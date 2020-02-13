This Just In calendar: Feb. 13, 2020

Photography Exhibit: Bob Skarin

AntoLin Cellars, 14 N. Front St., Yakima; www.antolincellars.com

Opens with a reception at 6 p.m. Friday: Photo exhibit from Dr. Bob Skarin’s backpacking adventures along the Pacific Crest Trail; through April.

Black Box Poetry Slam

YVC’s Kendall Hall, South 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard, www.yvcc.edu

6:30 p.m. Feb. 20; $2 cash which becomes the prize pot for top three artists; all forms of spoken word welcome; performers expected to have five poems or word pieces with a three-minute time limit per piece.

Sons of Daughters of Italy

Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; www.facebook.com/soiayakima

6:30 p.m. Feb. 20, March 19, April 16, May 21: Heritage meeting and potluck.

Woman’s Century Club

204 N. Second St., Yakima; www.wccyakima.org

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 21: Annual Soup and Bread Luncheon; choice of red or white soup, bread, dessert and beverage, $10 at the door, no reservations required.

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. March 18: Annual Card Party; $20 per person to play, lunch and prizes included; RSVP to 509-452-5360.

Free Family-Friendly Films

Glenwood Square, 5110 W. Tieton Drive, Yakima; www.sagebrushfilms.com/discover-2020

Free; sponsored by Sagebrush Hills Film Festival; educational activity with Dale Peterson.

1:30 p.m. Feb. 22: “The Iron Giant.”

4:30 p.m. Feb. 22: “Akeelah and the Bee.”

“Black Carnival: How the Black Experience Created a Tradition”

CWU Museum of Culture and Environment, 1200 N. Wildcat Way, Ellensburg; www.cwu.edu/museum

5:30 p.m. Feb. 25: Kim Coleman presents a lecture of how racism sparked separate cultural experiences during the carnival season in New Orleans; free.

“Peter Pan”

Sunnyside High School auditorium, 1801 E. Edison Ave., Sunnyside; 509-837-2601

7 p.m. Feb. 28-29, March 5-7 and 2 p.m. Feb. 29; $7 general, $5 students and seniors, $4 for matinee; presented by Sunnyside High School Drama Club.

Yakima Coffeehouse Poets: Craft Series

Inklings Bookshop, 5629 Summitview Ave, Yakima; yakimacoffeehousepoets.com

Five hourlong workshops; 2 p.m.; free.

March 1: Share a favorite poem or poet; each reader allotted 4 minutes; moderator Claire Carpenter.

March 8: Celebration of late poet Mary Oliver; moderator Dotty Armstrong.

March 15: Poetry readings from Yakima-based Labyrinth poets; moderator Elaine Smith.

March 22: Life and work of former U.S. Poet Laureate Ted Kooser; moderators Ed Stover and Linda Brown.

March 29: Workshop on craft of writing poetry; moderator Mark Fuzie.

Yakima Area Arboretum

1401 Arboretum Drive, Yakima; www.ahtrees.org

10 a.m. March 7: Attracting Hummingbirds to Your Garden; $25; with Jeff Kozma, wildlife biologist.

10 a.m. March 21: To Bee or Not To Bee Workshop; $25; class designed for beginners.

Bel Canto: “Singing is Believing In the Sacred”

Mt. Olive Lutheran, 7809 Tieton Drive, Yakima; 509-952-1236

4 p.m. March 8: Performance by Bel Canto of Yakima and scholarship recipients Kapono Paikuli and Isaac Gambito; free admission but donations accepted.

International Women’s Day

Bale Breaker, 1801 Birchfield Road, Yakima; www.facebook.com/events/186777345749245/

Noon-5 p.m. March 8; women-owned pop-up shops and release of beer brewed exclusively by women.

Lion Rock Visiting Writer Series

CWU Brooks Library, Wildcat Way and Dean Nicholson Boulevard, Ellensburg; www.cwu.edu/english/lion-rock-visiting-writers-series

Noon craft talks followed by 6 p.m. readings.

March 10: Elissa Washuta, member of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and nonfiction writer; free.

April 14: Sharma Shields, short story collection author.

April 28: Mita Mahato, cut paper, collage and comics artist and educator.

La Salle 6K Shamrock Cup Run & Walk

La Salle campus, 3000 Lightning Way, Union Gap; www.lasalleyakima.com

7:30 a.m. March 14; $25 adults, $20 students (includes T-shirt).

