This Just In calendar: Jan. 30, 2020

Kids’ Nature Night “Polar Palooza”
Yakima Area Arboretum, 1301 Arboretum Drive, Yakima; www.ahtrees.org
• 5 p.m. Friday; ages 5-12; night of science, games, arts and crafts, movies and more; $35 first child, $20 each additional child.
West African Dance and Drumming Workshops
CWU’s Nicholson Pavilion Dance Studio 106, 400 E. University Way, Ellensburg; www.facebook.com/events/844491522664579/
• Free; sponsored by Ellensburg Arts Commission/CEPS/CWU Dance Program.
• 1-2:30 p.m. Friday: Dance class.
• 3-4:30 p.m. Friday: Djembe drumming class.
• 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday: Drumming class.
• 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday: Dance class; lecture demonstration including dancers and drummers following.
A Grand Night For Singing
Naches Valley Middle School, 32 Shafer Ave., Naches; wa-naches-lite.intouchreceipting.com/theater
• 2 p.m. Saturday; district musical presented by Naches Valley Drama Club; $6 children and seniors, $9 adults.
Yakima Valley Genealogical Society
YVGS Library, 1901 S. 12th Ave., Union Gap; yvgs.net
• 10 a.m. Saturday: Jill Scott presents “The Art of Transcription.”
Jazz Concert
Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Ave., Yakima; 509-966-6550
• 6 p.m. Sunday: Jazz concert featuring Jeff Norwood and YVC Jazz Ensembles; free admission, donations accepted.
Yakima County School Retirees’ Association
Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Ave., Yakima; www.yakimacountysra.org
• 12:30 p.m. Monday: Short business meeting followed by program titled “Improving Your Heart Through Good Eating.”
Yakima and Selah Neighbors’ Network
Burning Tree Condo clubhouse, West Lincoln and 34th Avenue, Yakima; www.yesneighbors.org
• 11:30 a.m. Tuesday: Presentation from Yakima Valley Emergency Management on emergency preparedness; bring a dish to share.
Odin Lodge Sons of Norway
Fruitvale Grange, 2908 Castlevale Road, Yakima; 509-388-4128
• 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6: Heritage meeting with Denise Hills, “Fylke (County) Changes in Norway”; all interested in Scandinavian heritage are welcome.
“What is K-Pop?”
CWU’s Samuelson 104 auditorium, 400 E. University Way, Ellensburg; www.cwu.edu/event-calendar
• 5 p.m. Feb. 6: Suk-Young Kim, professor of theater and performance studies at UCLA; free.
Valentine’s Bake-off
The Vine Venue, 2506 Old Town Road, Union Gap; bit.ly/YHR-ValentineBakeOff
• 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 8; contestants will be judged on originality, presentation and taste; attendees can sample; fee to enter is $15, deadline is Feb. 5; cost for spectators is $10.
Yakima Master Gardeners Seed Share & Saving Classes
Ahtanum Youth Activities Park, 1000 Ahtanum Road; bit.ly/YHR-Seeds
• Feb. 8; Basic Seed Saving Class at 8:30 a.m., Advanced Seed Saving Class at 10:45 a.m.; $10 per class.
Valentine’s Dinner Dance
Unity Spiritual Life Center, 401 S. Eighth Ave., Yakima; 509-575-5551.
• 5 p.m. Feb. 9; $15 adults, $5 ages 10 and younger, $10 for dessert only; music by Ivory Illusion; alcohol-free event; family-friendly; RSVP.
Spirit of the West Cowboy Gathering
Various venues in Ellensburg; ellensburgcowboygathering.com
• Feb. 14-16; cowboy musicians, poets and artists, gear show, workshops, dances; some events are free; admission cost online.
Warehouse Theatre Company’s “Becky’s New Car”
WTC, 1610 S. 24th Ave., Yakima; www.warehousetheatrecompany.org
• 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15, 20-22 and 27-29; 2 p.m. Feb. 22 and 29; $17.50 general, $15 students and seniors; presented by Warehouse Theatre Company.
Nature’s Storytellers Live Reading Event
Antolin Cellars, 14 N. Front St., Yakima; www.cowichecanyon.org
• 7 p.m. Feb. 19; variety of nature-themed writings from writing contest winners and honorable mentions; free, family-friendly.
Master Gardenes Spring Symposium
Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, 200 University Place, Yakima; bit.ly/YHR-GardeningSymposium
• $10 each lecture or $30 for series.
