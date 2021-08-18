Pick of the Week: Acres of family fun at Pioneer Power Show in Union Gap

Remember how cool tractors were when you were a kid? How about horses? Trains? Snowmobiles? How about all sorts of old-time farm equipment, trucks and engines?
I used to love that stuff. I could sit for hours watching the machines do their work. Then I grew up and somehow just kind of forgot. I never learned to drive a tractor, never even sat on an excavator and eventually lost the attention span I’d had for watching them work.
Know what made me remember? I had my own kids. Seeing that stuff through their eyes — “Daddy! Look! It’s digging!” — brought back all the wonder and awe.
So something like the annual Pioneer Power Show, set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Fulbright Park in Union Gap, has a whole new appeal. The event, which the Central Washington Agricultural Museum first presented in 1981, is a veritable smorgasbord of sights and sounds that will blow their little minds to pieces. They’ll be talking about it for weeks afterward.
There’s gonna be a working sawmill, a vintage farm equipment parade, a chance for kids to drive an excavator (jealous), a kiddie train, a kiddie wagon, tractor pulls, draft-horse buggy demonstrations, a horse-and-harness parade and, new this year, a vintage snowmobile display.
That’s not even the whole list. There will also be old-time music from 11 a.m. to noon both days and an expansive flea market from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Oh, and a working blacksmith shop. And threshing and binding demonstrations. And educational passports for kids that can earn them entry intro prize drawings.
For a detailed schedule of events and more on the history of the Central Washington Agricultural Museum, visit www.centralwaagmuseum.org.
If you go
What: Pioneer Power Show and Swap Meet
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: Fullbright Park, 4508 Main St. in Union Gap
Admission: $5 per person, free for kids under 12
Information: www.centralwaagmuseum.org, 509-877-2645