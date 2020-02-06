Theater and dance calendar: Feb. 6, 2020

Short Works Festival

CWU’s McConnell Auditorium, 400 E. University Way, Ellensburg; cwu.edu/tickets

7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; $8 CWU students with ID, $12 seniors, $15 general; short works written, directed and produced by CWU Theatre Arts; recommended for mature audiences.

“The Lonely”: Celebrating the Music of Roy Orbison

The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima; capitoltheatre.org/events or bit.ly/YHR-LonelyOrbison

7:30 p.m. Sunday; $48.

“The Kitchen Witches”

Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser; bit.ly/YHR-KitchenWitches

7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15, Feb. 21-22 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 16; $15 adults, $13 seniors; presented by Valley Theater Company.

Warehouse Theatre Company’s “Becky’s New Car”

WTC, 1610 S. 24th Ave., Yakima; www.warehousetheatrecompany.org

7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15, 20-22 and 27-29; 2 p.m. Feb. 22 and 29; $17.50 general, $15 students and seniors; presented by Warehouse Theatre Company.

Capitol Best Series

The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima; capitoltheatre.org/events

Tickets: $12, $34, $54, $69, $84; shows at 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 25-26: “Chicago: The Musical.”

March 30-31: “Jersey Boys.”

“The Wolves”

CWU’s Milo Smith Tower Theatre, 400 E. University Way, Ellensburg; cwu.edu/tickets

7:30 p.m. March 5-7, March 12-14 and 2 p.m. March 15; $8 CWU students with ID, $12 seniors, $15 general; presented by CWU Theatre Arts; recommended for mature audiences.

Capitol Kids

The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima; capitoltheatre.org/events

10 a.m. and noon March 18: Dino-Light; $7.

10 a.m. and noon May 21: “Dog Man the Musical”; $7.

REHEARSALS

Bel Canto of Yakima: “Singing Is Believing” 2019-20 Season

Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 801 Tieton Drive, Yakima; 509-952-1236 or 509-952-0779

Scheduled rehearsals for women’s choral group will be 7-9 p.m. Mondays; concert in the spring; women of all ages welcome.

Barbershop Harmony Yakima

Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 801 Tieton Drive, Yakima; 509-406-6629

7-9 p.m. Tuesdays; open auditions for male singers of all ages; performances year-round.

FILM

Free Movie Night Series

Tieton Cider Works, 619 W. J St., Yakima; facebook.com/events/517011139058735

6:30 p.m. Friday: “Romeo and Juliet”; ages 21 and older.

Free Family Films at the Princess Theatre

1226 Meade Ave., Prosser; www.theprincesstheatre.net

Free admission and popcorn; sponsored by local businesses.

2 p.m. Feb. 15: “Sing.”

3 p.m. March 8: “Toy Story 4.”

7 p.m. April 17: “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.”

3 p.m. May 10: “The Secret Life of Pets.”

DANCE

Line Dance Lessons

The Pastime, 125 N. Naches Ave., Selah; thepastimeselah.com

6:30 p.m. Thursdays; free line dance lessons.

Yakima Salsa Dance Co.

The Seasons, 101 N. Naches Ave., Yakima; Salvador Castaneda at 509-895-4445 or theseasonsyakima.com/salsa-at-the-seasons

Salsa at 9 p.m. Fridays, $8; dance classes from 7 or 8 p.m. (depending on level) Wednesdays ($40 per person for four classes).

Yakima Contra Dance

Broadway Grange, 909 W. Washington Ave., Yakima; accontradanceyakima.wixsite.com/accd

7 p.m. Newcomer instruction followed by dance at 7:30 p.m.; $8 adults, $5 students, free for ages 12 and younger; bring a dessert potluck for break.

Saturday: Band is Quit Thinking, caller is Gary Miller.

March 14: Band is The Electrodes, caller is Shelly Jenkins.

Valentine’s Dinner Dance

Unity Spiritual Life Center, 401 S. Eighth Ave., Yakima; 509-575-5551.

5 p.m. Sunday; $15 adults, $5 ages 10 and younger, $10 for dessert only; music by Ivory Illusion; alcohol-free event; family-friendly; RSVP.

Harman Center Dances

101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; 509-575-6166

1:30 p.m. Feb. 14: “Valentine’s Day”; $4.

1:30 p.m. Feb. 19: From Our Past Dance, “Who Is This?”; $4.

1:30 p.m. March 18: “St. Patrick’s Day”; $4.

1:30 p.m. March 27: “Spring is Coming”; $4.

Mondays through March 30: Argentine Tango Dance Lessons: $1 per drop-in or $12 per quarter.

3-4 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month: Reliving Rock ’n’ Roll; free.

Vinyl Swing

Third Floor Social Club, 121 E. Yakima Ave., Yakima; yvsce.org/events

Second Friday of each month; swing lessons at 8 p.m., Lindy Hop at 9 p.m.; $12 per person or $20 per couple; ages 17 and older.

