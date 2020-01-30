This Just In calendar: Jan. 30, 2020

Kids’ Nature Night “Polar Palooza”

Yakima Area Arboretum, 1301 Arboretum Drive, Yakima; www.ahtrees.org

5 p.m. Friday; ages 5-12; night of science, games, arts and crafts, movies and more; $35 first child, $20 each additional child.

West African Dance and Drumming Workshops

CWU’s Nicholson Pavilion Dance Studio 106, 400 E. University Way, Ellensburg; www.facebook.com/events/844491522664579/

Free; sponsored by Ellensburg Arts Commission/CEPS/CWU Dance Program.

1-2:30 p.m. Friday: Dance class.

3-4:30 p.m. Friday: Djembe drumming class.

9-10:30 a.m. Saturday: Drumming class.

10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday: Dance class; lecture demonstration including dancers and drummers following.

A Grand Night For Singing

Naches Valley Middle School, 32 Shafer Ave., Naches; wa-naches-lite.intouchreceipting.com/theater

2 p.m. Saturday; district musical presented by Naches Valley Drama Club; $6 children and seniors, $9 adults.

Yakima Valley Genealogical Society

YVGS Library, 1901 S. 12th Ave., Union Gap; yvgs.net

10 a.m. Saturday: Jill Scott presents “The Art of Transcription.”

Jazz Concert

Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Ave., Yakima; 509-966-6550

6 p.m. Sunday: Jazz concert featuring Jeff Norwood and YVC Jazz Ensembles; free admission, donations accepted.

Yakima County School Retirees’ Association

Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Ave., Yakima; www.yakimacountysra.org

12:30 p.m. Monday: Short business meeting followed by program titled “Improving Your Heart Through Good Eating.”

Yakima and Selah Neighbors’ Network

Burning Tree Condo clubhouse, West Lincoln and 34th Avenue, Yakima; www.yesneighbors.org

11:30 a.m. Tuesday: Presentation from Yakima Valley Emergency Management on emergency preparedness; bring a dish to share.

Odin Lodge Sons of Norway

Fruitvale Grange, 2908 Castlevale Road, Yakima; 509-388-4128

6:30 p.m. Feb. 6: Heritage meeting with Denise Hills, “Fylke (County) Changes in Norway”; all interested in Scandinavian heritage are welcome.

“What is K-Pop?”

CWU’s Samuelson 104 auditorium, 400 E. University Way, Ellensburg; www.cwu.edu/event-calendar

5 p.m. Feb. 6: Suk-Young Kim, professor of theater and performance studies at UCLA; free.

Valentine’s Bake-off

The Vine Venue, 2506 Old Town Road, Union Gap; bit.ly/YHR-ValentineBakeOff

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 8; contestants will be judged on originality, presentation and taste; attendees can sample; fee to enter is $15, deadline is Feb. 5; cost for spectators is $10.

Yakima Master Gardeners Seed Share & Saving Classes

Ahtanum Youth Activities Park, 1000 Ahtanum Road; bit.ly/YHR-Seeds

Feb. 8; Basic Seed Saving Class at 8:30 a.m., Advanced Seed Saving Class at 10:45 a.m.; $10 per class.

Valentine’s Dinner Dance

Unity Spiritual Life Center, 401 S. Eighth Ave., Yakima; 509-575-5551.

5 p.m. Feb. 9; $15 adults, $5 ages 10 and younger, $10 for dessert only; music by Ivory Illusion; alcohol-free event; family-friendly; RSVP.

Spirit of the West Cowboy Gathering

Various venues in Ellensburg; ellensburgcowboygathering.com

Feb. 14-16; cowboy musicians, poets and artists, gear show, workshops, dances; some events are free; admission cost online.

Warehouse Theatre Company’s “Becky’s New Car”

WTC, 1610 S. 24th Ave., Yakima; www.warehousetheatrecompany.org

7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15, 20-22 and 27-29; 2 p.m. Feb. 22 and 29; $17.50 general, $15 students and seniors; presented by Warehouse Theatre Company.

Nature’s Storytellers Live Reading Event

Antolin Cellars, 14 N. Front St., Yakima; www.cowichecanyon.org

7 p.m. Feb. 19; variety of nature-themed writings from writing contest winners and honorable mentions; free, family-friendly.

Master Gardenes Spring Symposium

Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, 200 University Place, Yakima; bit.ly/YHR-GardeningSymposium

$10 each lecture or $30 for series.

March 4: “Appreciating Our Natural Heritage in Our Own Backyards” by Terri Knoke.

