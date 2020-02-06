This Just In calendar: Feb. 6, 2020

First Friday with Yakima and Selah Neighbors Network
North Town Coffeehouse, 32 N. Front St., Yakima; www.yesneighbors.org
• 4 p.m. Friday; learn more about being connected to community and helping each other as you age.
Yakima Valley Museum’s Classic Movie Nights
2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima; www.yvmuseum.org
• 7 p.m. showings; $5 in advance or $6 at the door.
• Friday: “Gaslight.”
• Feb. 21: “Citizen Kane.”
• March 6: “Rebel Without a Cause.”
• March 20: “Notorius.”
• April 3: “The Manchurian Candidate.”
Annual Baked Potato Dinner
East Valley Church, 7203 Mieras Road, Yakima; www.evrchurch.org
• 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday; baked potato, salad and dessert; donations accepted; proceeds used for vacation Bible school and building improvements.
“Bull Trouts of the Yakima Basin”
Yakima Area Arboretum, 1401 Arboretum Drive, Yakima; yakimaaudubon.org
• 7 p.m. Feb. 27; talk with Connor Parrish, project manager at WDFW; free; hosted by Yakima Audubon Society.
Film Screening: “A Towering Task”
Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima; 509-823-0179
• Doors open at 5:30 p.m. March 1; new documentary about the Peace Corps; sponsored by Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Yakima Valley; free.
“Hailing Cesar”
YVC’s Grandview campus; bit.ly/YHR-CesarGrandview; YVC’s Yakima campus; bit.ly/YHR-CesarYakima
• 10:30 a.m. April 7 in Yakima; 2 p.m. April 7 in Grandview.
• Q&A with Eduardo Chavez, actor, motivational speaker and activist, grandson of César Chávez; free events.
Odin Lodge Sons of Norway
Fruitvale Grange, 2908 Castlevale Road, Yakima; 509-388-4128
• 6:30 tonight: Heritage meeting with Denise Hills, “Fylke (County) Changes in Norway”; all interested in Scandinavian heritage are welcome.
Harman Center
101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; bit.ly/HarmanEvents, 509-575-6166
• 1:30-4 p.m. Fridays: Dominoes Club; $12 per quarter or $1 drop-in.
• Mondays: 10 a.m. Walking Group; 1 p.m. Mah Jong Group; 1 p.m. Chess Club ($12 per quarter or $1 drop-in).
• 10 a.m. first and third Tuesdays: Harman Center Singles.
• 5 p.m. Feb. 20: Dinner Club at Olive Garden.
• 1:30 p.m. March 13: St. Patrick’s Day Iron Chef & Dance; free; to participate in the Irish Cuisine competition, call Leslie at 509-576-6402.
Original Harlem Globetrotters
• 7 p.m. Friday; $20-$67; family-friendly.
P.A.S.T. is Present
West Valley Library, 223 S. 72nd Ave., Yakima; pastispresent.net
• 10 a.m. Feb. 8: Monthly meeting of paranormal and spirit team.
Valentine’s Bake-off
The Vine Venue, 2506 Old Town Road, Union Gap; bit.ly/YHR-ValentineBakeOff
• 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; contestants will be judged on originality, presentation and taste; attendees can sample; fee to enter is $15, deadline is Feb. 5; cost for spectators is $10.
Sunnyside Senior Center
1400 Federal Way, Sunnyside; 509-305-1278 or www.ci.sunnyside.wa.us/157/Senior-Services
• 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Mondays: Canasta, free.
• 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays: Bingo, 25 cents per card.
• 12:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays: Pinochle, 50 cents per game.
• Noon-2 p.m. the first Saturday of each month: Senior dinner potluck, free.
Yakima Master Gardeners Seed Share & Saving Classes
Ahtanum Youth Activities Park, 1000 Ahtanum Road; bit.ly/YHR-Seeds
• Saturday; Basic Seed Saving Class at 8:30 a.m., Advanced Seed Saving Class at 10:45 a.m.; $10 per class.
Enhance Fitness Classes
• Group exercise to improve balance and flexibility; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; ages 60 and older; class size limited.
• NW Community Education Center/Radio KDNA, 121 Sunnyside Ave., Granger; 509-833-4540.
• Prosser Senior Citizens Center, 1231 Dudley Ave., Prosser; 509-396-8276.
• Salvation Army, 310 N. 16th Ave., Yakima; 509-833-4540.
Yoga Collective of Yakima
Yoga Collective of Yakima Rainier Square, 24th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard, 509-388-8630
• Free, no experience necessary, mats and props provided, ongoing event, over 60 gentle/basic classes each month, including:
• 9 a.m. Mondays: Beginning yoga class for men.
• 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays: Chair yoga class.
• 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays: Basic bilingual yoga.
Selah Civic Center Pinochle
216 S. First St., Selah; 509-698-7302
• 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; free.
Central Washington Sportsmen Show
• 1 p.m. Feb. 14, 10 a.m. Feb. 15-16; $10 ages 13 and older, $6 ages 6-12, one ticket valid for three days.
Red Wine and Chocolate
At participating wineries in the Yakima Valley; wineyakimavalley.org or yakimavalleywinecountry.com
• Feb. 14-17; ages 21 and older; tasting fee varies; special premier pass available for $35.
Singles Night Out
Bale Breaker Brewing Co., 1801 Birchfield Road, Yakima; facebook.com/events/605695230232325
• 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 14; free event; icebreakers, games; ages 21 and older.
Spirit of the West Cowboy Gathering
Various venues in Ellensburg; ellensburgcowboygathering.com
• Feb. 14-16; cowboy musicians, poets and artists, gear show, workshops, dances; some events are free; admission cost online.
YVSC Inc. Taco Feed
Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; 509-576-6404
• 11:30 a.m. Feb. 26, March 25, April 29; $5.
Master Gardeners Spring Symposium
Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, 200 University Place, Yakima; bit.ly/YHR-GardeningSymposium
• $10 each lecture or $30 for series.
• March 4: “Appreciating Our Natural Heritage in Our Own Backyards” by Terri Knoke.
• March 11: “Planting and Germinating Native Plants” by Ann Autrey.
• March 18: “Garden Myths” by Linda Chalker-Scott.
• March 25: “A Desire for More: The Miller Garden Story” by Richie Steffens.
Lunch Among Friends
Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St., Yakima; wellness-house.org or 509-575-6686
• 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 6; “Raising Hope to Make Dreams Come True” with guest speaker Debra Yergen; $60; proceeds benefit free programs and services provided by Wellness House.
Metaphysical Fair
Unity Spiritual Life Center, 401 S. Eighth Ave., Yakima; www.unityyakima.org/coming-up
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 14; vendors, speakers and more.
Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. Tour
• 7 p.m. March 31; $39.50 to $69.50.