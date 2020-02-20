This Just In calendar: Feb. 20, 2020

“Being Black in Ellensburg: Stories of Triumph from the 4%”
CWU’s SURC, 1007 N. Chestnut St., Ellensburg; 509-963-2313
• 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 27: Hear from Black students, staff, faculty and community members; free.
“True West”
Yakima Valley College’s Kendall Hall, S. 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard, Yakima; www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4521224
• 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-29, March 5-7: Cost: $15 general and $10 students and seniors; presented by Yakima Valley College Playmasters.
Wags to Riches — Spay-ghetti and No Balls Dinner
National Guard Armory, 2501 Airport Lane, Yakima; www.wagstorichesanimalrescue.org
• 4-7 p.m. Feb. 29: Cost: $12 adults and $5 for kids 12 and under; dine-in or take-out; money raised goes to the Spay It Forward program.
Winter Carnival — White Pass
White Pass off Highway 12; skiwhitepass.com/events/winter-carnival
• Feb. 29-March 1: Free family event; snow tubing at the castle, kids’ obstacle course races, snow sculptures and more.
“You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown”
West Valley Junior High School auditorium, 7505 Zier Road, Yakima; www.facebook.com/events/west-valley-junior-high-yakima/youre-a-good-man-charlie-brown/175325410428042/
• 7 p.m. March 5-7 and 2 p.m. March 7: Tickets: $7-$8; presented by West Valley High School.
The SpongeBob Musical
Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima; capitoltheatre.org/events/
• 7:30 p.m. March 8: Tickets: $12, $34, $54, $69 and $84 plus fees.
Central Washington Home & Garden Show
Yakima Valley SunDome, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima cwhba.org/home-garden-show/
• 12-7 p.m. March 13, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 14 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 15: Tickets: $9 for ages 12 and older; $7 for seniors plus fees; and children 11 and under free with paid adult.
Dozer Days
State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima; facebook.com/events/634519043624766/
• 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 28-29: Advanced tickets prices, $10 adults, $8 for seniors and kids ages 2-8; prices go up $3 at the gate; kids get to ride and operate real dozers and other heavy construction equipment, offers police and fire department experiences and hands on activities.
THINGS TO DO
Sons of Daughters of Italy
Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; www.facebook.com/soiayakima
• 6:30 tonight, March 19, April 16, May 21: Heritage meeting and potluck.
Harman Center
101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; bit.ly/HarmanEvents, 509-575-6166
• 1:30-4 p.m. Fridays: Dominoes Club; $12 per quarter or $1 drop-in.
• Mondays: 10 a.m. Walking Group; 1 p.m. Mah Jong Group; 1 p.m. Chess Club ($12 per quarter or $1 drop-in).
• 10 a.m. first and third Tuesdays: Harman Center Singles.
• 5 tonight: Dinner Club at Olive Garden.
• 1:30 p.m. March 13: St. Patrick’s Day Iron Chef & Dance; free; to participate in the Irish Cuisine competition, call Leslie at 509-576-6402.
Woman’s Century Club
204 N. Second St., Yakima; www.wccyakima.org
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday: Annual Soup and Bread Luncheon; choice of red or white soup, bread, dessert and beverage, $10 at the door, no reservations required.
• 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. March 18: Annual Card Party; $20 per person to play, lunch and prizes included; RSVP to 509-452-5360.
Sunnyside Senior Center
1400 Federal Way, Sunnyside; 509-305-1278 or www.ci.sunnyside.wa.us/157/Senior-Services
• 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Mondays: Canasta, free.
• 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays: Bingo, 25 cents per card.
• 12:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays: Pinochle, 50 cents per game.
• Noon-2 p.m. the first Saturday of each month: Senior dinner potluck, free.
Enhance Fitness Classes
• Group exercise to improve balance and flexibility; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; ages 60 and older; class size limited.
• NW Community Education Center/Radio KDNA, 121 Sunnyside Ave., Granger; 509-833-4540.
• Prosser Senior Citizens Center, 1231 Dudley Ave., Prosser; 509-396-8276.
• Salvation Army, 310 N. 16th Ave., Yakima; 509-833-4540.
Yoga Collective of Yakima
Yoga Collective of Yakima Rainier Square, 24th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard, 509-388-8630
• Free, no experience necessary, mats and props provided, ongoing event, over 60 gentle/basic classes each month, including:
• 9 a.m. Mondays: Beginning yoga class for men.
• 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays: Chair yoga class.
• 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays: Basic bilingual yoga.
Selah Civic Center Pinochle
216 S. First St., Selah; 509-698-7302
• 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; free.
YVSC Inc. Taco Feed
Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; 509-576-6404
• 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, April 29; $5.
Master Gardeners Spring Symposium
Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, 200 University Place, Yakima; bit.ly/YHR-GardeningSymposium
• $10 each lecture or $30 for series.
• March 4: “Appreciating Our Natural Heritage in Our Own Backyards” by Terri Knoke.
• March 11: “Planting and Germinating Native Plants” by Ann Autrey.
• March 18: “Garden Myths” by Linda Chalker-Scott.
• March 25: “A Desire for More: The Miller Garden Story” by Richie Steffens.
Lunch Among Friends
Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St., Yakima; wellness-house.org or 509-575-6686
• 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 6; “Raising Hope to Make Dreams Come True” with guest speaker Debra Yergen; $60; proceeds benefit free programs and services provided by Wellness House.
Yakima Area Arboretum
1401 Arboretum Drive, Yakima; www.ahtrees.org
• 10 a.m. March 7: Attracting Hummingbirds to Your Garden; $25; with Jeff Kozma, wildlife biologist.
• 10 a.m. March 21: To Bee or Not To Bee Workshop; $25; class designed for beginners.
International Women’s Day
Bale Breaker, 1801 Birchfield Road, Yakima; www.facebook.com/events/186777345749245/
• Noon-5 p.m. March 8; women-owned pop-up shops and release of beer brewed exclusively by women.
La Salle 6K Shamrock Cup Run & Walk
La Salle campus, 3000 Lightning Way, Union Gap; www.lasalleyakima.com
• 7:30 a.m. March 14; $25 adults, $20 students (includes T-shirt).
La Salle St. Patrick’s Day Gala and Auction
La Salle campus, 3000 Lightning Way, Union Gap; www.lasalleyakima.com
• 5 p.m. March 14; $75, ages 21 and older; Celtic music by Beltaine.
Metaphysical Fair
Unity Spiritual Life Center, 401 S. Eighth Ave., Yakima; www.unityyakima.org/coming-up
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 14; vendors, speakers and more.
Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. Tour
SunDome, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima; www.statefairpark.org/events/2020 or www.ticketswest.com
• 7 p.m. March 31; $39.50 to $69.50.