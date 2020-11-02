Weekend Pick: Blake Noble at The Seasons

The things we take for granted.
Before COVID shut everything down in March, Aussie percussive guitarist Blake Noble had spent eight years as a fairly regular presence on the local music scene. He played shows big and small all over the Northwest, but the Yakima Valley was his adopted home. So we saw him a lot.
It’s always been a good show, too. Noble’s energy and his unconventional style — including madman strumming amid playing his guitar like a drum set — is compelling no matter how many times you see it. So too is his ability to stop and tear down a jam mid-freakout only to slowly build it up again till it gets even wilder.
There aren’t many (any?) like him. And still, I didn’t go to every Blake Noble show, because there was always going to be another one coming up pretty soon. I can say that about a half-dozen or so local acts I really like. I’d seen them all a bunch of times before and I figured I see them a bunch more times.
And so it is now, eight months into not being able to see music in person, that I’ve come to realize how much I took those acts for granted. I miss live music. More specifically, I miss live local music. I miss the scene. I miss the sweat and the beer and the arm-in-arm hollering with my friends as we watch someone play.
How great would it be right about now to stand in front of the stage while Blake Noble digs deep into his well of musical abandon and just blows your mind for an hour or two? There’s no way to get that right now. Not that exact thing. But there is a pretty decent approximation thanks to The Seasons Performance Hall and its livestreaming partner, Digital Vendetta. This evening, they’ll be streaming Noble’s first on-stage performance since before the pandemic.
It’s your Weekend Pick, and you should check it out. Don’t wait for the next time. As we’ve all learned, it might be a while.
What: Blake Noble.
When: 7:30 p.m. today.
Where: Livestreamed from The Seasons Performance Hall.
Tickets: $0-$50.
Information: www.theseasonsyakima.com, 509-453-1888.