Weekend Pick: Seasons Mardi Gras party featuring Show Brazil

I’m not in a position to say whether Show Brazil, the Seattle-based Brazilian music and dance group led by singer and multi-instrumentalist Eduardo Mendonça can compete with an actual Carnaval celebration in Brazil.
But I can tell you this: You’re not going to get a better show in Yakima this weekend. Mendonça is a bona fide entertainer whose skill and charisma have earned him the opportunity to play in front of such luminaries as Pope John Paul II, Nelson Mandela and former Brazilian President João Baptista Figueiredo. And his Show Brazil revue is a dazzling blur of movement, color and sound. You can see that just from online videos.
Musically, you can expect traditional Brazilian rhythms and the songs of Carnaval, the national festival held the last five days before Lent begins on Ash Wednesday. Visually, you can expect Carnaval dancers in their bejeweled costumes and a band that does anything but just stand still on stage.
Emotionally, you can expect to be carried away. Physically, too. There’s a pretty high likelihood that this will be one of those Seasons Performance Hall shows that starts as a sitdown concert, grows into toe-tapping and head-bobbing and then evolves into a big, sweaty, enthralling dance party. People might not even know where they are by the time the lights go up at the end.
The show is billed, in part, as “the soul of Brazilian culture.” Having watched it online, I have no reason to doubt that. But bona fides and pedigree aside, it’s absolutely going to be a good time.
If you go
What: Seasons Mardi Party featuring Show Brazil with Eduardo Mendonça
When: 7-9 p.m. Sunday
Where: The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave.
Tickets: $25 main floor (21 and older), $18 all-ages balcony, $40 VIP
Information: www.showbrazil.com, www.theseasonsyakima.com, 509-453-1888