Staying close while staying far apart

I love my giant, far-flung extended family very much. I need to get that on the record before saying the next thing, which is that two months ago if you’d asked whether I wanted to participate in a big ol’ group video-chat with them, I would have found an excuse not to.
Or, more likely, I wouldn’t have had to even find an excuse. There would have been no way of coordinating a time that worked for my parents and my three siblings and their kids in the first place. We all live in different states, and we’re all busy. But since everyone’s stuck at home and starving for any kind of connection beyond the walls of their house, we did a five-state group video via the Zoom app last weekend.
I thought it would be weird — a little awkward, a little glitchy, a little too post-
futuristic — and it kind of was at first. Everyone talked a little louder than they normally would, and enunciated a little more clearly. It felt stilted and oddly formal. But, even from the start, it was worth it. We weren’t in the same room, but we were all together. At least as much as is allowable under current guidelines. And after a few minutes, everyone just started acting like themselves. We were laughing and giving each other the business, and it almost felt like life was normal.
It was exactly what I didn’t realize I needed.
On a minute-by-minute, day-by-day basis, I’m doing fine, sequestered here at home. The kids and I hang out from morning to night. My wife, a resident physician on a hospital shift this month, still leaves for work every day, and we all get excited when it’s time for her to come home. Life is busy enough, with working from home, changing diapers, managing the kids’ naps and meals, and all of the other working-parent stuff, that I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about the coronavirus or the concept of isolation or the surreality of how quickly we went from normal to whatever this is. Sometimes — when my daughter asks if she can have friends over for a movie night or when some news item about health care workers getting sick makes me think of my wife — it’s unavoidable. But mostly it’s dormant. It’s white noise.
Still, it’s always there, this new reality. It’s just loitering in my mind, scratching and festering and whispering “THIS IS NOT NORMAL.” Its presence even in the background takes a toll. My temper is shorter. I’m quicker to cry. I’m not sleeping. I’m feeling it. And I’m relatively lucky. There are a lot of people who live alone, who are totally isolated, whose jobs have shut down completely, who don’t have kids to keep them busy. I don’t know how they’re surviving; I’d be in full-on Howard Hughes insane-hermit mode within the first week, growing my nails super long and wearing tissue boxes for shoes. If I’m feeling the stress and anxiety of this new reality, they’re definitely feeling it.
My advice to them: Reach out and connect. You can do it via technology like I did. Or you can do it in person, like the teachers in Naches did this week when they organized a “parade” so they could see and greet friends from a safe distance. It won’t change the broader reality (physical isolation is the only thing that’ll do that, and it’s going to take more time), but it will maybe lessen that stress and anxiety for a little while. As strange as they would have seemed before all of this, the video chats I’ve done have been the times I’ve felt most normal.
• • •
There are plenty of ways other people in the Yakima Valley are maintaining social ties while social distancing. Some, like me, are connecting with far-flung family via video. Mark Levad, a 55-year-old Selah resident who works in food packaging, is a big trivia and board game player. So he spent a couple of nights last week playing cross-state trivia games with family.
For one of the games, Levad and his brother and cousin in Minnesota teamed up via Zoom to play against a dozen other teams while the trivia master ran the game via Facebook Live. Despite their physical separation, it really did feel like spending time with family, he said.
“It was kind of like a trivia night at Bill’s or wherever,” said Levad, who figures he’d have been either hanging out at Game and Grog or meeting up with his board game club that night had he not been sheltering in place.
Another night, he and a few family members faced off in a Trivial Pursuit-style game run by his aunt in Iowa. And earlier this week he and his brother played Yahtzee via FaceTime. It wasn’t as good as an in-person visit would have been — Levad had taken the week off, because his brother had planned on flying in with his family to visit before this all started — but it was better than nothing. A lot better, Levad said.
• • •
Finding those “better-than-nothing” scenarios amid this quarantine has been a mission for Matt Uhlman. The 38-year-old Yakima urologist had been gearing up for the third annual Yakima Valley Restaurant Week when the event, which he co-founded with his brother, Mike, was canceled because of the coronavirus. So Uhlman, hoping to get good, physician-approved information out to people as fears started to mount and rumors swirled, set up the Facebook group Yakima Distancing Connection: A Place to Connect During COVID19 Quarantine. The group, created March 14, quickly swelled and as of Wednesday afternoon had 743 members.
“Early on I felt like we needed to do something to get good information out to people,” Uhlman said. “Very quickly it became just like, ‘Hey, let’s make it something where people are able to go share ideas for what they’re doing — if they’ve got kids at home, how are they dealing with them, and what about older people who can’t get out?’ We cast a wide net so people could actually feel like, ‘OK, we can get through this as a community.’”
He’s been doing the video chat thing, too. He’s used it to keep up with high school buddies in the Seattle area. And he’s used it with family who live locally, playing charades and building Lego buildings together over video. He’s even maintained some of the Restaurant Week spirit of strengthening community over meals.
“We’ve had a lot of FaceTime dinners with friends and family,” Uhlman said. “There’s definitely something to being able to see people, and be in the same room, and give them a big hug, but that’s been a good surrogate for us.”
• • •
Local musicians have found other uses for social media video during this quarantine. Erik Smestad, frontman for long-running Yakima punk outfit Bad Habit, has played hourslong concerts from home via Facebook Live. And Mark Pickerel, the founding Screaming Trees drummer, ace session man and Ellensburg-based solo artist, has started posting a more subdued intimate-feeling series of music videos on Facebook. He calls them River Songs, because the videos are shot at locations along the Yakima River.
Pickerel, who had to postpone work on a new record because it was no longer considered safe for his band to be in the studio together, said people started asking him when he was going to start posting recordings or live sessions from his bathroom or kitchen like so many other singer-songwriters. But he didn’t want to do that exactly. Plus — the life-affirming daily dance parties with his wife and kids notwithstanding — he needed to get out of the house.
“These little secret destinations along the river are all within 15 or 20 minutes of where we live,” he said. “So it was a good way for me to have a little escape from domestic bliss.”
The response has been remarkable. Within a half-hour of posting the first River Song, a cover of Heart’s “Straight On,” Pickerel had 25 or 50 shares. And by day’s end, the video had more than 1,000 views. It’s been gratifying, not just because people like his music (which is always nice but not his main driving force creatively) but because it seems to be helping people get through this difficult time.
“Hearing that a song I’ve played on or written has affected someone’s life in a positive way is humbling,” Pickerel said. “It’s validating. It fuels the desire to continue doing it.”
He’s also noticed, even before he started River Songs last week, that people are increasingly appreciative of music and art that they love.
“I think I’ve received more fan mail in my Facebook inbox within the past three to six weeks than I typically would in a year,” Pickerel said. “A lot of virtual hugs, and I really appreciate it.”