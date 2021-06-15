Pick of the Week: Bart Budwig, Jen Borst at The Seasons

Enterprise, Ore., singer-songwriter Bart Budwig has played Yakima enough over the past half-decade that he's a local favorite despite not being an actual local.
I remember seeing him first in 2016 at the Yakima Folklife Festival. Festival booker (and esteemed Northwest singer-songwriter) Navid Eliot had told me to watch out for him. I'm glad I did. Budwig is a unique talent. His goofy charm and easygoing demeanor, both on stage and in conversation, belie his thoughtfulness and songwriting acuity.
Since first hearing him at that 2016 Folklife Festival, I've seen him at least another half-dozen times. And I've written about him nearly as often. Still, I can't quite articulate his appeal except to say you have to go see him. I've described him in print as "the ever-endearing country-folk smart guy Bart Budwig," "a dynamic performer and a songwriter of real depth," "Oregon folk weirdo," "a songwriter in touch with human emotion to a rare degree," "one of the Northwest’s best" and "a one-off, a genuine weirdo in a Northwest country-rock-indie-Americana scene full of people who wear weird like it’s the latest fashion."
Anyway, I really like him, and I think you will to.
Budwig will be joined at The Seasons Performance Hall Thursday, June 17, by Yakima folksinger (and songwriter and painter and photographer) Jen Borst, with whom I saw him perform back in 2019. An ace harmonizer, Borst is already very familiar to local fans, who remember her as the secret weapon in two of 21st-century Yakima's biggest acts, Not Amy and Planes on Paper. They'll be accompanied by pianist Seth Kinzie.
Local singer-songwriter Tim Switzer, frontman and songwriter for 2018 SCENE local band of the year Gloom, will open.
If you go
What: Bart Budwig and Jen Borst with Seth Kinzie on piano and opener Tim Switzer
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17
Where: The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave.
Tickets: Four-person VIP tables $90; six-person balcony blocks $65; all other tickets sold out; free livestreaming available
Information: www.bartbudwig.com, www.theseasonsyakima.com, 509-453-1888