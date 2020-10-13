Now Streaming: Aaron Sorkin takes on 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• Courtroom drama meets political theater in “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (2020, not rated), Aaron Sorkin’s dramatization of the real-life trial of the protest leaders at the 1968 Democratic National Convention charged with “conspiracy.” Sorkin takes on issues of free speech, protest and suppression within the clash between the counterculture and mainstream, and the conflict between defendants Abbie Hoffman (Sacha Baron Cohen) and Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayn), bringing a timely relevance to the this chapter of American history. The high-powered cast also includes Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Strong, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, John Carroll Lynch and Frank Langella. (Netflix, Friday)
• Writer and actress Heidi Schreck, a Washington state native, revisits her teenage years and her relationship with the nation’s founding document in her original play “What the Constitution Means to Me” (2020, not rated). Director Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”) brings the live show to the small screen. (Amazon Prime, Friday)
• “Clouds” (2020, PG-13) dramatizes the true story of high school musician Zach Sobiech (Fin Argus), whose original song went viral as he was dying of a rare bone cancer. Sabrina Carpenter, Tom Everett Scott and Neve Campbell costar. (Disney Plus, Friday)
• Using video footage shot over the course of two decades, the documentary “Time” (2020, PG-13) chronicles the story of a woman raising her six sons while fighting for the release of her husband from the notorious Angola prison in Louisiana. It won awards at Sundance and Full Frame Documentary film festivals. (Amazon Prime)
• “Helstrom: Season 1” (TV-MA), based on characters from Marvel Comics, is a supernatural thriller about the grown children (Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon) of a serial killer and a demonically possessed mother who devote their lives to hunting down the worst of humanity. (Hulu, Friday)
• Election season: “A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote” (TV-14) is a theatrical stage presentation of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from the show’s third season featuring actors Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and Martin Sheen reprising their roles. Between acts, former first lady Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda offer commentary. (HBO Max, Thursday)
• “You Choose 2020” (not rated) is a free interactive guide to the voting process aimed at younger voters. (YouTube)
PAY PER VIEW/ VIDEO ON DEMAND
• Dev Patel stars in “The Personal History of David Copperfield” (2019), PG), Armando Iannucci’s jaunty, energetic adaptation of the sprawling Charles Dickens classic about an orphan whose spirit helps him triumph over adversity.
• Edward James Olmos directs and stars in “The Devil Has a Name” (2019, R), a whistleblower drama featuring David Strathairn as a California farmer battling a polluting oil company. Martin Sheen, Haley Joel Osment and Kate Bosworth co-star.
• “S#!%house” (2020, R), an indie college comedy with a vulnerable center, won the Grand Jury Prize at the SXSW festival.
• Alex Gibey’s documentary “Totally Under Control” (2020, not rated) investigates the failed American response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Premium VOD: “Kajillionare” (2020, R), Miranda July’s offbeat crime comedy, stars Evan Rachel Wood as the daughter of grifters (Debra Winger and Richard Jenkins) who invite a new member (Gina Rodriguez) to their crew.
NETFLIX
• A high school freshman (Tamara Smart) finds herself ushered into a secret society that guards their charges from monsters in “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting” (2020, TV-PG), based on the popular scary book series by Joe Ballarini.
• “La Révolution: Season 1” (France, not rated, with subtitles) reimagines French history with a horror movie twist. The decadent aristocracy turn into literal bluebloods plagued by a disease that turns them into bloodthirsty killers, and the inventor of the guillotine (Amir El Kacem) becomes the unlikely hero of the French Revolution.
• Brad Pitt hits a home run in “Moneyball” (2011, PG-13), a drama about how the business of baseball was reinvented by Billy Beane in the era of multimillion-dollar payrolls.
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
• More Halloween horrors in the “Welcome to the Blumhouse” anthology: “Evil Eye” (2020, not rated), based on the Audible Original production from writer Madhuri Shekar, and “Nocturne” (2020, not rated).
HULU
• Two small-screen spinoffs of big screen hits arrive: the action thriller “Treadstone: Season 1” (TV-MA) and the horror series “The Purge: Season 2” (TV-MA).
OTHER STREAMS
• Aaron Pedersen returns as Indigenous detective Jay Swan in the second series of “Mystery Road” (not rated), a murder mystery set in the remote Australian Outback. New episodes each Monday. (Acorn TV)
• The three-part British crime thriller “Des” (not rated) stars David Tennant as Britain’s most prolific serial killer. New episodes on Thursdays through October. (Sundance Now)
• The “Play for Today Collection” presents dozens of selections from the 14-year run of original and adapted television plays. (Britbox)
• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com and in Thursday’s SCENE.