anna return for a new quest into the unknown in the animated musical fantasy “Frozen II” (2019, PG), a sequel with a more dramatic story and greater stakes that doesn’t quite match the musical heights of the original. It was an Oscar nominee for its centerpiece original song. On cable on demand, video on demand and DVD, and at Redbox.
• Rian Johnson earned an Oscar nomination for his original screenplay for “Knives Out” (2019, PG-13), a murder mystery in the Agatha Christie mold with a modern sensibility and a witty sense of humor. Daniel Craig is the gentleman detective and Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Shannon are among the suspects. On cable on demand, video on demand and DVD, and at Redbox.
PAY PER VIEW/ VIDEO ON DEMAND
• Nicolas Cage stars in “Color Out of Space” (2019, not rated), Richard Stanley’s surreal adaptation of the H.P. Lovecraft horror story. Also on DVD and at Redbox.
• Available the same day as select theaters nationwide is the action comedy “Guns Akimbo” (2020, R) with Daniel Radcliffe, and the Southern Gothic thriller “Blood on Her Name” (2019, not rated) with Bethany Anne Lind and Elizabeth Röhm.
NETFLIX
• Elle Fanning and Justice Smith play high school outcasts in “All the Bright Places” (2020, not rated). Streaming on Netflix starting Friday.
• Kid stuff: “The Angry Birds Movie 2” (2019, PG) takes a loony turn into crazy comedy.
PRIME VIDE0/HULU
• “Run the Race” (2019, PG) is a faith-based young adult sports drama produced by Tim Tebow.
HULU
• The documentary “After Parkland” (2019, not rated) follows the aftermath of one of the deadliest high school shootings in American history.
OTHER STREAMS
• Disney Plus presents the animated shows “Star Wars: The Clone Wars — The Final Season” (2020) and “Star Wars: Resistance — Season 2” (2019-2020) from Disney XD.
• The mystery series “Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones” (2020) with Juliette Lewis and Ryan Kwanten streams on Facebook Watch with new episodes each Thursday.
• “Justin Bieber: Seasons” (2020) follows the pop celebrity as he works on a new album. Presented in 10-minute chapters on YouTube.
• The BBC intelligence thriller “MI-5” is one of the best spy dramas of the past few decades. BritBox features the first five seasons (2002-06).
NEW ON DISC/REDBOX
• “Knives Out,” “Frozen II,” “Color Out of Space.”
• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.