10 best Christmas songs you've probably never heard of from former SCENE writer Pat Muir

I’ve been recommending holiday songs in these pages every year since 2013.
Over that time, I’ve given 72 songs the SCENE Seal of Approval. (I stand by 71 of them to this day.) But I’ve never really addressed the methodology of this running list. What are the criteria, exactly? What makes a good holiday song? Exactly what ratio of holly to jolly is needed to earn a spot in the canon?
The reason I’ve left the selection process so mysterious is simple: I don’t really have one. I wish I could point to a set of criteria and a weighted point scale in which certain positive traits (merriness, say) and negative traits (corniness) were entered into a proprietary algorithm so byzantine and idiosyncratic as to defy easy explanation. But really it’s just a matter of what I like. (Wait. Maybe that is a set of criteria and a weighted point scale in which certain positive traits and negative traits are entered into a proprietary algorithm so byzantine and idiosyncratic as to defy easy explanation. I just accidentally blew my own mind.)
Anyway, there aren’t many (any) rules. The songs don’t have to be particularly Christmassy; the flimsiest holiday connection is enough. (See: The Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine,” class of 2020; Lou Reed’s “All Through the Night,” class of 2013; or Outkast’s “Player’s Ball,” class of 2015. Those are Christmas songs in the way “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie. But I like them, so they’re on the list.) In fact, the “songs” don’t even have to be songs really, something that’s apparent in the selection of Tom Waits’ “Christmas Card From a Hooker in Minneapolis” (class of 2013), which is practically a spoken-word piece, and Jack Blanchard’s “A Weird Little Christmas” (on this year’s list) which is a spoken-word piece.
The big-tent aspect of the list is nice, because as I’ve found over the past eight years, there is more variety to Christmas music than I’d ever imagined. Back in 2013 I thought the Phil Spector Christmas album and the Atco Records “Soul Christmas” album were about the only holiday collections worth listening to. Now I know better. I know I can search Spotify or YouTube (or, of course, the broad, limitless universe that is the whole rest of the internet) for an hour or so and come up with a dozen songs worthy of consideration.
I never would have heard half the songs on the list if I didn’t actively search for them. They’re not playing a lot of hip-hop or garage-rock stuff on Christmas-music radio, but it’s out there. Genre-specific holiday playlists and compilation albums are there to be found for virtually every kind of music.
In 2011, a German label called Tramp Records released an album called “Santa’s Funk & Soul Christmas Party” filled with old, mostly unknown tracks from various forgotten 1960s and ’70s artists. I’d never heard any of those songs before I discovered that compilation this year. They spent decades on a musical Island of Misfit Toys, and virtually every one could eventually find a spot on this list. (I haven’t even gotten to “Santa’s Funk & Soul Christmas Vol. 2,” which Tramp Records released in 2013, or “Vol. 3,” which it released in 2015.)
My point is: There is an ocean of good Christmas music out there. It takes a little digging to find it (and hours listening to separate the wheat from the chaff) but it’s there. I’m adding 10 more tracks to the list this year. I hope you like them, but if you don’t there are a million others out there. And, as always, each of my recommendations comes with a suggested drink pairing. So you’ll at least enjoy that.
-----------------------------------------------------
“You Won’t Have to
Wait Till Xmas”
by Lee Rogers, 1965
This one, originally released on the Detroit soul label D-Town Records, is included on that 2011 German soul and funk Christmas album I mentioned in the intro. Like most of the artists on that compilation, Rogers never recorded a proper LP. His output was limited to a couple dozen singles, and his Wikipedia entry is exactly three sentences long. But this track is an absolute killer. Its opening line, “I don’t have to wait till Christmas ‘cause, baby, you’re Christmas to me,” is perfect. From there it hits a nice R&B groove that would get even the pre-epiphany Grinch up and dancing.
Suggested pairing: A can of Stroh’s (Detroit lager) preceded by a shot of Rumple Minze (high-proof German-style schnapps) to celebrate both the song’s birth and its resurrection.
