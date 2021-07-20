Notes from The Seasons: Chris Eckman, Deep Sea Diver, Stacy Jones Band among coming highlights

Here at The Seasons, our Summer Festival of Light (at the End of the Tunnel) is relaxing into a fine finish.
Just last week The Seasons experience reached “peak fun” at a Thursday night concert by Three for Silver.
The Bistro opened its doors at 5 p.m. to welcome concertgoers stopping by for happy hour before the 7:30 concert. The concert itself opened with hard-working local musicians The Cockaphonics. Then an engaging headliner playing a mash-up of Balkan, klezmer, rock, and bluegrass that kept us on the edge of our seats. After the concert, an enthusiastic crowd gathered in the Bistro to debrief, meet the artists, buy CDs and grab dessert. They stayed till nearly 11.
This is the concert experience The Seasons hopes to consistently offer Yakima-area audiences with the improved Bistro and Gallery. To experience it yourself, pick from the many diverse concerts on tap as the summer festival reaches its artistic climax.
• This Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Chris Eckman of The Walkabouts
Come early and stay late in The Bistro. Experience an immersive multimedia concert in the performance hall. Eckman came onto the music scene with the Seattle band The Walkabouts. Formed in 1984 and not disbanded until over 30 years later, The Walkabouts found success in the States, and an even larger following in Europe. Though Eckman currently calls Slovenia his home, he continues to contribute to Seattle’s Glitterhouse Records as an artist.
His current album, “Where The Spirit Rests,” is a distillation of his American experience. The music is spare and gritty, an exploration of love, anger and regret that walks a line between the damp mossy forests, the high mountain valleys and lonely vistas of our state. His well-sanded voice and melodic guitar, take us into the rain and leave us with warmth and love. For this concert only, Eckman’s music will be paired with similarly evocative imagery by photographer Robin Mellway projected on the walls of The Seasons.
(This week in The Bistro: Chris Bruya on trumpet with Clem Ehoff on piano, 6 p.m. Thursday and Saturday.)
• July 30, 7:30 p.m.: The Stacy Jones Band with Rick Bowen
One of Yakima’s favorite bands, with Washington Blues Society hall-of-famer Rick Bowen, provides an opportunity to let your hair down, get down and dirty and experience the blues as they were meant to be. Come early for the happiest hour (5-6 p.m.) in The Bistro and stay late to meet musicians and debrief with friends over a last drink, or a special dessert.
(Next week in The Bistro: Pat Moss, July 31.)
• Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m.: Buena Vibra Summer Salsa Party
Live salsa in The Seasons. Salsa dancers know that summer is the season for showing off their moves. They’ll be out in force for live salsa music from one of the best seven-piece Latin bands in Seattle, including phenomenal percussionists and expert timbales. If you’re a newbie, Sal Castaneda will start with some basic lessons, and then the band will play on.
• Aug. 8, 6:30 p.m.:
Cherry, Cherry Band with Steve Kelly
Two of Yakima’s favorite tribute shows fill the hall with entertainment in the first two weeks in August, starting with this, the premiere national Neil Diamond Tribute Band and always popular at The Seasons.
• Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m.: Rumours, The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute
This one is always a sell-out and is already well on the way, so line up your tickets now, so you don’t miss it.
• Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m.: Deep Sea Diver
One of the most sought-after alt-rock bands in Seattle completes The Seasons revolutionary Third Thursday Series for the summer. Don’t miss what’s coming next with this incredible band.
The remainder of our Summer Festival will be completed on Aug. 21 with a classical dinner concert featuring Anne Schilperoort and Friends “Romancing the Tone.” And on the Aug. 26, hear the famed bluegrass-newgrass group The Jacob Joliff Band.
And just wait till you hear what The Seasons has lined up for this fall. Head to www.theseasonsyakima.com for all tickets and more info.