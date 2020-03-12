Theater and dance calendar: March 12, 2020

“The Wolves”

CWU’s Milo Smith Tower Theatre, 400 E. University Way, Ellensburg; cwu.edu/tickets

7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; $8 CWU students with ID, $12 seniors, $15 general; presented by CWU Theatre Arts; recommended for mature audiences.

Capitol Kids

The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima; capitoltheatre.org/events

10 a.m. and noon Wednesday: Dino-Light; $7.

10 a.m. and noon May 21: “Dog Man the Musical”; $7.

Capitol Best Series: “Jersey Boys”

The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima; capitoltheatre.org/events

7:30 p.m. March 30-31; $12, $34, $54, $69, $84.

REHEARSALS

Bel Canto of Yakima: “Singing Is Believing” 2019-20 Season

Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 801 Tieton Drive, Yakima; 509-952-1236 or 509-952-0779

Scheduled rehearsals for women’s choral group will be 7-9 p.m. Mondays; concert in the spring; women of all ages welcome.

Barbershop Harmony Yakima

Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 801 Tieton Drive, Yakima; 509-406-6629

7-9 p.m. Tuesdays; open auditions for male singers of all ages; performances year-round.

FILM

Yakima Valley Museum Classic Movie Nights

2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima; www.yvmuseum.org

7 p.m. showings; $5 in advance or $6 at the door.

March 20: “Notorius.”

April 3: “The Manchurian Candidate.”

“Hailing Cesar” Documentary and Q&A

YVC’s Grandview campus; bit.ly/YHR-CesarGrandview; YVC’s Yakima campus; bit.ly/YHR-CesarYakima

10:30 a.m. April 7 in Yakima; 2 p.m. April 7 in Grandview.

Q&A with Eduardo Chavez, actor, motivational speaker and activist, grandson of César Chávez; free events.

Free Family Films at the Princess Theatre

1226 Meade Ave., Prosser; www.theprincesstheatre.net

Free admission and popcorn; sponsored by local businesses.

7 p.m. April 17: “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.”

3 p.m. May 10: “The Secret Life of Pets.”

DANCE

Line Dance Lessons

The Pastime, 125 N. Naches Ave., Selah; thepastimeselah.com

6:30 p.m. Thursdays; free line dance lessons.

Yakima Salsa Dance Co.

The Seasons, 101 N. Naches Ave., Yakima; Salvador Castaneda at 509-895-4445 or theseasonsyakima.com/salsa-at-the-seasons

Salsa at 9 p.m. Fridays, $8; dance classes from 7 or 8 p.m. (depending on level) Wednesdays, $40 per person for four classes.

Vinyl Swing

Third Floor Social Club, 121 E. Yakima Ave., Yakima; yvsce.org/events

Second Friday of each month; swing lessons at 8 p.m., Lindy Hop at 9 p.m.; $12 per person or $20 per couple; ages 17 and older.

Yakima Contra Dance

Broadway Grange, 909 W. Washington Ave., Yakima; accontradanceyakima.wixsite.com/accd

7 p.m. Newcomer instruction followed by dance at 7:30 p.m.; $8 adults, $5 students, free for ages 12 and younger; bring a dessert potluck for break.

Saturday: Canceled.

April 11: Music with Vivian Williams and Bruce Reid; caller TBD.

May 9: Music with Eric Anderson and Alan Roberts; caller is Joe Micheals.

Harman Center Dances

101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; 509-575-6166

Mondays through March 30: Argentine Tango Dance Lessons: $1 per drop-in or $12 per quarter.

3-4 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month: Reliving Rock ’n’ Roll; free.

1:30 p.m. Wednesday: “St. Patrick’s Day”; $4.

1:30 p.m. March 27: “Spring is Coming”; $4.

Load comments