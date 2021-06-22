Pick of the Week: CobraHawk at Hoops

An album release, especially for a much-anticipated, years-in-the-making follow-up to a cult-classic debut, is generally cause for a triumphant concert followed by a triumphant tour with fawning media coverage and fawning fans.
There's a lot of triumph and fawning. It's a whole thing.
CobraHawk, the riotously hard-rocking Ellensburg outfit, didn't get any of that. It released "Excuses, Excuses" on Halloween last year, right in the middle of what turned out to be a 15-month statewide pandemic lockdown. The triumph and fawning was, necessarily, muted and virtual.
The album, which came three years after the band's debut, "Vindictive," was nevertheless a significant accomplishment for CobraHawk and for Central Washington rock music in general. The title track, in particular, is a showcase for the band's hooky qualities and tight musicianship, counterbalanced as always by frontwoman Lakyn Bury's banshee howl.
And now — finally, blessedly — live music is back in Yakima. And CobraHawk is back as well, stopping by Hoops on Saturday to play its first public gig here since the Before Times. (The band did a private show last month at Bearded Monkey Music. But I wasn't invited, so it doesn't count.)
If you haven't seen CobraHawk before, here's what you can expect: A high-energy show powered by an ace band that from time to time lets loose and absolutely tears up everything around it. It's that latter aspect that makes the band's live show so essential. "Excuses, Excuses" and "Vindictive" are both rocking albums, but there's no way to capture the band's live-show wildness on a record. You have to see them in all their shoot-sparks-everywhere, on-stage glory.
Thankfully, you can finally do that again.
If you go
What: CobraHawk
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave.
Admission: Free