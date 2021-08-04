Navid Eliot returns with new band, Bodies On The Beach

You’ll probably want to catch Bodies On The Beach at Franklin Park on Friday; it’s Navid Eliot’s new band.
Eliot was one of the biggest figures in the Yakima music scene in the 2010s, first with the trio Not Amy then with the duo Planes On Paper. The latter band expanded its reach beyond the Valley in ways few have, earning plaudits from influential Seattle radio station KEXP and scoring a Kennedy Center gig. Beyond that, Eliot helped foster the local scene by hosting open mics, booking top-flight regional acts for Yakima gigs and generally being the go-to guy for up-and-comers seeking music-industry advice. That continued even after he moved to Seattle in 2018.
So, you know, he’s bona fide. A real pillar of the scene.
But here’s the thing: I’m not telling you to go see Bodies On The Beach because of Eliot’s local-music legacy. I’m telling you to see them because the music is good. It’s a little more indie-rock than Not Amy or Planes On Paper, both of which were straight-up folk bands. But the thoughtfulness of the lyrics, which (because this IS Navid Eliot) tend toward the melancholy, is still very much front-and-center.
The band has a new single, “California,” slated for release next month along with a new EP, “Silver Linings.” It’s already available online. It’s a winner and an apt answer to the tumultuous past year and a half, employing Eliot’s more earnest side to explore “the idea that there’s a chance the optimism I hold for this world is sometimes a bit naive.” But (again, because this IS Navid Eliot) it’s a hopelessly romantic EP, closing with “300 Grams,” a meditation on the restorative power of love.
As always, it will be interesting to see what the new stuff sounds like live. I’m betting it’ll be pretty good.
If you go
What: Bodies On The Beach
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Where: Franklin Park, 2101 Tieton Drive
Admission: Free
Information: www.bodiesonthebeach.com, www.yakimaparks.com/special-events