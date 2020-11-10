Weekend Pick: Straw Hat Revival livestreaming from The Seasons

There were three contenders for Weekend Pick this week. That would have been pretty slim pickings in 2019, but it qualifies as a downright packed weekend by the standards of late 2020.
Yessir, three worthwhile arts and cultural events in Yakima in a single weekend; not too shabby for the eighth month of a deadly pandemic. I mean that earnestly. It’s a testament to the indomitable nature of artistic expression that people and organizations in the Yakima Valley have found ways to reach audiences even in the midst of COVID. And it’s a testament to humans’ need for artistic enrichment that they’ve found an audience.
The three things: a culinary pop-up shop from cult-favorite Seattle eatery Piroshky Piroshky at Bearded Monkey, 1802 W. Nob Hill Blvd. from 2-6 p.m. Friday; the online opening ceremony of the 65th annual Central Washington Artists’ Exhibition at the Larson Gallery on the Yakima Valley College campus at 4 p.m. Saturday; and Olympia bluegrass outfit Straw Hat Revival livestreaming from The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Each of them would be a worthy choice.
Your weekend pick is the Seasons show. I was on the fence, having watched four or five videos of the quartet. Then I saw one in which fiddler Audrey Baker sings lead. She sang on most (all?) of the tracks I checked out, but mostly she shared those duties. When she takes the occasional lead, the band shows a whole different side of itself.
They’re a versatile band anyway — one of those groups that gives you the impression they could switch instruments among themselves and not miss a beat, such are their string-band chops. And, while you can’t be in the room with them as they play, you can watch them live from your own couch thanks to the Seasons livestreaming series.