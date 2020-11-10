You are the owner of this article.
Weekend Pick: Straw Hat Revival livestreaming from The Seasons

  • Updated
straw hat revival

Audrey Baker from Straw Hat Revival.

 Photo by Jamie Smith

There were three contenders for Weekend Pick this week. That would have been pretty slim pickings in 2019, but it qualifies as a downright packed weekend by the standards of late 2020.

Yessir, three worthwhile arts and cultural events in Yakima in a single weekend; not too shabby for the eighth month of a deadly pandemic. I mean that earnestly. It’s a testament to the indomitable nature of artistic expression that people and organizations in the Yakima Valley have found ways to reach audiences even in the midst of COVID. And it’s a testament to humans’ need for artistic enrichment that they’ve found an audience.

The three things: a culinary pop-up shop from cult-favorite Seattle eatery Piroshky Piroshky at Bearded Monkey, 1802 W. Nob Hill Blvd. from 2-6 p.m. Friday; the online opening ceremony of the 65th annual Central Washington Artists’ Exhibition at the Larson Gallery on the Yakima Valley College campus at 4 p.m. Saturday; and Olympia bluegrass outfit Straw Hat Revival livestreaming from The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Each of them would be a worthy choice.

Your weekend pick is the Seasons show. I was on the fence, having watched four or five videos of the quartet. Then I saw one in which fiddler Audrey Baker sings lead. She sang on most (all?) of the tracks I checked out, but mostly she shared those duties. When she takes the occasional lead, the band shows a whole different side of itself.

They’re a versatile band anyway — one of those groups that gives you the impression they could switch instruments among themselves and not miss a beat, such are their string-band chops. And, while you can’t be in the room with them as they play, you can watch them live from your own couch thanks to the Seasons livestreaming series.

Reach Pat Muir at pmuir@yakimaherald.com.

