Terrible Noise: Don't Stop or We'll Die works as comedy because it works as music

Few things make me cringe more than bad comedy songs. “Bad” is doing a lot of work here, of course, but in a song that is otherwise earnest, lyrical missteps are easier to overcome. If you’re telling a joke, the joke has to land, and no amount of interesting phrasing or instrumentation will get around that.
Then of course there is the more idiosyncratic nature of humor. A clumsy declaration of woe or love is somehow forgivable, the universality of those kinds of feelings perhaps engendering a sense of sympathy in the listener. Comedy is more serious business. But if that is the case, a band that can do both ought to be especially worth listening to.
Don’t Stop or We’ll Die is an ominous name for a band full of goofs and gags. Easily taken by the casual listener for a regular power-pop trio, the band’s first full length album was 2014’s “Gorgeous,” released after two absolutely golden EPs. Their sense of humor trends toward the absurd, which means you’re unlikely to get ahead of the jokes and anticipate the punchline.
Half the time the joke is the intense earnestness with which the band pursues its bizarre setups. If the song “Charleston Chew” was recorded by the demographic whose point of view it adopts (over-sugared young boys at a sleepover that threatens to get out of hand) I suspect it would be considered a fine example of artistic precociousness, like an early Conor Oberst record. But would those tweens build their song around a driving organ riff that sounds like something you’d come up with after staying up all night listening to the Nuggets box set?
Nothing too wild actually happens in the song; the joke’s all in the expectation that after enough of the titular candy it is certain to. Don’t Stop or We’ll Die commits on all levels, the vocals often building up to raucous wails in service of gags you might well describe as juvenile. It’s a fun combination.
