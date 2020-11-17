Now Streaming: 'The Crown' and 'His Dark Materials' return

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• Olivia Colman returns as Queen Elizabeth in “The Crown: Season 4” (TV-MA), which follows the British monarchy into the 1980s as Elizabeth clashes with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) and Prince Charles marries Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin). Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter co-star as Prince Philip and Princess Margaret. (Netflix)
• The fantasy epic “His Dark Materials” (TV-14) returns for a second season, which sends its young hero (Dafne Keen) to a whole new world while the battle continues in her own world. Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda co-star. New episodes each Monday. (All HBO platforms)
• Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen presents “Small Axe” (TV-14), an anthology of five original films set over two decades in London’s West Indian Community. The debut feature “Mangrove” tells the true story of The Mangrove Nine and the racial violence perpetrated by London police in 1970. Shaun Parkes and Letitia Wright star, with new films in the series arriving every Friday. (Amazon Prime Video, Friday)
• The rapidly paced thriller “Run” (2020, PG-13) stars “American Horror Story” veteran Sarah Paulson as the maniacally controlling mother of an isolated teenager (Kiera Allen) who flees when she discovers her mother’s dark secrets. It’s the second feature from “Searching” writer/director Aneesh Chaganty. (Hulu, Friday)
• Tilda Cobham-Hervey plays the Australian-born singer Helen Reddy in “I Am Woman” (2020, TV-MA), a biographical drama named after her iconic hit song, which became an anthem for 1970s feminists. Danielle Macdonald and Evan Peters co-star. (Netflix)
• “Loving” (2016, PG-13) stars Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga as Richard and Mildred Loving, whose interracial marriage defied the racist laws of 1960s Virginia and was fought all the way to the Supreme Court. (Netflix)
• True stories: The documentary series “The Reagans” (TV-PG) chronicles the political lives of Ronald and Nancy Reagan. New episodes each Sunday. (Showtime Anytime)
• Holiday trimmings: Dolly Parton stars in the holiday drama “Christmas on the Square” (2020, not rated) and provides 14 original songs (Netflix, Sunday) and the animated “LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” (2020, TV-G) celebrates Life Day with Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids (Disney Plus).
• Streaming news: HBO Max is now available on Amazon Fire devices. If you have HBO Now, you can upgrade to the expanded HBO Max at no extra cost.
PAY PER VIEW/ VIDEO ON DEMAND
• Dev Patel stars in “The Personal History of David Copperfield” (2019, PG), Armando Iannucci’s jaunty, energetic adaptation of the sprawling Charles Dickens classic.
• Also new: the superhero movie “The New Mutants” (2020, PG-13) with Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy; the acclaimed mother-daughter drama “Miss Juneteeth” (2020, not rated) with Nicole Beharie; “The Broken Hearts Gallery” (2020, PG-13), a romantic comedy with Geraldine Viswanathan; “Dreamland” (2020, R), a Depression-era romantic crime drama starring Margot Robbie; “The Nest” (2020, R) starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon as a couple imploding in 1980s England; the young adult drama “Words on Bathroom Walls” (2020, PG-13) with Charlie Plummer and Taylor Russell; and “Joan of Arc” (France, 2019, not rated, with subtitles), a musical directed by Bruno Dumont and starring 10-year-old Lise Leplat Prudhomme as the Maid of Orleans.
• Premium VOD: The horror film “Come Play” (2020, PG-13) pits the parents (Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.) of a young boy against a malevolent force that uses electronic devices.
NETFLIX
• Streaming TV: “We Are the Champions: Season 1” focuses on such offbeat competitions as Cheese Rolling, Chili Eating, Fantasy Hair Styling, Yo-Yo, Dog Dancing and Frog Jumping. Rainn Wilson produces and narrates.
• The animated short film “If Anything Happens I Love You” (2020) confronts grieving in the aftermath of a high school shooting. (Friday)
• True stories: “Voices of Fire” (not rated) follows Pharrell Williams’ hometown church and its gospel choir (Friday); and “Whose Streets?” (2017, R) chronicles the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement.
• Also new: “America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20” (TV-14); “Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28 (Cagayan and Heroes vs. Villains)” (TV-14).
• Holiday trimmings: It’s Vanessa Hudgens times two in the sequel “The Princess Switch: Switched Again” (2020, TV-PG, Thursday); the stop motion animation adventure “Alien Xmas” (2020, TV-Y, Thursday); the family comedy “The App that Stole Christmas” (2020, TV-PG); and “Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas: Season 1” (not rated) with Benjamin Bradley.
