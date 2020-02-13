Theater and dance calendar: Feb. 13, 2020

“The Kitchen Witches”
Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser; bit.ly/YHR-KitchenWitches
• 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 21-22 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday; $15 adults, $13 seniors; presented by Valley Theater Company.
Warehouse Theatre Company’s “Becky’s New Car”
WTC, 1610 S. 24th Ave., Yakima; www.warehousetheatrecompany.org
• 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 20-22 and 27-29; 2 p.m. Feb. 22 and 29; $17.50 general, $15 students and seniors; presented by Warehouse Theatre Company.
Capitol Best Series
The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima; capitoltheatre.org/events
• Tickets: $12, $34, $54, $69, $84; shows at 7:30 p.m.
• Feb. 25-26: “Chicago: The Musical.”
• March 30-31: “Jersey Boys.”
“The Wolves”
CWU’s Milo Smith Tower Theatre, 400 E. University Way, Ellensburg; cwu.edu/tickets
• 7:30 p.m. March 5-7, March 12-14 and 2 p.m. March 15; $8 CWU students with ID, $12 seniors, $15 general; presented by CWU Theatre Arts; recommended for mature audiences.
Capitol Kids
The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima; capitoltheatre.org/events
• 10 a.m. and noon March 18: Dino-Light; $7.
• 10 a.m. and noon May 21: “Dog Man the Musical”; $7.
REHEARSALS
Bel Canto of Yakima: “Singing Is Believing” 2019-20 Season
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 801 Tieton Drive, Yakima; 509-952-1236 or 509-952-0779
• Scheduled rehearsals for women’s choral group will be 7-9 p.m. Mondays; concert in the spring; women of all ages welcome.
Barbershop Harmony Yakima
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 801 Tieton Drive, Yakima; 509-406-6629
• 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays; open auditions for male singers of all ages; performances year-round.
FILM
Free Family Films at the Princess Theatre
1226 Meade Ave., Prosser; www.theprincesstheatre.net
• Free admission and popcorn; sponsored by local businesses.
• 2 p.m. Saturday: “Sing.”
• 3 p.m. March 8: “Toy Story 4.”
• 7 p.m. April 17: “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.”
• 3 p.m. May 10: “The Secret Life of Pets.”
Yakima Valley Museum’s Classic Movie Nights
2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima; www.yvmuseum.org
• 7 p.m. showings; $5 in advance or $6 at the door.
• Feb. 21: “Citizen Kane.”
• March 6: “Rebel Without a Cause.”
• March 20: “Notorius.”
• April 3: “The Manchurian Candidate.”
Film Screening: “A Towering Task”
Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima; 509-823-0179
• Doors open at 5:30 p.m. March 1; new documentary about the Peace Corps; sponsored by Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Yakima Valley; free.
“Hailing Cesar”: Documentary and Q&A
YVC’s Grandview campus; bit.ly/YHR-CesarGrandview; YVC’s Yakima campus; bit.ly/YHR-CesarYakima
• 10:30 a.m. April 7 in Yakima; 2 p.m. April 7 in Grandview.
• Q&A with Eduardo Chavez, actor, motivational speaker and activist, grandson of César Chávez; free events.
DANCE
Line Dance Lessons
The Pastime, 125 N. Naches Ave., Selah; thepastimeselah.com
• 6:30 p.m. Thursdays; free line dance lessons.
Yakima Salsa Dance Co.
The Seasons, 101 N. Naches Ave., Yakima; Salvador Castaneda at 509-895-4445 or theseasonsyakima.com/salsa-at-the-seasons
• Salsa at 9 p.m. Fridays, $8; dance classes from 7 or 8 p.m. (depending on level) Wednesdays ($40 per person for four classes).
Harman Center Dances
101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; 509-575-6166
• 1:30 p.m. Friday: “Valentine’s Day”; $4.
• 1:30 p.m. Tuesday: From Our Past Dance, “Who Is This?”; $4.
• 1:30 p.m. March 18: “St. Patrick’s Day”; $4.
• 1:30 p.m. March 27: “Spring is Coming”; $4.
• Mondays through March 30: Argentine Tango Dance Lessons: $1 per drop-in or $12 per quarter.
• 3-4 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month: Reliving Rock ’n’ Roll; free.
Vinyl Swing
Third Floor Social Club, 121 E. Yakima Ave., Yakima; yvsce.org/events
• Second Friday of each month; swing lessons at 8 p.m., Lindy Hop at 9 p.m.; $12 per person or $20 per couple; ages 17 and older.
Yakima Contra Dance
Broadway Grange, 909 W. Washington Ave., Yakima; accontradanceyakima.wixsite.com/accd
• 7 p.m. Newcomer instruction followed by dance at 7:30 p.m.; $8 adults, $5 students, free for ages 12 and younger; bring a dessert potluck for break.
• March 14: Band is The Electrodes, caller is Shelly Jenkins.
• April 11: Music with Vivian Williams and Bruce Reid; caller, TBD.
• May 9: Music with Eric Anderson and Alan Roberts; caller is Joe Micheals.