Annual music educators conference brings state's top high school musicians to town

Yakima will be full of music, and musicians, this weekend as the annual Washington Music Educators Association conference comes to town.
The three-day conference, which will bring about 1,200 WMEA delegates and another about 1,300 participants, is held in conjunction with the semi-annual Junior All-State and high school All-State concerts, which are expected to draw thousands as well.
High school All-State, which has been running every other year since 1937, is the biggest of the weekend’s events. It includes an All-State Jazz Band and All-State Jazz Choir concert at The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
And it includes a trio of concerts at 2 p.m. Sunday: All-State Choir at the Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St.; All-State Orchestra at The Capitol Theatre and All-State Band at Eisenhower High School, 611 S. 44th Ave.
Tickets to each are $20 in advance, $25 on the day, and are available via www.capitoltheatre.org or The Capitol Theatre box office at 509-853-2787. About 1,500 people are expected at each of the three Sunday concerts.
“We encourage you to buy tickets ahead of time because lines are always long on the day of the concert,” WMEA Executive Director Scott Ketron said in a news release.
The Junior All-State concerts are set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday with the choir show at the Capitol Theatre and the band and orchestra shows at Eisenhower. About 3,000 are expected to attend.
Conference keynote speaker Sheila Escovedo is among other highlights of this year’s WMEA events. Better known by her stage name Sheila E., Escovedo is most famous for her frequent collaborations with Prince, to whom she was briefly engaged. A percussionist as well as a singer, she scored a No. 7 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with her 1984 single “The Glamorous Life.” She’ll speak at the convention at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
For more information on the WMEA and its conference in Yakima, visit www.wmea.org.