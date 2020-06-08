Sharing an office with a 3-year-old? It's OK to let Elmo help

So it’s 4 p.m. and you’ve got a 5 o’clock deadline, but your office-mate doesn’t care. She won’t stop asking you if you want to color, she keeps sticking her tongue out at you and she just bit your other office-mate on the leg so now he’s crying. And what’s that smell? Oh. Good. The junior associate just pooped himself.
This is working from home with young kids who are also stuck at home, and it is hard.
I know, because variations of that scenario play out daily at my office, which is usually in my dining room (but sometimes in my kitchen and, if it’s nice out, on the deck). I’ve got a daughter who will turn 4 next month and a son who turned 1 in April. They are the reason I get up in the morning. Literally. They wake me up around 6 every morning. But also figuratively. They’re the reason I want to get out of bed and be a functioning person instead of just cocooning in there and being the messy, shivering puddle I might otherwise be, given the current state of the world. So they’re great, these kids. It’s just that they don’t care whether I get any work done.
Here’s a typical work-from-home-with-kids moment: I’ve scheduled a phone interview with a source for some story; I’ve got the 1-year-old down for his nap, and I’ve got the almost-4-year-old set up with some crayons and paper; it’s time for the interview but the older kid asks for water; I get her a cup of water and call up my source for the interview; I start by explaining to them that I’m working from home with the kids, so if I have to pause for a minute that’s why; we begin the interview; the older kid approaches.
Kid: “DAAAAAAAD! I don’t want this cup. I want my llama cup!”
Me: “Honey, I’m on the phone.”
Kid: “DAAAD! Llama cup!”
Me: “Not right now, sweetheart. I can help you after I finish this phone call.”
Me (to source): “Sorry about that. She wants her llama cup.”
Source: “Ha. It’s fine. I totally understand. So anyway ...”
Kid: “Llama cup! Llama cup! Llama cup!”
Me (to source): “Sorry again. Can you hold on one second?”
Me (to kid): “Do you wanna watch a show?”
Kid: “Yeah!”
Me (dialing up an episode of “Doc McStuffins” or whatever): “Fine.”
Then I finish the interview and go to tell her she has to turn the show off.
Her: “Five minutes?”
Me: “Sure. Five minutes. Then it’s off. We’ll find you an activity. ... And here’s your llama cup.”
Her: “I don’t want my llama cup. I want my Elmo cup.”
Of course the threat of her yelling loud enough to wake up the younger kid is implicit in the entire exchange. And if he wakes up, the whole rest of the day might be shot. She knows this and uses it for leverage, because she is exceptionally smart in the way all almost-4-year-olds are. It’s a very fine line to walk, this thing where I try to get some work done while keeping the kids happy. And it sometimes leads me to be more accommodating than I’m comfortable with, especially on things like screen time.
Still, I’m luckier than most. My wife is a doctor, so she still actually goes to work every day. But my in-laws live a block away and are happy to take the kids as needed. The older kid spends every morning there. But she has recently begun a very committed nap boycott. And the younger one only naps in the afternoon. That means I have a lot of days during which at least one kid is awake and demanding attention during the entirety of the regular work day. And, because I’m up at 6 with the little devils (I mean “darlings”) every morning, I don’t usually feel like working after their bedtime around 8. That’s when I can finally sit down on the couch and exhale. And make a strong drink.
All of this adds up to one stark and undeniable truth: I need something other than myself to occupy these kids during the day. If it’s a nice day, they can spend most of it outside, while I sit on the deck with my laptop. But if it’s rainy or cold, and if I’ve got a lot of work to do, and if the older kid has already colored for two hours and cut paper with safety scissors for two more and played with all her toys and is still coming up to me saying, “Daaaaaad,” then, yeah, I’ll put her in front of a show. I try to make it something valuable like “Sesame Street,” but I’m not above “Frozen” if it means I’ll get an uninterrupted two hours to work.
I know I’m not alone in this. An April survey by the group ParentsTogether showed that 48 percent of of kids spend six hours or more in front of a screen per day. That’s up more than 500% since pre-COVID times. (Remember those times? Man, those were good times.) And it showed that 85 percent of parents are concerned their kids are getting too much screen time. So there seem to be a lot of people like me whose basic response to these situations is, “I don’t like it, but what else am I supposed to do?”
Fortunately, experts generally say it’s not a mortal sin to give kids more screen time during this pandemic.
“Absolutely these days parents are going to have to be more lax about screen time,” said Stephanie Lee, senior director of the ADHD and Behavior Disorders Center at the New York-based national nonprofit Child Mind Institute.
In fact, Lee, a clinical psychologist currently in the midst of screen-time research, emphasized that parents need to avoid beating themselves up for being imperfect during this pandemic.
“The very first thing I’m saying to parents is to be kind to themselves, be kind to each other and lower their expectations just a little,” she said. “This is a crisis. ... If everyone is still alive by the end of the day and everyone ate a couple of meals that day, it’s a win.”
That’s a comforting perspective for those of us in the metaphorical trenches with a full-time job and a couple of demanding kids. It’s OK for us to let ourselves off the hook for the occasional misstep. It’s OK, in a pinch, to use Elmo or Elsa as a babysitter. But there’s also the question of balance.
Acknowledging that desperate times call for desperate measures doesn’t give parents carte blanche to just forgo parental responsibility. Allowing a little more screen time — or letting a small misbehavior slide, as long as it doesn’t hurt anyone — is only going to be OK if you satisfy a few other requirements, namely that children maintain a healthy diet, get full nights of sleep and have some physical activity during the day, Lee said.
The best way to ensure those three criteria are met is with routine and planning. Set aside some outdoor play time, for instance, and don’t just say, “Hey, you, go play outdoors”; have an activity planned. It doesn’t have to be elaborate, but as Lee says, it’s a lot easier to tell a kid they can’t watch a show (or have an ice cream cone, or color on the walls, or short-sell stocks) if you have something to offer that they CAN do, like splashing in a kiddie pool or painting or playing with the Lego set you brought down from the closet.
Another of Lee’s tricks — if you think of thoughtful, strategic parenting as a “trick” — is to take a break now and then and give the kids the attention they’re demanding. I’ve spent a lot of the past three months telling my daughter, “Not now, kiddo; Daddy’s working,” for eight or nine straight hours. And you know what? It never worked. She kept interrupting and demanding my attention. I mean, of course she did. Suddenly I was home all the time, in the same room with her. It was insane to think she’d just leave me alone. It was insane that I wanted her to.
But, after hearing this advice from Lee, I tried telling my daughter, “You know what, kiddo, if you play by yourself for the next hour, we’ll play together for a while after that.” She played by herself. Then I played with her (attentively, no checking the work email, no texting, just full attention) for about a half-hour. Then, when I told her I had to go back to work, she played by herself for another hour. It was like magic.
And, yeah, as the day wore on and I had to get stuff done on a tighter timeline, I put her in front of “Sesame Street.” I felt fine about it. She had already played outdoors. She ate vegetables at lunch. And she sleeps 10 hours every night. Screen time wasn’t going to kill her, and I needed the help.
I still didn’t get as much WORK work done as I would have at the office. But I accomplished a lot more overall. It was hard. It’s always hard. But I think we’re going to be OK.
• Reach Pat Muir at pmuir@yakimaherald.com. He’s at home, and will check his email during nap time.