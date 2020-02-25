Weekend Pick: In tune with the Miguel Zenõn Quartet at The Seasons

A few days ago I watched a 40-minute YouTube video of The Miguel Zenõn Quartet.
It was a set from last September at the ACHAVA Festival Thuringia in Weimar, Germany. I didn’t mean to watch the whole thing. I meant to watch five minutes.
Now, I lack the jazz expertise to explain what it was about this band that kept me enthralled. But I happen to be acquainted with Doug Ramsey, a guy who not only has that level of expertise but is able to deftly explain jazz in ways even lay people can understand. Here’s what Ramsey, Yakima’s own jazz expert, had to say about The Miguel Zenõn Quartet back in 2017 when their album “Tipico” was released:
“Masters of their instruments, not only do the quartet members listen intently to one another, but they are at a lofty level of mind meld. Such harmony of intent and spirit is a hallmark of a few seasoned classical chamber groups. In jazz it happened, for instance in the Count Basie band of the late ‘30s, the Miles Davis ‘Kind Of Blue’ sextet and the Bill Evans Trio of the early ‘60s. The Zenõn quartet achieves it throughout ‘Típico.’”
That’s from Ramsey’s blog, Rifftides, which we all should really read more regularly. (I go there every time I’m trying to articulate why I like this or that jazz artist, even if I’m only trying to articulate it to myself.)
Basie, Miles and Bill Evans are pretty lofty points of comparison. But there does seem to be a remarkable level of musical intuition among the Zenõn group. There’s never a point in that 40-minute video I watched at which they seem anything less than completely in tune with each other. And the compositions are remarkable, veering from soothing to inflamed without jarring the listener.
And there I go, trying to explain jazz, which I’ve already acknowledged I can’t do. I’ll leave it at this: The fact that I turned on a 40-minute YouTube video and watched it from start to finish should tell you all you need to know.
If you go
What: The Miguel Zenõn Quartet
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave.
Tickets: $18 all-ages balcony, $28 main floor (21 and older), $40 VIP
Information: www.miguelzenon.com, www.theseasonsyakima.com, 509-453-1888