Music Notes: Gilbert Cellars announces Music in the Vines Lineup

I don’t care if they booked a guy who just got up on stage and read silently to himself; concerts at Gilbert Cellars Winery out at Hackett Ranch would still be worth attending. Such is the appeal of the natural beauty and serene atmosphere of the amphitheater there. Not to mention the rosé, which is one of my favorite Yakima Valley wines year in and year out.
Still, it’s nice when they get interesting acts. And this year’s lineup, announced earlier this week, has nothing but interesting acts. Here’s the schedule:
• Caleb Hawley, June 19
• Logan Ledger, July 10
• Great American Trainwreck, July 24
• The Sam Chase & The Untraditional, Aug. 14
• Shamarr Allen, Aug. 24
Of those five, the three I’m surest in recommending are Logan Ledger, The Sam Chase & The Untraditional and Shamarr Allen. Ledger’s eponymous 2019 debut album (produced by T-Bone Burnett and featuring a song co-written by Steve Earle) is a dark, sometimes brooding classic country set enlivened by flights of surf-rock psychedelia. Chase et al. are a San Francisco folk-rock outfit that played downtown Yakima’s annual Roots & Vines Festival last year. They’re just an outstanding, charismatic live band. And Allen is a genre-defying New Orleans vocalist and trumpet player whose mix of serious chops, occasional humor and performance energy are all very New Orleans.
Tickets for the five-show season are on sale now for $130 ($120 for Gilbert wine club members), and tickets for individual shows go on sale April 1 for $32. For more information, visit www.gilbertcellars.com.
Now for a few more notes from around the local scene:
■ In other announcement news, while the Yakima Roots & Vines Festival hasn’t formally announced its lineup, it has let slip that one of the acts will be Boston band Della Mae. That’s a pretty decent get. Della Mae was nominated for a best bluegrass album Grammy in 2014 for “This World Oft Can Be.” And, while Grammy nominations aren’t necessarily the most important indicator of a band’s quality, Della Mae really is pretty good.
Their latest album, “Headlight,” which expanded their sonic palette beyond traditional string band instrumentation, is their best. It’s unapologetically political. It’s a little angry. It’s resilient. And it sounds really good.
We’ll let you know when the rest of the Roots & Vines lineup is announced. The festival is set for May 16 on North Front Street.
■ If you’ve seen him on one of his prior Yakima stops, you know this: Jason McCue is a surprising performer. The Seattle singer-songwriter is an unassuming presence, a nice, laid-back kind of guy. And then he gets behind a mic, screws his face into a pained-looking pinch and somehow produces this remarkably intense vocal and guitar sound. He’s the guy who looks like he’s gonna play you some laid-back Jack Johnson type stuff. But really he’s the guy who’s gonna play you some emotions-on-fire Elliott Smith type stuff. It’s great.
■ The Central Washington University Symphony Orchestra, helmed by former Yakima Symphony Orchestra conductor finalist Nikolas Caoile, last week announced a new partnership with Yakima Music en Accion. YAMA, the music instruction program for Yakima schoolkids. The groups will perform together each year for the CWU Symphony Orchestra’s annual Halloween Spooktacular. YAMA students will have opportunities to attend classes, rehearsals and performances with CWU students. And Caoile will regularly visit Yakima to serve as a guest instructor.