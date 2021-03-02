Notes from The Seasons: Live music is back, with a few changes

The Seasons Performance Hall board and staff are happily planning a return to live performances for live audiences, with Yakima now in Phase 2 of Washington state's COVID guidelines. A full March calendar of such concerts begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with Washington Blues Society hall-of-famer Nick Vigarino and trio.
Early adopters are clearly ready to get out of the house and rediscover the joy of communal music. The guidelines allow 25% capacity, with seating only at our limited supply of COVID-safe, socially distanced VIP tables.
Early adopter or not, when you make that decision to enjoy your first live, in-person Seasons concert after your year of hibernation, you may welcome a few new features:
• New hybrid concert format. Each show will be experienced by both a live audience and a virtual audience, thanks to the live videography of Digital Vendetta. Purchase a ticket and experience music live from The Seasons at home, or buy a VIP table to attend the live performance. Live audience participation is fun in itself, but applause, shout-outs, even interviews and audience cameos also increase the immediacy of the livestream. Your friends outside of Yakima can join you virtually for the show.
• Re-streaming recorded concert. Our VIP live ticket holders can access a re-stream of the entire concert later. Re-streamers enjoy the advantages of the virtual format: the dynamism of 4K video and studio sound, chat-room, tip jar and online merch table.
• The Seasons Gallery/Bistro. Board members John Gasperetti, John Caudill and Megan Nobbs will roll out new beverage and food options, new furnishings and decorations, new art and new attitude in our Seasons Gallery/Bistro this spring. Stay tuned.
• Phase 2 seating. All main-floor seating will be at socially distanced VIP tables. Tickets MUST be purchased in advance online.
• All-age seating. A nonprofit liquor license now allows most concerts at The Seasons to feature all-ages seating. Feel free to bring family members and young friends.
• Health protocols. COVID-safe distancing, masks, sanitation and traffic patterns suggested by the Yakima Health District will be diligently followed to keep everyone safe. Masks are required except when eating or drinking.
• COVID-safe balcony seating. By the end of March, safe balcony seating should be an added option.
See you there? VIP table tickets and livestream tickets are available for a scintillating variety of March concerts; see www.theseasonsyakima.com for the full list. Some highlights:
• Nick Vigarino Blues Trio, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Vigarino is a master of the Delta blues slide guitar. He tore up the place in a spectacular solo show at The Seasons in 2019. An honoree of the Washington Blues Society Hall of Fame, Nick's returning with a full band to slide his funky way into your heart.
• Ben Macy Jazz Quartet, 7:30 p.m. March 13. Macy is an influential pianist, concert programmer and educator and a key player in the Eastern Washington jazz scene. Check out the Ben Macy Jazz Quartet, featuring some of the best players from around the Columbia Basin, playing in a great acoustic space.
• The BGP, 7:30 p.m. March 18. Our Chinook Fest series continues with this remarkable band from Portland, steeped in blues, rock, country and just old-fashioned great music-making. You never know what to expect, but you always love what you get from The BGP.
• The Takers, 7:30 p.m. March 20. A cheeky tribute to the '80s and '90s classic rock, The Takers bring down the house every time. If you love Tom Petty, Judas Priest, Black Sabbath, Radiohead, AC/DC, Bad Company, Alice in Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, Foghat, Motley Crue, Ted Nugent, The Ramones, etc., then this is your concert!
• Anthony Kalil and Vanessa Isiguen opera highlights, 6 p.m. March 28. Kalil, a tenor, returns to The Seasons stage. After rediscovering his love of opera in Yakima, Anthony rose quickly to a specialized opera training program and then roles at the New York Metropolitan Opera and other opera companies around the nation. This performance includes duets with his Portland-based opera-star wife, Isiguen. Seattle Opera pianist David McDade accompanies.