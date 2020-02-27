This Just In calendar: Feb. 27, 2020

Kairos Beethoven Chamber Series
CWU McIntyre Music Hall, 1309 N. Alder St., Ellensburg; www.thekairos.org
• 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; free.
Auditions: “Matilda the Musical”
Warehouse Theatre Company, 1610 S. 24th Ave., Yakima; www.warehousetheatrecompany.org
• 3 p.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Monday; roles for 14 adults and nine children ages 6-12; performance dates are May 1-23; presented by Warehouse Theatre Company.
Woman’s Century Club Anniversary Luncheon and Hat Day
WCC’s George Donald House, 304 N. Second St., Yakima; 509-453-3921
• 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday; $12 for lunch; program will be “Tea Leaf China Journey.”
Beers for Deers
The Port Steakhouse, 608 N. Main St., Ellensburg; mdfcentralwa.wordpress.com
• 6-9 p.m. March 5; silent auction and raffle; family-friendly.
Yakima Valley Genealogical Society
YVGS Library, 1901 S 12th Ave., Union Gap; 509-248-1328 or yvgs.net
• 10 a.m. March 7: Joyce Van Denburgh presents “DAR — 130 Years of Service.”
Canticus: “Music of Baltic Lands”
Two concerts and venues; $15 general, $5 students; yakimacanticus.com
• 7:30 p.m. March 7: First United Methodist Church, 210 N. Ruby, Ellensburg.
• 4-5:30 p.m. March 8: Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Ave., Yakima.
YVC String Ensemble Concert
YVC’s Kendall Hall auditorium, South 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard, Yakima; www.yvcc.edu/blog/string-ensemble-concert
• 7 p.m. March 11; free admission; reception to follow.
Free Community Talk: “Storm Warning: Historic Weather in the Evergreen State”
Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima; www.yvmuseum.org/events
• Noon March 11; local broadcaster and historian Feliks Banel; presented in partnership with Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau; RSVP.
”Don’t Forget Your Roots”
YVC’s Hopf Union Building, No. 9, South 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard, Yakima; www.yvcc.edu
• 7 p.m. March 13-14; event includes concert by YVC choir, dinner and silent auction; $30, or $10 for choir performance only; country bluegrass songs.
Central Washington Mule Deer Foundation
Teanaway Hall, Kittitas County Fairgrounds, 901 E. Seventh Ave., Ellensburg; mdfcentralwa.wordpress.com
• 6-11 p.m. April 10; banquet; $65; family-friendly.
Haru Matsuri
CWU’s SURC Ballroom, 1007 N. Chestnut St., Ellensburg; www.cwu.edu/diversity/signature-programs
• 6-8 p.m. April 21; Japanese food, performances by AUAP students and Taiko drummers; free.
Tryst
AntoLin Cellars, 14 N. Front St., Yakima; bit.ly/YHR-Tryst2
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 25; hosted by Larson Gallery; free event; handmade jewelry pieces by regional artists.
THINGS TO DO
Harman Center
101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; bit.ly/HarmanEvents, 509-575-6166
• 1:30-4 p.m. Fridays: Dominoes Club; $12 per quarter or $1 drop-in.
• Mondays: 10 a.m. Walking Group; 1 p.m. Mah Jong Group; 1 p.m. Chess Club ($12 per quarter or $1 drop-in).
• 10 a.m. first and third Tuesdays: Harman Center Singles.
• 1:30 p.m. March 13: St. Patrick’s Day Iron Chef & Dance; free; to participate in the Irish Cuisine competition, call Leslie at 509-576-6402.
• 5 p.m. March 19: Dinner Club at Xochimilco; RSVP.
Sunnyside Senior Center
1400 Federal Way, Sunnyside; 509-305-1278 or www.ci.sunnyside.wa.us/157/Senior-Services
• 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Mondays: Canasta, free.
• 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays: Bingo, 25 cents per card.
• 12:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays: Pinochle, 50 cents per game.
• Noon-2 p.m. the first Saturday of each month: Senior dinner potluck, free.