• Kid stuff: “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” (2013, PG) features a genetic zoo of experimental hybrids that are both animal and vegetable: the foodimal.
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
• The competition series “The Pack: Season 1 (TV-PG) sends 12 teams of dogs and their human companions on a global adventure. Gold Medalist skier Lindsey Vonn hosts with her dog Lucy. (Friday)
• Quentin Tarantino’s unique twist on the World War II thriller “Inglourious Basterds” (2009, R) was nominated for eight Oscars and won for supporting actor Christoph Waltz. Also from Tarantino is his action double feature “Kill Bill: Vol. 1” (2003, R) and “Kill Bill: Vol. 2” (2004, R) with Uma Thurman.
• Scarlett Johansson is the “Girl With a Pearl Earring” (2003, PG-13) in the drama inspired by the famous Vermeer painting.
• Actor Robert Duvall and screenwriter Horton Foote won Oscars for the touching drama “Tender Mercies” (1983, PG).
• Binge alert: Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke star in the hospital sitcom “Scrubs: Complete Series” (2002-2010, TV-14).
• More streaming TV: Before Kevin Spacey, Ian Richardson was TV’s most mercenary politician in the original British “House of Cards Trilogy” (1990-1995, TV-14).
AMAZON PRIME/HULU
• Mary K. Blige stars in “Body Cam” (2020, R), a cop thriller with a supernatural twist.
• “Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss” (2018, TV-MA) is a dark comedy starring Kate Micucci, Sam Huntington and Taika Waititi.
• “The Dictator” (2012, R) is a comedy from writer/star Sacha Baron Cohen.
• Holiday trimmings: The made-for cable movies “12 Pups of Christmas” (2019, not rated), “A Christmas Crush” (2019, TV-G) and “A Christmas Movie Christmas” (2019) stream for the holidays.
HULU
• Ethan Hawke plays Nikola Tesla, the legendary electrical engineer and pioneering inventor, in Michael Almereyda’s unconventional biographical drama “Tesla” (2020, PG-13), which mixes history, commentary and invented scenes. Kyle MacLachlan is rival Thomas Edison; Jim Gaffigan and Eve Hewson co-star.
• “69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez” (2020, TV-MA) profiles rap sensation and internet troll Tekashi69, who testified against Brooklyn gang the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in a landmark trial.
• Kid stuff: “Animaniacs: Season 1” (TV-G) revives the animated comedy about the Warner siblings Yakko, Wakko and Dot. Also new is “Trollstopia: Season 1” (TV-Y7), a spinoff of the animated movie series.
• Episodes from the new ABC series “Big Sky” (not rated) and new seasons of “For Life” (TV-14) and “A Million Little Things” (TV-14) stream a day after their network TV debuts.
HBO MAX/HBO
• The 10-episode limited series “Valley of Tears” (Israel, TV-MA, with subtitles) follows a group of young Israeli soldier in the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Four episodes available, two new episodes each Thursday. (HBO Max)
• True stories: Linda Ronstadt travels to Mexico to explore her family history and cultural roots in “Linda and the Mockingbirds” (2020, TV-14) (All HBO platforms).
• “Crazy, Not Insane” (2020, TV-14) is about the work of forensic psychiatrist Dorothy Otnow Lewis and her controversial work studying serial killers (HBO Max).
OTHER STREAMS
• The anthology series “Marvel’s 616” (not rated) presents a series of documentaries on the history and legacy of Marvel Comics. New episodes each Friday on Disney Plus. Also new on Disney Plus: the animated anthology “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Season 1” (TV-G), with new episodes each Friday; and the documentary “The Real Right Stuff” (2020, TV-14), which chronicles NASA’s Project Mercury program.
• “30 Years of The Film Foundation” spotlights some of the greatest and most important films restored by the nonprofit created by Martin Scorsese, from such classics as Frank Capra’s Oscar-winning “It Happened One Night” (1934) and Sergio Leone’s operatic western “Once Upon a Time in the West” (1968), to the offbeat, orphaned film noir “The Chase” (1946) and the long-unavailable landmark “The Night of Counting the Years” (Egypt, 1969, with subtitles). New on Criterion Channel.
• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com and in Thursday’s SCENE.