-----------------------------------------------------
“Won’t Be Alone Tonight” by Mike Krol, 2019
By 2019 Merge Records had already given us so much — “In the Aeroplane Over the Sea,” “69 Love Songs,” “Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga,” “Home for Orphans” — that any additional gifts were unnecessary. Nevertheless the stalwart North Carolina label saw fit to release “You Wish,” an album of entirely new holiday recordings by its stable of artists. There are a half-dozen great tracks on it but the best is this one, which Krol described as a “fast Christmas rocker about love and happiness.” Who doesn’t need that? My Christmas-music taste, like my general music taste, frequently veers into sad or bittersweet territory. But that only makes an uncomplicated love song that much more necessary once in a while. It’s a real burner, too, bringing back that New York rebirth-of-rock sound from the turn of the century. (Seriously, “Won’t Be Alone Tonight” coulda been on that first Strokes album.)
Suggested pairing: Cheap beer in cans, which should be chugged (or shotgunned) then thrown over your shoulder. You know, the fast-rocker way.
-----------------------------------------------------
“Christmas (Comes
But Once a Year)”
by Amos Milburn, 1960
This one is actually the B-side of Charles Brown’s more famous “Please Come Home for Christmas” (class of 2018). Both songs are terrific, and both artists are recognized as important precursors to rock ’n’ roll; who knows why one has become omnipresent while the other has largely faded. Milburn was a jump-blues star in the 1940s and helped that genre evolve into the R&B that birthed rock a decade later. Like other jump-blues artists (Louis Jordan and Wynonie Harris come to mind), a lot of his stuff was about getting loaded on various forms of hooch. This one, though, is a nice little number about how the stress and expense of Christmas is worth it: “You’ll take the next six months to pay these bills … I don’t care; Christmas comes but once a year.”
Suggested pairing: Rum and Coca-Cola, which is the title of a 1957 Milburn hit. It’s not a drink that screams “Christmas,” but you never see people turn it down.
-----------------------------------------------------
“Santa Please Bring Him Home” by Jenny Don’t and The Spurs
How about a rollicking Western number by a cowpunk band out of Portland? Not sure? How about if I told you the drummer was in Wipers and the bassist was in Pierced Arrows (with Fred and Toody from Dead Moon)? That’s about as much Portland rock cred as one band can contain (without actually being Dead Moon), and we haven’t even mentioned Ms. Don’t herself. She’s a dynamic and charismatic front woman whose classic-country vocal on this one deftly walks the line between novelty send-up and real longing. Her husband (the aforementioned bassist, Kelly Halliburton) is as of this writing recovering nicely from a serious health scare earlier this year. So the lyrics have a little extra heft this time around.
Suggested pairing: Old Grand-Dad bourbon, the 100-proof bonded kind, because that seems pretty country, and it’s strong and smooth like this band.
-----------------------------------------------------
“A Weird Little Christmas” by Jack Blanchard, 2008
Never has a title been so apt. This three-minute spoken-word piece, delivered in a gather-round-and-I’ll-tell-you-a-tale voice with a hushed church choir humming in the background, sounds practically sepia-toned. It’s designed, aesthetically anyway, to evoke nostalgia and wholesomeness. But the words are an absurdist fever-dream about a very weird little Christmas indeed. Blanchard, who had a decades-long recording career with his wife, Misty Morgan, doing both straight country music and humorous novelty stuff (but not generally this insane), seems to have found the exact midpoint between George Jones and Lord Buckley. Or maybe Roger Miller and Monty Python. I can’t find any information online about this track, which was only released as part of a Jack and Misty career retrospective, but I am absolutely charmed by it.
Suggested pairing: Absinthe, maybe. (Or, like, mescaline and cocoa.)
-----------------------------------------------------
“Christmas Rush”
by Dead Moon, 1994
Oh, hey! Look! We were just talking about Dead Moon two songs ago, and here they are. The Portland legends — known for their fierce rejection of the music industry’s corporate structure as much as for their shrieking vocals (and guitars) — lent this rocking complaint about Christmas-season stress to a pair of independent labels (Tim/Kerr and Sympathy for the Record Industry) for 1994 holiday compilations. It’s a standout on both, even alongside contributions from the likes of El Vez, The Dandy Warhols and Man Or Astro Man. Like most Dead Moon songs, it hits the ground running and maintains a breakneck pace until its end. Unlike most Dead Moon songs, you can sneak it onto holiday playlists during family gatherings. Look out Aunt Agnes and Uncle Rutherford; Christmas came to rock this year.