Wags to Riches Spay-ghetti and No Balls Dinner
National Guard Armory, 2501 Airport Lane, Yakima; www.wagstorichesanimalrescue.org
• 4-7 p.m. Saturday; $12 adults, $5 ages 12 and younger; dine in or take out; money raised goes to Spay It Forward program.
Winter Carnival at White Pass
White Pass off Highway 12; skiwhitepass.com/events/winter-carnival
• Saturday-Sunday; free family event; snow tubing at the castle, kids’ obstacle course races, snow sculptures and more.
Enhance Fitness Classes
• Group exercise to improve balance and flexibility; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; ages 60 and older; class size limited.
• NW Community Education Center/Radio KDNA, 121 Sunnyside Ave., Granger; 509-833-4540.
• Prosser Senior Citizens Center, 1231 Dudley Ave., Prosser; 509-396-8276.
• Salvation Army, 310 N. 16th Ave., Yakima; 509-833-4540.
Yoga Collective of Yakima
Yoga Collective of Yakima Rainier Square, 24th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard, 509-388-8630
• Free, no experience necessary, mats and props provided, ongoing event, over 60 gentle/basic classes each month, including:
• 9 a.m. Mondays: Beginning yoga class for men.
• 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays: Chair yoga class.
• 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays: Basic bilingual yoga.
Selah Civic Center Pinochle
216 S. First St., Selah; 509-698-7302
• 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; free.
Master Gardeners Spring Symposium
Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, 200 University Place, Yakima; bit.ly/YHR-GardeningSymposium
• $10 each lecture or $30 for series.
• Wednesday: “Appreciating Our Natural Heritage in Our Own Backyards” by Terri Knoke.
• March 11: “Planting and Germinating Native Plants” by Ann Autrey.
• March 18: “Garden Myths” by Linda Chalker-Scott.
• March 25: “A Desire for More: The Miller Garden Story” by Richie Steffens.
Lunch Among Friends
Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St., Yakima; wellness-house.org or 509-575-6686
• 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 6; “Raising Hope to Make Dreams Come True” with guest speaker Debra Yergen; $60; proceeds benefit free programs and services provided by Wellness House.
Yakima Area Arboretum
1401 Arboretum Drive, Yakima; www.ahtrees.org
• 10 a.m. March 7: Attracting Hummingbirds to Your Garden; $25; with Jeff Kozma, wildlife biologist.
• 10 a.m. March 21: To Bee or Not To Bee Workshop; $25; class designed for beginners.
International Women’s Day
Bale Breaker, 1801 Birchfield Road, Yakima; www.facebook.com/events/186777345749245
• Noon-5 p.m. March 8; women-owned pop-up shops and release of beer brewed exclusively by women.
Central Washington Home & Garden Show
Yakima Valley SunDome, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima cwhba.org/home-garden-show
• Noon-7 p.m. March 13, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 15; $9 ages 12 and older, $7 seniors; ages 11 and younger free with paid adult.
La Salle 6K Shamrock Cup Run & Walk
La Salle campus, 3000 Lightning Way, Union Gap; www.lasalleyakima.com
• 7:30 a.m. March 14; $25 adults, $20 students (includes T-shirt).
La Salle St. Patrick’s Day Gala and Auction
La Salle campus, 3000 Lightning Way, Union Gap; www.lasalleyakima.com
• 5 p.m. March 14; $75, ages 21 and older; Celtic music by Beltaine.
Metaphysical Fair
Unity Spiritual Life Center, 401 S. Eighth Ave., Yakima; www.unityyakima.org/coming-up
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 14; vendors, speakers and more.
Sons of Daughters of Italy
Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; www.facebook.com/soiayakima
• 6:30 p.m. March 19, April 16, May 21: Heritage meeting and potluck.
YVSC Inc. Taco Feed
Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; 509-576-6404
• 11:30 a.m. March 25, April 29; $5.
Dozer Days
State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima; bit.ly/YHR-DozerDays
• 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 28-29; $10 adults, $8 seniors and ages 2-8 in advance; prices $3 more at the gate; kids can ride and operate bulldozers and other heavy construction equipment, police and fire department experiences, hands-on activities.
Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. Tour
SunDome, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima; www.statefairpark.org/events/2020 or www.ticketswest.com
• 7 p.m. March 31; $39.50 to $69.50.