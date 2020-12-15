Now Streaming: Davis, Boseman light up the screen in 'Ma Rainey'

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• Viola Davis plays Ma Rainey, the mother of the blues, and Chadwick Boseman (in his final screen performance) is the fiery trumpeter in her band in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (2020, R), a drama of music, power, ambition and race in America set at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. Tony Award-winning Broadway director George C. Wolfe helms the screen adaptation of the August Wilson play, and Colman Domingo and Glynn Turman co-star. Davis and Boseman are favored to get Oscar nominations. (Netflix, Friday)
• Currently the most ambitious science fiction series streaming or on TV, “The Expanse” (TV-14) enters its fifth season with a storyline that starts to draw together all of the narrative threads, from the political tensions between Earth and the settlers in Mars and elsewhere fighting for autonomy, to the battle over the newly accessible alien worlds. Once again, the crew of the Rocinante (Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham and Cas Anvar) is at the center of the drama. The series ends with its sixth season next year. Three episodes are available, with new episodes arriving each Wednesday. (Amazon Prime)
• The documentary “Homeschool Musical Class of 2020” (TV-14), inspired by the online movement #SunshineSongs launched by Tony Award-winning actress Laura Benanti, showcases students from around the country performing songs and dances from the safety of their homes. (HBO Max, Thursday)
• “Tenet” (2020, PG-13), Christopher Nolan’s high-concept thriller starring John David Washington as a nameless agent whose mission to save the world involves the unraveling of time, is a puzzle box of a mystery with spectacular set pieces. Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Kenneth Branagh co-star. Nolan insisted that it get a theatrical release when major theaters were closed during the COVID lockdown, where it made back a fraction of its cost. Months later, it now debuts at home. (Video and cable on demand)
• International Pick: The quirky love story “Amelie” (France, 2001, R, with subtitles) won four Cesar Awards in France, earned five Oscar nominations and made Audrey Tatou an international star. (Amazon Prime)
• Finales: The second season of “The Mandalorian” on Disney Plus and the limited series “The Flight Attendant” on HBO Max both conclude this week, in case you’re waiting to binge them all at once.
• News: Netflix is raising prices by $1 a month starting this week.
PAY PER VIEW/ VIDEO ON DEMAND
• Jim Caviezel is an American engineer in Cairo who is kidnapped and imprisoned in Iran as a spy in the thriller “Infidel” (2019, R).
• “The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone” (1990/2020, R) is Francis Ford Coppola’s re-edit of the final film in his “Godfather” trilogy starring Al Pacino as Michael Corleone, now in his 60s, as he seeks to free his family from crime and find a suitable successor to his empire.
• International Passport: A group of high school teachers embrace alcohol as a way to unleash their creative potential in “Another Round” (Denmark, 2020, not rated, with subtitles), a comedy from director Thomas Vinterberg. It’s Denmark’s official entry for the Academy Awards.
• True stories: “Audrey” (2020, not rated) explores the life, art and humanitarian work of actress Audrey Hepburn.
• Premium video on demand: Set in 1840s England, the love story “Ammonite” (2020, R) stars Kate Winslet as real-life fossil hunter Marry Anning and Saoirse Ronan as a young woman sent to sea for her health.
NETFLIX
• “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” (2013, PG-13) chronicles decades of American social politics through the life of a White House butler (Forest Whitaker). The star-studded cast includes Oprah Winfrey, Jane Fonda, Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard, Vanessa Redgrave, Alan Rickman, Liev Schreiber and Robin Williams.
• The Canadian drama “The Grizzlies” (2018, R) is an underdog sports drama based on the true story from an Alaskan Inuit community that struggles with the highest suicide rate in North America.
• Jason Momoa stars in “Braven” (2018, R) as a logger in rural Canada who goes up against drug runners threatening his family.
• Streaming TV: A young ballet student (Kylie Jefferson) joins an elite dance academy in “Tiny Pretty Things: Season 1” (TV-MA), a young adult melodrama about ruthlessly ambitious students.
• True stories: The limited series “The Ripper” (not rated) revisits the British police search for the serial killer dubbed The Yorkshire Ripper in late 1970s England.
• Holiday trimmings: In “A California Christmas” (2020, TV-14), a spoiled rich kid poses as a ranch hand to get a farmer to sell her family’s land. Also new is the comedy “An Unremarkable Christmas” (Colombia, 2020, not rated, with subtitles); and the romantic comedy “Home for Christmas: Season 2” (Norway, TV-MA, with subtitles).
• Comedy specials: “Vir Das: Outside In — The Lockdown Special” (not rated), with the comedian performing online shows to homebound viewers, and “Schulz Saves America: Pandemics, Predators, Protests & Presidents” (not rated).
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
• Susan Sarandon plays a dying matriarch who brings estranged family members and friends together in the emotionally turbulent “Blackbird” (2020, R), directed by Roger Michell and co-starring Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska and Sam Neill.
• “The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt” (2020, TV-14) is this year’s revved-up holiday special featuring Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May hitting the road on the exotic island of Reunion and in Madagascar.
• True stories: “King Cohen” (2017, not rated) surveys the career of independent filmmaker Larry Cohen, and “The Aristocrats” (2009, not rated) looks into the legacy of a filthy joke shared privately by comedians for decades.
HULU
• Sam Elliott is an aging, ailing movie star coming to terms with his legacy and his mistakes in “The Hero” (2017, R), co-starring Laura Prepon, Nick Offerman and Krysten Ritter.
HBO MAX/HBO NOW
• True Stories: “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” (2020, TV-MA) surveys the career of the three Gibb Brothers, who reinvented themselves throughout their decades-long career as pop superstars. (All HBO platforms)
• Streaming TV: The family sitcom “The Middle: Complete Series” (2009-2018, TV-PG) with Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn is now streaming exclusively on HBO Max.
OTHER STREAMS
• The six-part documentary series “On Pointe: Season 1” (not rated) follows students ages 8 through 18 through a season in the School of American Ballet in New York City. It’s new on Disney Plus along with the Oscar-nominated animated sequel “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (2018, PG); and “Into the Woods” (2014, PG), the feature adaptation of the Stephen Sondheim musical starring Anna Kendrick, Chris Pine, James Corden and Meryl Streep.
• Rachel Griffiths plays the prime minister of Australia and Deborah Mailman is an Indigenous woman who begins a political career as the newest member of her team in “Total Control: Season 1” (2019, not rated). New episodes each Thursday. (Sundance Now)
• The limited series mystery “Limetown” (not rated) with Jessica Biel and Stanley Tucci, based on the hit podcast and originally produced for Facebook, and the prank series “Kevin Hart: Lyft Legend” (TV-MA), originally made for the LOL network, are now streaming on Peacock.
Elizabeth Debicki and Claes Bang star in “The Burnt Orange Heresy
- ” (2020, R), a sun-dappled thriller set in the world of high art co-starring Mick Jagger and Donald Sutherland. (Starz)
• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com and in Thursday’s SCENE.