Suggested pairing: Whiskey, because that’s what Dead Moon always sounds like to me. And if you feel like smashing that bottle when you’re done, it wouldn’t be inappropriate.
-----------------------------------------------------------------
“A Change at Christmas (Say It Isn’t So)” by The Flaming Lips, 2003
The idea that Christmas is a time when people are kinder to each other has always seemed like a good thing. Wayne Coyne (the Lips’ songwriter and singer, known for an earnest mix of utopian ideals and realism about their in-practice potential), has a more thoughtful, if depressing, take on it. This song emphasizes the fleeting aspect of that ol’ Christmas magic. If humankind can briefly, by unspoken consensus, be driven more by goodwill and less by avarice and apathy, that shining annual moment only underscores the fact that we choose not to make that our default setting. It’s a sad and beautiful song for a sad and beautiful world.
Suggested pairing: Something you can sit with a while, like maybe a rye Old-Fashioned or a couple ounces of cognac. It has to be brown and aged. And you need to sigh heavily and close your eyes for five seconds when you finish it.
-----------------------------------------------------------------
“I Wish It Was Christmas Today” by Julian Casablancas, 2009
Remember when Jimmy Fallon, Horatio Sanz, Tracy Morgan and Kris Kattan did that sublimely silly Christmas song on “Saturday Night Live” every year or so in the early part of this century? It was the best thing any of them except Morgan ever did. Well, this is that song but by Casablancas, the Strokes front man who, despite being unrealistically handsome, looks and sounds as though his diet consists entirely of half-smoked cigarettes. The song is still catchy as all get out in Casablancas’ hands, but it’s also got real muscle to it. Maybe even a tiny bit of a sinister feel. At least as much as a song written for the ukulele (replaced here by fuzzed out guitars) possibly can. I have already listened to it 100 times this Christmas season, and I’ve got another hund-o in me. Easy.
Suggested pairing: Something fancy but a little messy, like Casablancas. A bottle of Dom with crab legs, perhaps.
-----------------------------------------------------------------
“Deck the Halls” by Jackie Wilson, 1963
This song is ebullient. And yeah, sure, fine, I know: Every Jackie Wilson song is ebullient — they called the man Mr. Excitement — but even by his standards, this one is a red, red robin, come bob, bob, bobbin’ along. It’s impossible to listen to Wilson’s take on “Deck the Halls” without feeling a deep urge to put on a holiday sweater and dance down a long corridor lined with poinsettias. It’s the best song on the 1963 album “Merry Christmas From Jackie Wilson” because it’s the one best suited to his hard-smiling brand of old-fashioned showmanship. I can’t think of anyone else (worth listening to anyway) who would even attempt such an earnest, full-throated, sped-up “Deck the Halls,” let alone succeed in it to such a degree.
Suggested pairing: Punch. Cup after cup of low-proof punch. Enough to keep you buzzing merrily without driving you over the edge.
-----------------------------------------------------------------
“Children Go Where I Send Thee” by Johnny Cash, 1979
The Man in Black has multiple Christmas albums. Trouble is they’re mostly overproduced trash from his wilderness years (which I’ll loosely define as post-“Folsom Prison” and pre-Rick Rubin). The voice was great — how could it be otherwise — but the arrangements and production were straight schlock. This one, by contrast, isn’t from a Christmas album, it’s from an old-timey gospel album, “A Believer Sings the Truth,” which is a bright spot from those years. There’s gravitas throughout the album, but this song (a duet with June Carter Cash) also has buoyancy. It’s not just the Father, in other words; it’s also the Holy Spirit. (He’s the guy, Trinity-wise, who’ll get you up out of your pew and dancing.)
Suggested pairing: I’m going with red wine here. Nothing pretentious or expensive. Maybe one of those Chiantis with the straw-covered bottle.