La Salle St. Patrick’s Day Gala and Auction

La Salle campus, 3000 Lightning Way, Union Gap; www.lasalleyakima.com

5 p.m. March 14; $75, ages 21 and older; Celtic music by Beltaine.

THINGS TO DO

Central Washington Sportsmen Show

SunDome, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima; www.statefairpark.org/events/2020 or www.ticketswest.com

1 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday-Sunday; $10 ages 13 and older, $6 ages 6-12, one ticket valid for three days.

Harman Center

101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; bit.ly/HarmanEvents, 509-575-6166

1:30-4 p.m. Fridays: Dominoes Club; $12 per quarter or $1 drop-in.

Mondays: 10 a.m. Walking Group; 1 p.m. Mah Jong Group; 1 p.m. Chess Club ($12 per quarter or $1 drop-in).

10 a.m. first and third Tuesdays: Harman Center Singles.

5 p.m. Feb. 20: Dinner Club at Olive Garden.

1:30 p.m. March 13: St. Patrick’s Day Iron Chef & Dance; free; to participate in the Irish Cuisine competition, call Leslie at 509-576-6402.

Red Wine and Chocolate

At participating wineries in the Yakima Valley; wineyakimavalley.org or yakimavalleywinecountry.com

Friday-Monday; ages 21 and older; tasting fee varies; special premier pass available for $35.

Singles Night Out

Bale Breaker Brewing Co., 1801 Birchfield Road, Yakima; facebook.com/events/605695230232325

5:30-9 p.m. Friday; free event; icebreakers, games; ages 21 and older.

Spirit of the West Cowboy Gathering

Various venues in Ellensburg; ellensburgcowboygathering.com

Friday-Sunday; cowboy musicians, poets and artists, gear show, workshops, dances; some events are free; admission cost online.

Sunnyside Senior Center

1400 Federal Way, Sunnyside; 509-305-1278 or www.ci.sunnyside.wa.us/157/Senior-Services

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Mondays: Canasta, free.

1-4 p.m. Tuesdays: Bingo, 25 cents per card.

12:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays: Pinochle, 50 cents per game.

Noon-2 p.m. the first Saturday of each month: Senior dinner potluck, free.

Enhance Fitness Classes

Group exercise to improve balance and flexibility; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; ages 60 and older; class size limited.

NW Community Education Center/Radio KDNA, 121 Sunnyside Ave., Granger; 509-833-4540.

Prosser Senior Citizens Center, 1231 Dudley Ave., Prosser; 509-396-8276.

Salvation Army, 310 N. 16th Ave., Yakima; 509-833-4540.

Yoga Collective of Yakima

Yoga Collective of Yakima Rainier Square, 24th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard, 509-388-8630

Free, no experience necessary, mats and props provided, ongoing event, over 60 gentle/basic classes each month, including:

9 a.m. Mondays: Beginning yoga class for men.

10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays: Chair yoga class.

6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays: Basic bilingual yoga.

Selah Civic Center Pinochle

216 S. First St., Selah; 509-698-7302

1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; free.

YVSC Inc. Taco Feed

Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; 509-576-6404

11:30 a.m. Feb. 26, March 25, April 29; $5.

Master Gardeners Spring Symposium

Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, 200 University Place, Yakima; bit.ly/YHR-GardeningSymposium

$10 each lecture or $30 for series.

March 4: “Appreciating Our Natural Heritage in Our Own Backyards” by Terri Knoke.

March 11: “Planting and Germinating Native Plants” by Ann Autrey.

March 18: “Garden Myths” by Linda Chalker-Scott.

March 25: “A Desire for More: The Miller Garden Story” by Richie Steffens.

Lunch Among Friends

Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St., Yakima; wellness-house.org or 509-575-6686

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 6; “Raising Hope to Make Dreams Come True” with guest speaker Debra Yergen; $60; proceeds benefit free programs and services provided by Wellness House.

Metaphysical Fair

Unity Spiritual Life Center, 401 S. Eighth Ave., Yakima; www.unityyakima.org/coming-up

10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 14; vendors, speakers and more.

Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. Tour

SunDome, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima; www.statefairpark.org/events/2020 or www.ticketswest.com

7 p.m. March 31; $39.50 to $69.50.

