This Just In calendar: Feb. 13, 2020

Photography Exhibit: Bob Skarin
AntoLin Cellars, 14 N. Front St., Yakima; www.antolincellars.com
• Opens with a reception at 6 p.m. Friday: Photo exhibit from Dr. Bob Skarin’s backpacking adventures along the Pacific Crest Trail; through April.
Black Box Poetry Slam
YVC’s Kendall Hall, South 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard, www.yvcc.edu
• 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20; $2 cash which becomes the prize pot for top three artists; all forms of spoken word welcome; performers expected to have five poems or word pieces with a three-minute time limit per piece.
Sons of Daughters of Italy
Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; www.facebook.com/soiayakima
• 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20, March 19, April 16, May 21: Heritage meeting and potluck.
Woman’s Century Club
204 N. Second St., Yakima; www.wccyakima.org
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 21: Annual Soup and Bread Luncheon; choice of red or white soup, bread, dessert and beverage, $10 at the door, no reservations required.
• 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. March 18: Annual Card Party; $20 per person to play, lunch and prizes included; RSVP to 509-452-5360.
Free Family-Friendly Films
Glenwood Square, 5110 W. Tieton Drive, Yakima; www.sagebrushfilms.com/discover-2020
• Free; sponsored by Sagebrush Hills Film Festival; educational activity with Dale Peterson.
• 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22: “The Iron Giant.”
• 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22: “Akeelah and the Bee.”
“Black Carnival: How the Black Experience Created a Tradition”
CWU Museum of Culture and Environment, 1200 N. Wildcat Way, Ellensburg; www.cwu.edu/museum
• 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25: Kim Coleman presents a lecture of how racism sparked separate cultural experiences during the carnival season in New Orleans; free.
“Peter Pan”
Sunnyside High School auditorium, 1801 E. Edison Ave., Sunnyside; 509-837-2601
• 7 p.m. Feb. 28-29, March 5-7 and 2 p.m. Feb. 29; $7 general, $5 students and seniors, $4 for matinee; presented by Sunnyside High School Drama Club.
Yakima Coffeehouse Poets: Craft Series
Inklings Bookshop, 5629 Summitview Ave, Yakima; yakimacoffeehousepoets.com
• Five hourlong workshops; 2 p.m.; free.
• March 1: Share a favorite poem or poet; each reader allotted 4 minutes; moderator Claire Carpenter.
• March 8: Celebration of late poet Mary Oliver; moderator Dotty Armstrong.
• March 15: Poetry readings from Yakima-based Labyrinth poets; moderator Elaine Smith.
• March 22: Life and work of former U.S. Poet Laureate Ted Kooser; moderators Ed Stover and Linda Brown.
• March 29: Workshop on craft of writing poetry; moderator Mark Fuzie.
Yakima Area Arboretum
1401 Arboretum Drive, Yakima; www.ahtrees.org
• 10 a.m. March 7: Attracting Hummingbirds to Your Garden; $25; with Jeff Kozma, wildlife biologist.
• 10 a.m. March 21: To Bee or Not To Bee Workshop; $25; class designed for beginners.
Bel Canto: “Singing is Believing In the Sacred”
Mt. Olive Lutheran, 7809 Tieton Drive, Yakima; 509-952-1236
• 4 p.m. March 8: Performance by Bel Canto of Yakima and scholarship recipients Kapono Paikuli and Isaac Gambito; free admission but donations accepted.
International Women’s Day
Bale Breaker, 1801 Birchfield Road, Yakima; www.facebook.com/events/186777345749245/
• Noon-5 p.m. March 8; women-owned pop-up shops and release of beer brewed exclusively by women.
Lion Rock Visiting Writer Series
CWU Brooks Library, Wildcat Way and Dean Nicholson Boulevard, Ellensburg; www.cwu.edu/english/lion-rock-visiting-writers-series
• Noon craft talks followed by 6 p.m. readings.
• March 10: Elissa Washuta, member of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and nonfiction writer; free.
• April 14: Sharma Shields, short story collection author.
• April 28: Mita Mahato, cut paper, collage and comics artist and educator.
La Salle 6K Shamrock Cup Run & Walk
La Salle campus, 3000 Lightning Way, Union Gap; www.lasalleyakima.com
• 7:30 a.m. March 14; $25 adults, $20 students (includes T-shirt).
