Pick of the Week: Deep Sea Diver at The Seasons next Wednesday

Jessica Dobson tried to write more directly on her band Deep Sea Diver's third and most recent album, "Impossible Weight."
"A lot of my musical heroes tend to be very poetic, but sometimes there’s so much more meaning in saying things simply," she says in the album promo copy on the band's website.
That makes sense. But if you'll allow a semantic argument: The dichotomy isn't simple/poetic it's spare/overwrought. I make the distinction because the lyrics on "Impossible Weight" are indeed poetic. They're not florid or purple or self-serious or whatever else people mean when they use "poetic" as a counterpoint to "plainspoken." They're spare. They're poetic in that, like all of the best poetry, they contain nothing superfluous.
Need an example? The song "Switchblade," which Dobson has said is based on people she met volunteering for a Seattle nonprofit that helps the unhoused, many of whom are drug-dependent and engaged in sex work for survival. The introductory chorus refers to a woman "walking on a switchblade," while the closing chorus changes that to "walking with a switchblade." Both phrases give you an entire picture of a character in four words.
There are similarly heavy themes throughout many of the songs on "Impossible Weight," an album released last fall at (what we then assumed but now are desperately hoping was) the height of the COVID pandemic. But they tend to have a defiance about them ("walking WITH a switchblade") in some cases, and a sense of relief in others.
That latter quality is most apparent on the title track, which features an outstanding guest vocal from Sharon Van Etten. It's a serious song but not a dark one, revolving around the idea that it's OK to admit you're dealing with something difficult, that you don't have to bear the impossible weight alone. And it's poetic.
All of which could be summed up more plainly: "Impossible Weight" was voted the No. 1 album of the year by listeners to Seattle's influential KEXP radio. Deep Sea Diver rocks hard. Go see the show.
If you go
What: Deep Sea Diver
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18
Where: The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave.
Tickets: $15 balcony, $20 main floor, $50-$140 VIP tables
Information: www.thisisdeepseadiver.com, www.theseasonsyakima.com, 509-453-1888