Now Streaming: Agatha Christie's 'Pale Horse' comes to the TV screen

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• Rufus Sewell plays a successful businessman and reckless womanizer whose lovers start to turn up dead in “The Pale Horse” (2020, TV-14), a two-part adaptation of the Agatha Christie novel. Set in 1960s London, it’s a murder mystery with a twist of pagan ritual and supernatural suggestions. Kaya Scodelario, Rita Tushingham and Sean Pertwee co-star. Originally shown on British TV, it debuts stateside on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.
• “Lost Girls” (2020, R) dramatizes the real-life story of a single mother (Amy Ryan) who takes on the investigation of a serial killer who murdered over a dozen women on Long Island, including her eldest daughter. Thomasin McKenzie, Oona Laurence and Gabriel Byrne co-star. It’s the first dramatic feature by Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Liz Garbus and it comes to Netflix on Friday direct from the Sundance Film Festival.
• Staying with the true crime theme, the four-part documentary “The Most Dangerous Animal of All” (2020) investigates the claims of Gary Stewart, who believes that the father who abandoned him was the Zodiac Killer. All four episodes now streaming on FX on Hulu.
• Netflix offers its second interactive program with the kid-oriented “Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal” (2020, not rated), an animated adventure that gives viewers the opportunity to choose the character’s decisions.
• Adam Sandler gives one his finest performances as a New York jeweler and gambling addict in “Uncut Gems” (2019, R), an indie drama and character piece from the Safdie Bros. driven by adrenaline and nervous energy. Though overlooked for Oscar nominations, it won acclaim for Sandler’s performance and numerous awards from critics groups. Idina Menzel, Eric Bogosian, The Weeknd and NBA center Kevin Garnett co-star. On cable on demand, video on demand and DVD, and at Redbox.
PAY PER VIEW/ VIDEO ON DEMAND
• Charlize Theron plays Megyn Kelly and Nicole Kidman is Gretchen Carlson in “Bombshell” (2019, R), the story of the toxic atmosphere of Fox News and the women who spoke out about the predatory behavior of Roger Ailes. Margot Robbie and John Lithgow co-star in the film, which won an Oscar for the impressive make-up that transformed Theron into Kelly and Lithgow into Ailes.
• Also new is the recent revival of “Charlie’s Angels” (2019, PG-13) with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska; the animated comedy “Spies in Disguise” (2019, PG) featuring the voices of Will Smith and Tom Holland; and the indie science fiction thriller “Little Joe” (2019, not rated) with Emily Beecham and Ben Whishaw.
• Available the same day as select theaters nationwide is “Lost Transmissions” (2020, not rated), starring Simon Pegg as a music professional suffering from mental illness and Juno Temple and Alexandra Daddario as friends helping him recover.
NETFLIX
• The undead are back Friday in the second season of “Kingdom” (South Korea, TV-MA, with subtitles), a gripping mix of costume drama, historical epic and zombie thriller.
• The wordless animated short “Sitara: Let Girls Dream” (2019, Pakistan, TV-PG) is about a 14-year-old girl in 1970s Pakistan.
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
• A young girl and her purple sea monster explore the world in “Jessy & Nessy: Season 1” (2020, TV-G).
HULU
• The feral “Monos” (Columbia, 2019, not rated, with subtitles) presents a kind of “Lord of the Flies” set in the mountains of Latin America.
OTHER STREAMS
• “America’s Got Talent” winner Grace VanderWaal makes her feature debut Friday in the Disney Plus original movie “Stargirl” (2020, PG), based on the young adult novel by Jerry Spinelli.
• Christopher Eccleston and Marsha Thomason star in the British crime thriller “Safe House” (2015, TV-MA) on Sundance Now.
• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.