La Salle St. Patrick’s Day Gala and Auction
La Salle campus, 3000 Lightning Way, Union Gap; www.lasalleyakima.com
• 5 p.m. March 14; $75, ages 21 and older; Celtic music by Beltaine.
THINGS TO DO
Central Washington Sportsmen Show
SunDome, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima; www.statefairpark.org/events/2020 or www.ticketswest.com
• 1 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday-Sunday; $10 ages 13 and older, $6 ages 6-12, one ticket valid for three days.
Harman Center
101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; bit.ly/HarmanEvents, 509-575-6166
• 1:30-4 p.m. Fridays: Dominoes Club; $12 per quarter or $1 drop-in.
• Mondays: 10 a.m. Walking Group; 1 p.m. Mah Jong Group; 1 p.m. Chess Club ($12 per quarter or $1 drop-in).
• 10 a.m. first and third Tuesdays: Harman Center Singles.
• 5 p.m. Feb. 20: Dinner Club at Olive Garden.
• 1:30 p.m. March 13: St. Patrick’s Day Iron Chef & Dance; free; to participate in the Irish Cuisine competition, call Leslie at 509-576-6402.
Red Wine and Chocolate
At participating wineries in the Yakima Valley; wineyakimavalley.org or yakimavalleywinecountry.com
• Friday-Monday; ages 21 and older; tasting fee varies; special premier pass available for $35.
Singles Night Out
Bale Breaker Brewing Co., 1801 Birchfield Road, Yakima; facebook.com/events/605695230232325
• 5:30-9 p.m. Friday; free event; icebreakers, games; ages 21 and older.
Spirit of the West Cowboy Gathering
Various venues in Ellensburg; ellensburgcowboygathering.com
• Friday-Sunday; cowboy musicians, poets and artists, gear show, workshops, dances; some events are free; admission cost online.
Sunnyside Senior Center
1400 Federal Way, Sunnyside; 509-305-1278 or www.ci.sunnyside.wa.us/157/Senior-Services
• 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Mondays: Canasta, free.
• 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays: Bingo, 25 cents per card.
• 12:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays: Pinochle, 50 cents per game.
• Noon-2 p.m. the first Saturday of each month: Senior dinner potluck, free.
Enhance Fitness Classes
• Group exercise to improve balance and flexibility; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; ages 60 and older; class size limited.
• NW Community Education Center/Radio KDNA, 121 Sunnyside Ave., Granger; 509-833-4540.
• Prosser Senior Citizens Center, 1231 Dudley Ave., Prosser; 509-396-8276.
• Salvation Army, 310 N. 16th Ave., Yakima; 509-833-4540.
Yoga Collective of Yakima
Yoga Collective of Yakima Rainier Square, 24th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard, 509-388-8630
• Free, no experience necessary, mats and props provided, ongoing event, over 60 gentle/basic classes each month, including:
• 9 a.m. Mondays: Beginning yoga class for men.
• 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays: Chair yoga class.
• 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays: Basic bilingual yoga.
Selah Civic Center Pinochle
216 S. First St., Selah; 509-698-7302
• 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; free.
YVSC Inc. Taco Feed
Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; 509-576-6404
• 11:30 a.m. Feb. 26, March 25, April 29; $5.
Master Gardeners Spring Symposium
Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, 200 University Place, Yakima; bit.ly/YHR-GardeningSymposium
• $10 each lecture or $30 for series.
• March 4: “Appreciating Our Natural Heritage in Our Own Backyards” by Terri Knoke.
• March 11: “Planting and Germinating Native Plants” by Ann Autrey.
• March 18: “Garden Myths” by Linda Chalker-Scott.
• March 25: “A Desire for More: The Miller Garden Story” by Richie Steffens.
Lunch Among Friends
Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St., Yakima; wellness-house.org or 509-575-6686
• 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 6; “Raising Hope to Make Dreams Come True” with guest speaker Debra Yergen; $60; proceeds benefit free programs and services provided by Wellness House.
Metaphysical Fair
Unity Spiritual Life Center, 401 S. Eighth Ave., Yakima; www.unityyakima.org/coming-up
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 14; vendors, speakers and more.
Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. Tour
SunDome, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima; www.statefairpark.org/events/2020 or www.ticketswest.com
• 7 p.m. March 31; $39.50 to $69.50.