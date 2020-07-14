Summer fun is still there, if you look for it

In a normal year, we publish our summer music preview by early June.
In a normal year, this section is filled with summertime festivals and events. In fact, in a normal year, this SCENE section runs a “Five Things to do This Weekend” feature every Thursday. In the summer it’s a struggle to whittle the list to five; we almost always have at least a dozen worthwhile happenings vying to made the cut.
This year, of course, most of the normal stuff isn’t happening. This is an abnormal year. So here we are, halfway through July, and I can’t recommend that you go to the soda fountain at the Yakima Valley Museum for ice cream. Or that you soak up some rays (and some hops) in the beer garden at a Yakima Valley Pippins game. Or that you catch this or that Seattle buzz band’s Downtown Summer Nights set. All of that is shut down till next year.
Know what hasn’t been shut down, though? Our need for recreation, or at least diversion. In fact, it’s at an all-time high. The world is serious this year. It’s heavy. Wading through it, day after quarantined day, is stressful and anxiety inducing. We need something to do — something to turn to when, for the sake of sanity, we turn away from the real and terrifying situation in which we find ourselves.
The good news is there’s still plenty to do around the Yakima Valley without breaking rules or putting people in danger. The following activities won’t replace the specific thrill you get from being in a crowd at a live event, but they’ll provide a little respite from the rest of the world. Right now that’s a lot.
Gardening
If you have a yard, you can have a garden. (Even a window box is better than nothing.) For the past couple of summers, my family and I abandoned ours to the weeds. We just didn’t have time. Now we’re at home a lot more, and the garden is in full swing. We’ve got raspberries, mint, corn, zucchini, carrots, leafy greens, cucumbers, sunflowers and squash.
The window for planting some of that stuff has passed, but (BUT!) as Carol Barany put it to me in email last week, “It ain’t over till it’s over, and it ain’t over in the garden yet.” Barany, a Yakima Master Gardener who contributes gardening columns to this newspaper, suggests kale, broccoli and cauliflower. And it’s a great time for root crops.
“Carrots, beets, turnips, rutabagas, parsnips and winter radishes grow well when sown in mid-July,” she wrote. “Cool weather, and a touch of frost actually make these vegetables sweeter.”
That’s not to mention salad greens, green beans and shelling beans. The latter has an added advantage for those of us fighting the daily battle of keeping quarantined kids entertained: “Shelling beans were probably one of the most kid-friendly crops I ever planted. They are harvested late, when there is little left in the garden to be trampled by small feet. My grandson loves shelling beans with me. Plus bean seeds are huge and so easy to plant, even a toddler could do it.”
If you’re more into flowers, she suggests zinnias and cosmos. And, of course, sunflowers, which Barany sometimes plants in mid-July for September bouquets.
Gardening is a lot of work, but it’s work outdoors in the sunshine, without a mask. In fact, the time we spend gardening is probably as close to “normal” as anything we do. It’s the same in 2020 as it was in 2017.
Home brewing
The biggest advantage of home brewing? There’s beer at the end.
Of course, that’s not the only advantage. It couldn’t be; excellent premade beer is widely available for reasonable prices. So why go to the trouble? For the same reason people grow vegetables instead of buying them. Or, for that matter, build tables or bake bread. You can buy all of those things premade, too, but it’s interesting and fun to do it yourself. And there’s the pride of having made something out of raw materials. (“Oh this IPA? Funny you should ask, wife or husband or whomever else I’m quarantined with. It’s good right? Well, I MADE it.”)
There are endless online retailers for home-brewers, and there’s the local outfit, Yakima Valley Hops (702 N. First Ave.) as well as home-brewing supplies at local Ace Hardware stores. And, in terms of instructional resources, you can learn everything you need on YouTube. Or you can reach out to the Yakima Valley Hop Heads, a local group that met monthly in pre-pandemic times and maintains a website chock-full of information. The group’s first two stated goals are “engaging in social activities focused on home brewing and/or craft beer as a common foundation” and “learning more about beer, components of beer, styles of beer, beer evaluation, and brewing techniques.” That first one’s out the window for the foreseeable future, but there’s never been a better time for the second one.
Also, again, and I can’t overstate this: There’s beer at the end.
Music
I asked followers at the SCENE Facebook page what they were doing for fun this summer, and Jez Slowe, a local music-scene stalwart who in better times promoted open mics and gigged all around the Valley under the name These Guitars Say Sorry, said he’s taken the time to expand his horizons as a musician. Deprived of opportunities to play live for people, he’s begun composing electronic music at home. The early results, including a track he shared in the comments, are promising. It’s ambient, trippy stuff you could very easily garden or make beer to.
For those of us who are more music enthusiast than music creator (that’s me; my two days as first-chair trombonist in seventh grade notwithstanding), being stuck at home is a great opportunity to listen to stuff we haven’t heard before or haven’t heard in a while. I’ve been pulling random albums out of the record collection a lot, and I’ve been digging deeper into stuff like Parliament Funkadelic and Flamin’ Groovies and Big Star, important bands from days of yore that I always considered to be my pop-culture blind spots.
Way back when things first shut down, I made a Spotify playlist called “songs for the end of the world.” With some helpful additions from friends, it’s now more than six hours long and includes such disparate acts as Kendrick Lamar and Warren Zevon. (Is R.E.M.’s “It’s the End of the World As We Know It” on there? You know it is, buddy.)
Backyard water stuff
Franklin Pool is closed. And, for obvious reasons, you can’t visit your friend with the backyard pool. But you can buy a kiddie pool and put it in your own backyard. (Maybe even in your apartment, but I probably wouldn’t.) The cheap, molded-plastic ones cost, like, $10. On a hot day that’s all you need. Sitting in 18 inches of cool water with a couple of beers (or sodey-pops) and a Bluetooth speaker playing your “songs for the end of the world” playlist feels almost like a vacation. If you’re a real baller, you can blow $50 to $100 on a nice inflatable kiddie pool that holds a lot more water and has room for you to put your cooler right there in the pool next to you.
If you have young kids, you should probably let them use your kiddie pool. They need it, too. (They also love things like sprinklers and splash pads and water tables — anything with enough water and a big enough footprint to kill small parts of your yard.) The nice part about giving the kids their water time, aside from, you know, the soul-sustaining music that is their laughter and the golden purity of their joy, is that it tires them out so you can actually get them to bed at a decent hour. Then that little backyard kiddie pool is all yours again.
Take a hike
The virus is out there, but it relies on people to spread it. It’s not like it’s just sitting there in the woods waiting. So take a hike. You may have heard: The Yakima Valley has some good ones. I’m a big fan of Bear Creek Mountain, Sheep Lake and a couple of others. Hiking is not entirely the same as it was before. You have to go by yourself or with someone from your own household. And you have to bring a mask to wear when you encounter other hikers. But for long stretches of every hike, the wildflowers and scenic vistas can push thoughts of quarantine and pandemic to the very farthest-back part of your mind. The outdoors has always provided that kind of escape; it’s just that there’s more to escape from these days.