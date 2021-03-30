Notes from The Seasons: What a long, strange trip it's been

Now that the “Year of COVID” has begun to wind down, The Seasons has begun to welcome (limited) live audiences back for the first time in a year.
And audiences are making it clear that they enthusiastically welcome being back. Other venues — national, regional and local — were not so lucky. What a long, strange trip it’s already been (apologies to The Grateful Dead) — and yeah, the kids in the back seat: “Are we there yet?”
It’s been hardest on musicians. Imagine an activity that requires singing (droplets, aerosols), dancing (close skin/facial contact with friends and strangers), shouting (more aerosols) and swaying (random contact), enlivened by rhythm, connecting physically, person-to-person. Of all the arts, music demands this communal engagement and reciprocity. Yes, it’s a brutal catalog of risks, but commonality, non-verbally expressed, is the beating heart of community. It’s sometimes hard to value when it’s everywhere, but it’s devastating when you can’t experience it at all.
So, before we return to normalcy, raise a glass to artists, especially musicians, bands and ensembles — the glue that holds us together and the spice that brightens our existence. They are worth supporting handsomely, for the grace they give to our lives and community.
Of course, “return to normalcy” is a fallacy. As a venue featuring musical groups playing in a vacant hall, we witnessed an entire generation of musicians thrown into varying degrees of desperation and uncertainty. Gigs were canceled, bands caught COVID, other bands just disappeared, and our email accounts, typically humming with bands begging for gigs, were eerily silent.
But just as working from home, Zoom meetings, maybe even masking and other behaviors are likely to carry forward beyond COVID, the livestreaming that The Seasons learned is likely to be our new normal along with live concerts. So if live is inconvenient, The Seasons encourages our audience to try a livestream and the special magic this format unfolds.
Tickets for all performances are at www.theseasonsyakima.com or https://app.gopassage.com/venues/2551#products.
On tap for April
• Chinook Fest Series with Austin Jenckes (cameos by Cody Beebe and members of The Crooks); 7:30 p.m. Saturday; limited live audience, unlimited virtual audience
Fresh off a March appearance at the legendary Grand Ole Opry, Jenckes is a soulful, truthful singer-songwriter. He’s the headline performer of our Spring Chinook Fest Series. He’ll be joined onstage occasionally by members of The Crooks. Austin returns to The Seasons stage as a bona fide country star with legions of fans. Live tickets are nearly sold out, but The Seasons urges fans to check out our highly regarded livestream.
• Debut of The Seasons “Crafted Comedy” series with Gabriel Rutledge and Josh Firestine; 7:30 p.m. April 10; limited live audience, unlimited virtual audience
Yakima’s Nahum Ray hosts comics from around the Northwest in a clublike setting at The Seasons. Rutledge is a comic with a national following after several TV appearances including HBO and Comedy Central. Seating will be at VIP tables, socially distanced and surrounding the stage. Service to your table. Funny is fun.
• The Yakima Symphony Orchestra returns to the stage April 16-18 with a string quartet program for season subscribers; nonsubscribers may access online via streaming. Details at ysomusic.org.
• The Spring Jazz Series concludes at 7:30 p.m. April 23 with The Mel Brown B-3 Organ Group; limited live audience, unlimited virtual audience
The legendary drummer leads one of the most highly reputed jazz ensembles in the Northwest, rarely heard outside of the Portland area. The inimitable sound of the B-3 Organ is the soul of bluesy jazz. Mel’s swinging drums, with guitar and saxophone create a tapestry of improvisation and pain — specifically, Louis “King Louie” Pain — at the organ. Seating will be at socially distanced VIP tables with bites and beverage choices all evening — a jazz club.
Other notes
• A new front lobby bar with featured wine/ale/beverages and chef-designed gourmet bites will be available at every performance.
• The SEMPRE Chamber Music spring concert with Denise Dillenbeck is now at 6 p.m. May 2.
• First Friday Brown Bag Concerts are back as of noon Friday: Good Friday with Grateful Reflections; Jason Wickson, tenor; Kayla and Luke Kwon, violin and cello; Anne Schilperoort, piano. (Please, no food at this performance.)