Now Streaming: Revisit 'Citizen Kane' with Fincher's 'Mank' on Netflix

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• Gary Oldman stars as the colorful, alcoholic co-writer of “Citizen Kane” in “Mank” (2020, R), directed by David Fincher from his father’s screenplay. Shot in black and white, this portrait of classic Hollywood co-stars Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies, Charles Dance as William Randolph Hearst and Tom Burke as Orson Welles. (Netflix, Friday)
• “Sound of Metal” (2020, R) is a drama about a punk-metal drummer (Riz Ahmed) who is afraid of losing his identity when he starts going deaf. Olivia Cooke costars in the film by Darius Marder, who uses creative sound design to explore his character’s experience. (Amazon Prime, Friday)
• “Selena: The Series” (TV-PG), starring Christian Serratos as Selena Quintanilla, tells the story of the Quintanilla family as it dramatizes the journey of the Tejano singer from small town Texas girl to musical superstar. Her story concludes in the second part of the limited series scheduled to run in 2021. (Netflix, Friday)
• “The Hardy Boys: Season 1” (2020, not rated) brings the teenage detectives (played by Rohan Campbell and Alexander Elliot) to a small town filled with dark secrets. All 13 episodes now streaming. (Hulu, Friday)
• In “Sorry We Missed You” (2019, not rated), British filmmaker Ken Loach explores the stresses of the gig economy through the experiences of a British working class family. It makes its streaming premiere on the Criterion Channel.
PAY PER VIEW/ VIDEO ON DEMAND
• The documentary “Billie” (2020, not rated) draws from rare archival interviews to tell the story of legendary blues singer Billie Holliday.
• Aaron Eckhart is an unstable private investigator on the trail of conspiracy theory in “Wander” (2020, R), a thriller co-starring Tommy Lee Jones and Heather Graham.
• The romantic drama “Luxor” (2020, not rated) stars Andrea Riseborough as a British aid worker in the ancient city of Luxor.
NETFLIX
• The comedy “Nate — A One Man Show” (2020, not rated) stars comedian Natalie Palamides as an alpha male learning to get in touch with his feelings.
• The hand-painted animated feature “Bombay Rose” (France, PG-13) follows a romance tested by duty and religious divides.
• Streaming TV: “Alien Worlds: Season 1” (TV-PG) blends science fact and fiction to imagine alien life on other planets.
• Binge alert: “Stargate SG-1: Complete Series” (1997-2007, TV-MA) presents 10 seasons and over 200 episodes of the science fiction adventure starring Richard Dean Anderson as the leader of a team of interstellar explorers.
• Spend the holidays with Steven Spielberg with his heartwarming “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982, PG) and his thrilling family adventures “Jurassic Park” (1993, PG-13) and “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” (1997, PG-13).
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
• Colin Firth is King George VI in “The King’s Speech” (2010, R), co-starring Geoffrey Rush and Helena Bonham Carter. It won the Oscar for best picture, as did two other films streaming this month on Amazon Prime: Kathryn Bigelow’s “The Hurt Locker” (2009, R) with Jeremy Renner as bomb disposal expert in Iraq; and “Gandhi” (1982) starring Ben Kingsley in an Oscar-winning performance.
• The satirical comedy “Thank You For Smoking” (2006, R), starring Aaron Eckhart as a glib tobacco lobbyist, skewers social politics and the culture of spin.
HULU
• Emily Blunt is “The Young Victoria” (2009, PG) in the historical drama about Queen Victoria’s marriage to Prince Albert (Rupert Friend).
• True stories: Ron Howard directs “Rebuilding Paradise” (2020, TV-14), a documentary about the Paradise community one year after the 2018 Camp Fire.
• Binge alert: Watch Peter Jackson’s epic “Lord of the Rings” trilogy like a fantasy miniseries: “The Fellowship of the Ring” (2001, PG-13), “The Two Towers” (2002, PG-13) and “The Return of the King” (2003, PG-13).
HBO MAX/HBO NOW
• The four-part documentary “Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults” (2020, TV-MA) explores the notorious religious movement that created the biggest mass suicide on U.S. soil. (HBO Max)
• Harrison Ford stars in “The Call of the Wild” (2020, PG), the latest screen adaptation of the Jack London novel and the first to use an entirely CGI-created dog in the leading role. (All HBO platforms)
• Streaming TV: All episodes of the high-finance drama “Industry: Season 1” (TV-MA) are now available on HBO Max (they roll out weekly on other HBO platforms); and the teen-oriented superhero adventure “Stargirl: Season 1” (2020, TV-PG) arrives from DC Universe. (HBO Max)
OTHER STREAMS
• Taylor Swift performs every song from her new album in the intimate music special “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” (2020, TV-14). (Disney Plus)
• The near-future thriller “The Commons: Season 1” (not rated) is set in a world on the verge of climactic catastrophe. New episodes each Thursday. (Sundance Now)
• The natural history series “Earth at Night in Color: Season 1” (TV-PG) uses next-generation cameras to observe the nocturnal lives of animals in full color. Tom Hiddleston narrates. (Apple TV Plus)
• An elderly couple (Julian Richings and Sheila McCarthy) kidnaps a pregnant woman to perform a reverse exorcism in order to bring their dead grandchild back to life in the Canadian horror film “Anything for Jackson” (2020, not rated). It’s new on Shudder along with “Porno” (2020, not rated), about a cursed sex education film.
• The collection “Three by Terrence Malick” presents “Badlands” (1973, R) with Martin Sheen and Sissy Spacek, the Oscar-winning “Days of Heaven” (1978, PG) with Richard Gere and Brooke Adams, and “The New World” (2005, PG-13) with Christian Bale and Q’orianka Kilcher. New on Criterion Channel this month.
• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com and in Thursday’s SCENE section.