March 11: “Planting and Germinating Native Plants” by Ann Autrey.

March 18: “Garden Myths” by Linda Chalker-Scott.

March 25: “A Desire for More: The Miller Garden Story” by Richie Steffens.

THINGS TO DO

Harman Center

101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; bit.ly/HarmanEvents, 509-575-6166

1:30-4 p.m. Fridays: Dominoes Club; $12 per quarter or $1 drop-in.

Mondays: 10 a.m. Walking Group; 1 p.m. Mah Jong Group; 1 p.m. Chess Club ($12 per quarter or $1 drop-in).

10 a.m. first and third Tuesdays: Harman Center Singles.

1 p.m. today: 2020 World Trip Presentation on the Smoky Mountains and Bluegrass tour.

5 p.m. Feb. 20: Dinner Club at Olive Garden.

1:30 p.m. March 13: St. Patrick’s Day Iron Chef & Dance; free; to participate in the Irish Cuisine competition, call Leslie at 509-576-6402.

WTC Volunteer Orientation

Warehouse Theatre, 1610 S. 24th Ave., Yakima; 509-575-7556

7 p.m. today; volunteer with the Warehouse Theatre Company; RSVP.

Sunnyside Senior Center

1400 Federal Way, Sunnyside; 509-305-1278 or www.ci.sunnyside.wa.us/157/Senior-Services

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Mondays: Canasta, free.

1-4 p.m. Tuesdays: Bingo, 25 cents per card.

12:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays: Pinochle, 50 cents per game.

Noon-2 p.m. the first Saturday of each month: Senior dinner potluck, free.

Enhance Fitness Classes

Group exercise to improve balance and flexibility; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; ages 60 and older; class size limited.

NW Community Education Center/Radio KDNA, 121 Sunnyside Ave., Granger; 509-833-4540.

Prosser Senior Citizens Center, 1231 Dudley Ave., Prosser; 509-396-8276.

Salvation Army, 310 N. 16th Ave., Yakima; 509-833-4540.

Yoga Collective of Yakima

Yoga Collective of Yakima Rainier Square, 24th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard, 509-388-8630

Free, no experience necessary, mats and props provided, ongoing event, over 60 gentle/basic classes each month, including:

9 a.m. Mondays: Beginning yoga class for men.

10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays: Chair yoga class.

6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays: Basic bilingual yoga.

Selah Civic Center Pinochle

216 S. First St., Selah; 509-698-7302

1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; free.

Go Red for Women Luncheon

Desert Wind Winery, 2258 Wine Country Road, Prosser; bit.ly/YHR-GoRed

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 7; lunch, wine, fashion show and gift bag; speakers include Karan Bhatti, Emily Haines and Melissa Jeng; sponsored by Prosser Memorial Health; $75, tickets on sale through Wednesday.

Original Harlem Globetrotters

SunDome, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima; www.statefairpark.org/events/2020 or www.ticketswest.com

7 p.m. Feb. 7; $20-$67; family-friendly.

P.A.S.T. is Present

West Valley Library, 223 S. 72nd Ave., Yakima; pastispresent.net

10 a.m. Feb. 8: Monthly meeting of paranormal and spirit team.

Central Washington Sportsmen Show

SunDome, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima; www.statefairpark.org/events/2020 or www.ticketswest.com

1 p.m. Feb. 14, 10 a.m. Feb. 15-16; $10 ages 13 and older, $6 ages 6-12, one ticket valid for three days.

Red Wine and Chocolate

At participating wineries in the Yakima Valley; wineyakimavalley.org or yakimavalleywinecountry.com

Feb. 14-17; ages 21 and older; tasting fee varies; special premier pass available for $35.

Singles Night Out

Bale Breaker Brewing Co., 1801 Birchfield Road, Yakima; facebook.com/events/605695230232325

5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 14; free event; icebreakers, games; ages 21 and older.

YVSC Inc. Taco Feed

Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; 509-576-6404

11:30 a.m. Feb. 26, March 25, April 29; $5.

Lunch Among Friends

Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St., Yakima; wellness-house.org or 509-575-6686

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 6; “Raising Hope to Make Dreams Come True” with guest speaker Debra Yergen; $60; proceeds benefit free programs and services provided by Wellness House.

Metaphysical Fair

Unity Spiritual Life Center, 401 S. Eighth Ave., Yakima; www.unityyakima.org/coming-up

10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 14; vendors, speakers and more.

Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. Tour

SunDome, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima; www.statefairpark.org/events/2020 or www.ticketswest.com

7 p.m. March 31; $39.50 to $69.50.

Load comments