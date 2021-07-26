Pick of the Week: Mark Pickerel, Star Anna top bill for free Ellensburg show

Normally you have to buy a ticket or pay a cover if you want to see Mark Pickerel or Star Anna, especially if they're on the same bill.
But this is a hometown singer-songwriters showcase at the local used record (and apparel) shop. So you get them for free. You also get a few Ellensburg-music-scene up-and-comers: Noel Henry of the duo Hard as Folk, Mark J of the wonderfully named rock band Dynamite Supreme and singer-pianist Alison Banchero.
That means this won't be the same as the show Pickerel and Star Anna performed at The Seasons Performance Hall in May. They won't be playing full-length sets in a grand old church converted into a theater; they'll be playing a few songs in a retail space with a stage.
So it won't have quite same sheen of professionalism. But it will have a level of intimacy that is tough to come by in a grand hall. That's kind of the tradeoff. (Well, that and the fact it's free.)
If you don't know Star Anna, here's the broad-strokes rundown: She's an Ellensburg-raised songwriter capable of terrifying strength and even-more-terrifying vulnerability. She's been among the most reliably impressive acts on the Northwest music scene for the past 15 years. Her unassuming, even shy, stage presence evaporates the second she starts to sing, at which point she is utterly commanding.
If you don't know Pickerel, here's his deal: He was the original drummer for 1980s-'90s Seattle-scene heroes Screaming Trees. He and bandmate Mark Lanegan famously joined Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic for a supergroup project that yielded a handful of tracks released in various forms years later. His other early 1990s band Truly, which featured Robert Roth and Soundgarden bassist Hiro Yamamoto, remains a cult favorite among Northwest heads. Since the early 2000s he's shifted his focus to Americana music, including his most recent release, "I Have Visions," with his new band Pickerel and The Peyote Three.
If you go
What: Singer-songwriter showcase featuring Star Anna, Mark Pickerel, Noel Henry, Micah J and Alison Banchero
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Old Skool's, 308 N. Main St. in Ellensburg
Admission: Free, donations for performers welcomed