• March 4: “Appreciating Our Natural Heritage in Our Own Backyards” by Terri Knoke.
• March 11: “Planting and Germinating Native Plants” by Ann Autrey.
• March 18: “Garden Myths” by Linda Chalker-Scott.
• March 25: “A Desire for More: The Miller Garden Story” by Richie Steffens.
THINGS TO DO
Harman Center
101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; bit.ly/HarmanEvents, 509-575-6166
• 1:30-4 p.m. Fridays: Dominoes Club; $12 per quarter or $1 drop-in.
• Mondays: 10 a.m. Walking Group; 1 p.m. Mah Jong Group; 1 p.m. Chess Club ($12 per quarter or $1 drop-in).
• 10 a.m. first and third Tuesdays: Harman Center Singles.
• 1 p.m. today: 2020 World Trip Presentation on the Smoky Mountains and Bluegrass tour.
• 5 p.m. Feb. 20: Dinner Club at Olive Garden.
• 1:30 p.m. March 13: St. Patrick’s Day Iron Chef & Dance; free; to participate in the Irish Cuisine competition, call Leslie at 509-576-6402.
WTC Volunteer Orientation
Warehouse Theatre, 1610 S. 24th Ave., Yakima; 509-575-7556
• 7 p.m. today; volunteer with the Warehouse Theatre Company; RSVP.
Sunnyside Senior Center
1400 Federal Way, Sunnyside; 509-305-1278 or www.ci.sunnyside.wa.us/157/Senior-Services
• 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Mondays: Canasta, free.
• 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays: Bingo, 25 cents per card.
• 12:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays: Pinochle, 50 cents per game.
• Noon-2 p.m. the first Saturday of each month: Senior dinner potluck, free.
Enhance Fitness Classes
• Group exercise to improve balance and flexibility; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; ages 60 and older; class size limited.
• NW Community Education Center/Radio KDNA, 121 Sunnyside Ave., Granger; 509-833-4540.
• Prosser Senior Citizens Center, 1231 Dudley Ave., Prosser; 509-396-8276.
• Salvation Army, 310 N. 16th Ave., Yakima; 509-833-4540.
Yoga Collective of Yakima
Yoga Collective of Yakima Rainier Square, 24th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard, 509-388-8630
• Free, no experience necessary, mats and props provided, ongoing event, over 60 gentle/basic classes each month, including:
• 9 a.m. Mondays: Beginning yoga class for men.
• 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays: Chair yoga class.
• 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays: Basic bilingual yoga.
Selah Civic Center Pinochle
216 S. First St., Selah; 509-698-7302
• 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; free.
Go Red for Women Luncheon
Desert Wind Winery, 2258 Wine Country Road, Prosser; bit.ly/YHR-GoRed
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 7; lunch, wine, fashion show and gift bag; speakers include Karan Bhatti, Emily Haines and Melissa Jeng; sponsored by Prosser Memorial Health; $75, tickets on sale through Wednesday.
Original Harlem Globetrotters
• 7 p.m. Feb. 7; $20-$67; family-friendly.
P.A.S.T. is Present
West Valley Library, 223 S. 72nd Ave., Yakima; pastispresent.net
• 10 a.m. Feb. 8: Monthly meeting of paranormal and spirit team.
Central Washington Sportsmen Show
• 1 p.m. Feb. 14, 10 a.m. Feb. 15-16; $10 ages 13 and older, $6 ages 6-12, one ticket valid for three days.
Red Wine and Chocolate
At participating wineries in the Yakima Valley; wineyakimavalley.org or yakimavalleywinecountry.com
• Feb. 14-17; ages 21 and older; tasting fee varies; special premier pass available for $35.
Singles Night Out
Bale Breaker Brewing Co., 1801 Birchfield Road, Yakima; facebook.com/events/605695230232325
• 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 14; free event; icebreakers, games; ages 21 and older.
YVSC Inc. Taco Feed
Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; 509-576-6404
• 11:30 a.m. Feb. 26, March 25, April 29; $5.
Lunch Among Friends
Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St., Yakima; wellness-house.org or 509-575-6686
• 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 6; “Raising Hope to Make Dreams Come True” with guest speaker Debra Yergen; $60; proceeds benefit free programs and services provided by Wellness House.
Metaphysical Fair
Unity Spiritual Life Center, 401 S. Eighth Ave., Yakima; www.unityyakima.org/coming-up
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 14; vendors, speakers and more.
Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. Tour
• 7 p.m. March 31; $39.50 to $69.50.