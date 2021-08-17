Notes from The Seasons: The unsinkable Anne Schilperoort, contributing visionary

If you’re looking for an example of why The Seasons Performance Hall succeeds in Yakima, look no further than the dynamo behind “Romancing the Tone,” a dinner concert featuring rare Romantic era chamber music from Germany, France and Austria. It’s scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday. A three course dinner inspired by the cuisine of each country, freshly prepared in The Seasons’ new bistro, will be offered as a prix fixe package with VIP tickets.
The dynamo is, of course, Yakima native Anne Schilperoort: pianist, teacher and producer for dozens of classical music events in the Yakima area every year. Anne was a piano prodigy — and teacher, even in high school — who departed for a music degree. When none were available in her chosen specialty, accompaniment, she completed one in piano performance and, along with an even more advanced degree, developed a degree program in accompaniment for the University of Victoria. She returned to Yakima to marry Monte Schilperoort in 1987, but has continued to accompany and perform all over the world.
Anne has produced innovative concerts for The Seasons since its founding in 2005, sharing our commitment to making great music accessible and fun for everyone. This week, she’ll join Joseph Brooks, clarinet, and Melissa Schiel, mezzo-soprano, to perform some rarely heard masterpieces. She also helped develop, and single-handedly presents, our noon Brown Bag Concerts on the first Friday of every month, fall through spring.
Anne’s studio of top piano students in the region results in organizing and supporting countless student recitals, as they move on to college and conservatory programs. As principal pianist for the Yakima Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, she is involved in most YSO programs. This November she will be featured on harpsichord in Bach’s magisterial Brandenburg Concertos. She somehow finds time for an annual pilgrimage to Lebanon (at least until the last two years’ COVID shutdowns) to program and perform in a music festival there.
Anne’s dedication is an example of what makes The Seasons tick: extraordinary results born out of a passion for music. The same pattern plays out in virtually every genre. Sal Castaneda’s Friday salsa, Brendan Monahan’s third-Thursday alt-rock/folk series, Vanessa Moss’ Sempre Chamber Music series. Doug Ramsey, Brooke Creswell, Chris Bruya, Ben Macy, Leviticuss, Paul Crawford, James Thomas and so many others have informed The Seasons musical excellence from the start.
Of course, our hardworking staff must implement each concert. And a cadre of donors, members and concert volunteers support the staff and overhead. But behind the scenes, dedicated music lovers ensure music for our audiences in every genre at the highest level. They are our secret sauce!
Here are four other events at The Seasons in the next two weeks (and don’t forget music in the bistro Thursday through Sunday this week):
• 9 p.m. Friday: Friday Night Salsa Dance in the bistro hosted by Sal Castaneda; stop in early for a bite and beverage.
• 7:30 p.m. Saturday: Crafted Comedy Series features comedian Jerry Garcia with special guest Jesus Sepulveda; Garcia is fresh off his own HBO special.
• 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26: The Jacob Joliff Band; The Seasons Summer Festival of Light concludes with bluegrass-newgrass by award-winning mandolinist Joliff and his band.
• 6 p.m. Sept. 5: The Shea-Kim Duo, “All Roads Lead to Vienna”; the debut of this sparkling new violin-piano duo from Central Washington University continues our Sunday Serenade Series.
For links to tickets or to get a full rundown on any upcoming concert, visit www.theseasonsyakima.com.
• Pat Strosahl is executive director of The Seasons Performance Hall. This column runs every four weeks in SCENE.