Weekend Pick: The Bylines at Prosser's Princess Theatre

The Bylines, the throwback jazz-pop band playing Prosser on Saturday, make music I want to file away for use in the movie I’m going to make one day.
It’s atmospheric. It has color and character. You could use it to indicate emotion, like a director of photography might use light. I could see a breezy rom-com falling-in-love montage set to “Cardigan Man” from the group’s most recent album, “Day & Night.” And I could see that same film’s sex scene set to “End of the World,” which I think could be nicely reprised for a later staring-out-a-window-wondering-where-the-relationship-failed scene right before the happy ending.
Anyway, I’m never going to make a movie. That’s fine, because Bylines songs don’t need a complementary story. They feel cinematic because they have their own narrative momentum.
Musically, either as a duo (co-leaders and songwriters Reece Marshburn and Marianna Thielen) or a larger ensemble, The Bylines are versatile. They have an American-standards mode, a smoky jazz mode and a cheeky mode. Their stated influences include Cole Porter, Carole King, Dusty Springfield, Freddie Mercury, Paul Simon, Rufus Wainwright and Regina Spektor. I can hear some of those (Porter, Wainwright) more than others (Springfield, Mercury), but having that sort of breadth as their musical foundation clearly helps their versatility.
Much of their success lies in Thielen’s idiosyncratic vocal delivery. She occasionally over-articulates, emphasizing the “g” in an “ing” for instance. And she pinches or clips certain syllables in a 1930s sort of way. I don’t know why these things, which in a lesser singer could come off as gimmicky affectation, work for her. But they do. They’re strong, interesting choices that make The Bylines distinctive.
If you go
What: The Bylines
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave. in Prosser
Admission: $15
www.theprincesstheatre.net, 509-786-2180