Pick of the Week: Acres of family fun at Pioneer Power Show in Union Gap

  • Updated
pick of the week

Eric Taudle works to maintain an antique John Deere engine during the 34th annual Pioneer Power Show and Swap Meet at Fullbright Park in Union Gap, Wash., on Aug. 15, 2015.

 Kaitlyn Bernauer, Yakima Herald-Republic file

Remember how cool tractors were when you were a kid? How about horses? Trains? Snowmobiles? How about all sorts of old-time farm equipment, trucks and engines?

I used to love that stuff. I could sit for hours watching the machines do their work. Then I grew up and somehow just kind of forgot. I never learned to drive a tractor, never even sat on an excavator and eventually lost the attention span I’d had for watching them work.

Know what made me remember? I had my own kids. Seeing that stuff through their eyes — “Daddy! Look! It’s digging!” — brought back all the wonder and awe.

So something like the annual Pioneer Power Show, set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Fulbright Park in Union Gap, has a whole new appeal. The event, which the Central Washington Agricultural Museum first presented in 1981, is a veritable smorgasbord of sights and sounds that will blow their little minds to pieces. They’ll be talking about it for weeks afterward.

There’s gonna be a working sawmill, a vintage farm equipment parade, a chance for kids to drive an excavator (jealous), a kiddie train, a kiddie wagon, tractor pulls, draft-horse buggy demonstrations, a horse-and-harness parade and, new this year, a vintage snowmobile display.

That’s not even the whole list. There will also be old-time music from 11 a.m. to noon both days and an expansive flea market from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Oh, and a working blacksmith shop. And threshing and binding demonstrations. And educational passports for kids that can earn them entry intro prize drawings.

For a detailed schedule of events and more on the history of the Central Washington Agricultural Museum, visit www.centralwaagmuseum.org.

If you go

What: Pioneer Power Show and Swap Meet

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Fullbright Park, 4508 Main St. in Union Gap

Admission: $5 per person, free for kids under 12

Information: www.centralwaagmuseum.org, 509-877-2645