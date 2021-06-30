Pick of the Week: Fourth of July at State Fair Park

The Fourth of July events at State Fair Park this weekend will be the first big public gathering in Yakima County since the state’s reopening from its COVID restrictions earlier this week.
Ostensibly it’s a celebration of Independence Day. Symbolically it’s more than that. The fact we’re able to gather again is an acknowledgment that we as a community did enough to make it to this point. Those of us who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 can now gather safely enough.
It took 15 months of sacrifice. The luckiest among us only lost their social lives. Some lost their livelihoods. Others lost their loved ones. It was tragic. And now it’s over. Or close enough to over that we can celebrate.
The particulars of the celebration — the carnival rides, the corn dogs, the live music, the fireworks — are important only insofar as they represent normalcy. This is the sort of fun we had before March 2020, and it’s the sort of fun we can now have again. That’s because so many of us did the work to keep others healthy. And it’s because so many of us have now been vaccinated. If you’re among that group, you can feel proud when you’re watching the sky light up over State Fair Park on Sunday night. You did your part.
I’m not naive. I know the psychological effects of the past year-plus will be with us for the rest of our lives. The economic devastation will take years to recover from. And for some, there will never really be a full recovery. But this weekend, as we buy elephant ears and listen to local bands and ride The Zipper, we can let ourselves celebrate. We made it.
If you go
What: “Come Celebrate as a Community Once Again” Fourth of July events
Where: State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave.
When: Carnival 2-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; Fourth of July events 3-9 p.m. Sunday; live music 5 p.m. Sunday; fireworks 10 p.m. Sunday
Admission: Free
Information: www.fairfun.com