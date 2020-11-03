Now Streaming:

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• Best friends (Stephen Odubola and Micheal Ward) who live in different South London boroughs but attend the same high school find themselves on rival sides of a brewing gang war in “Blue Story” (2019, R), an urban drama with a Romeo and Juliet twist. (Amazon Prime and Hulu)
• Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”) stars in a different kind of sci-fi frontier thriller in the indie “Prospect” (2018, R), trying to survive a hostile planet with the help of a young pioneer woman (Sophie Thatcher). (Netflix)
• “Titans: Seasons 1 & 2” (2018-19, TV-MA), the DC Universe original series about the young adult superhero team led by Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites), formerly Batman’s sidekick Robin, now streams on HBO Max, where the third season is slated to debut next year.
• Celebrate the legacy of Sean Connery, the original big screen James Bond, with “From Russia with Love” (1964), the second 007 film and one of the best. If you need additional Connery action, you can also stream the gadget-laden “Thunderball” (1965) and “You Only Live Twice” (1967). (Hulu)
• Classic pick: The powerhouse pairing of John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara drive “The Quiet Man” (1952), John Ford’s sweet and sentimental drama about a strapping American ex-boxer who tries to rebuild a life in Ireland. Ford turns Wayne into a romantic hero and populates the shamrock green Irish village with figures full of blarney and charm, among them Barry Fitzgerald, Ward Bond, Mildred Natwick, and Victor McLaglen as O’Hara’s snarl of a brother. (Amazon Prime)
PAY PER VIEW/ VIDEO ON DEMAND
• “Possessor” (2020, R), a mix of sci-fi and horror from filmmaker Brandon Cronenberg, stars Andrea Riseborough and Christopher Abbott as people who hijack the bodies of others.
• “They Reach” (2020, not rated), an indie production about a trio of young demon hunters shot in Washington state with local talent, pays tribute to 1970s horror movies.
NETFLIX
• Joseph Gordon-Levitt is disillusioned idealist Edward Snowden in “Snowden” (2016, R), Oliver Stone’s drama about the NSA whistleblower who leaked thousands of classified documents revealing illegal government surveillance.
• Streaming TV: Kevin Williamson followed the “Scream” horror films with the semi-autobiographical young adult series “Dawson’s Creek: Complete Series” (1998-2003, TV-14), which launched the careers of Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson.
• The reality series “Country Ever After: Season 1” (not rated) stars Coffey and Ciscilla Anderson.
• The holiday romances start rolling out this week on Netflix. There’s the holidays in the South Seas comedy “Operation Christmas Drop” (2020) with Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig; “A Christmas Catch” (2020), a crime drama with a romantic turn; “Christmas with a Prince” (2020), which seems fairly self-explanatory; and “A New York Christmas Wedding” (2020), which offers an LGBTQ romantic drama.
• Kid stuff: “The Indian in the Cupboard” (1995, PG) is a fantasy about a 9-year-old boy who magically brings his 3-inch toy Indian to life.
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
• “Wayne: Season 1” (2019, TV-MA), an action comedy from the producers of “Deadpool,” starring Mark McKenna as a teenage hero on a dirt bike, comes to Amazon from YouTube Premium.
• International passport: The documentary series “Ferro: Season 1” (Italy, with subtitles) follows the private and professional life of the Italian music superstar Tiziano Ferro.
• Streaming TV: For the month of November only you can stream the first seasons of the British series “Delicious” (2016, TV-14) and “The Restaurant” (Sweden, 2017, not rated, with subtitles), two dramas of family and cuisine.
AMAZON PRIME/HULU
• Sylvester Stallone gathered a crew of aging action stars for the mercenaries-on-a-mission-of-redemption adventure “The Expendables” (2010, R), which spawned the sequels “The Expendables 2” (2012, R) with guest stars Chuck Norris and Jean-Claude Van Damme, and “The Expendables 3” (2014, PG-13) with Harrison Ford and Mel Gibson.
HULU
• “Slumdog Millionaire” (2008, R), Danny Boyle’s Dickensian underdog movie about a slum kid (Dev Patal) in India who defies all odds, won eight Academy Awards.
• The award-winning British young adult drama “Skins: Complete Series” (2007-13, TV-MA) follows the messy lives of teenage friends in Bristol.
• More streaming TV: The fourth season of the animated Adult Swim series “Rick & Morty” (TV-MA) continues the wild adventures of a kid and his inventor grandfather.
HBO MAX
• Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance 2012 and nominated for four Oscars, “Beasts of the Southern Wild” (2012, PG-13) is an imaginative and vibrant film that rolls out like a stream of consciousness poem from the mind of a little girl who intermixes fantasy and reality. (All HBO platforms)
• Kid stuff: “The Iron Giant” (1999, PG) is a magnificent and sweet sci-fi fairy tale of a boy and his giant robot buddy in comic book color; and the fantasy adventure “The Neverending Story” (1984, PG) got a call-out in the last season of “Stranger Things.”
• A quartet of “Sesame Street” specials also debut: “Elmo’s Playdate” (2020, TV-Y), “Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration” (2019, TV-Y), “When You Wish Upon A Pickle” (2018, TV-Y), and “Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas” (2016, TV-Y).
OTHER STREAMS
• Jane Levy stars in the short-lived “There’s … Johnny!” (2017, TV-MA), a comedy set behind the scenes of “The Tonight Show” in 1972. (Peacock)
• Julia Stiles returns in “Riviera: Season 3” (TV-MA) as a widow searching for her husband’s killer in the European underworld. New episodes each Thursday. (Sundance Now)
• “Dad’s Army: Complete Series” (1968-77) and “‘Allo ‘Allo!: Complete Series” (1982-92), two British sitcoms set during World War II, are now streaming on BritBox.
• David Lynch’s Oscar-nominated “The Elephant Man” (1980, PG) features supplements from the special edition disc.
• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com and in Thursday’s SCENE section.