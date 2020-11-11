Yakima Symphony Orchestra cancels December, January shows; working on make-up dates

The Yakima Symphony Orchestra has canceled its December and January concerts, which, like all live music, are not permitted until the fourth and final phase of the state's Safe Start plan to reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yakima County is in Phase 2, and it's increasingly apparent it will not be in Phase 4 by next month. A Wednesday news release announcing the changed plans said the concerts would be made up for subscribers.
"As with earlier concerts in the 2020-21 season affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the December 5-6 Holiday Pops Spectacular and the January 9 Brandenburg program will be replaced on the subscription season by chamber music programs on dates yet to be determined," the release said. "Details about these new programs will be announced later in December, along with plans for the remainder of the scheduled 2020-21 season. Though the capacity for live audiences will be limited when performances resume, YSO is developing options to access those programs via live streaming."
The organization has been producing and posting virtual programming since the pandemic hit in March. Its "Music From Home" and "Stories From Home" series, featuring orchestra members performing or being interviewed in their homes is available at www.ysomusic.org.
And at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, YSO conductor Lawrence Golan will host a live online chat and present a recorded performance of the YSO doing Brahms' Symphony No. 2.
Fans longing for their holiday pops fix can get that, too. At 8 p.m. Dec. 10 Northwest Public Broadcasting will air a radio concert featuring selections from previous YSO holiday pops performances.