Mask Making 101: If you don't know how, you'd better mask somebody

Should you wear a mask?
If you’ve gone to a supermarket in the past week, you’ve no doubt noticed a lot more people in masks than you would’ve seen a month ago. But why? How safe do they make you? Where can you get one? Can you make your own? Can you just use a bandana? Once you’re masked up can you start going out again like before?
There’s a lot of information out there from a lot of different places. But the credible sources agree: A cloth mask is not a cure or a vaccine, but it can be an additional tool in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Here’s what the state Department of Health said in a memo updated April 3: “There is limited evidence to suggest that use of cloth face coverings helps reduce disease transmission. However, they can reduce the release of infectious particles into the air when someone speaks, coughs or sneezes, including someone who has COVID-19 but feels well. Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for physical distancing, washing your hands and staying home when you are ill, but they may be helpful when combined with these measures.”
OK, granted, that’s not exactly, “This mask will save your life; looks like we solved coronavirus.” But it’s enough to get me to wear one on the rare occasions when I have no other choice but to leave the house and interact with people.
The idea behind them isn’t so much to protect yourself, though it’s possible they may offer some limited protection; it’s to slow the spread of the disease. If you have it and don’t know it, as experts suggest is the case with many COVID-positive people, it’s your responsibility to limit the spread of your infectious particles. A mask is a great way to do that.
“If you decide to wear a cloth face covering, you are doing it to protect others from a virus you do not know whether you might carry,” an April 5 Health Department memo said. “Wearing a cloth face covering in public places is an act of compassion.”
Another point — and this is an important one: You’re not looking for a medical-grade mask. There’s a shortage of those right now (maybe you’ve heard), and they’re for the people on the front lines who need protection in close quarters with infected or potentially infected patients.
Here’s the state Health Department on that point: “It is critical that this guidance does not put increased demand on medical-grade masks, such as N95 respirators and surgical masks.”
Fortunately, people all over the Yakima Valley are working on making cloth masks for those who need or want them. Noelia Gonzalez, for instance, has spent her shelter-at-home time teaching her 15-year-old daughter, Olivia, how to sew so they can donate masks to local essential workers and sell them to other folks. Noelia, a teacher at Lewis and Clark Middle School, saw the demand for them creeping up a couple of weeks ago and figured she could help meet it.
“With my teaching background, it occurred to me quite quickly that we’re living through a historical event,” she said. “We’re all going to remember this and how we reacted. I really wanted to be on the right side of this.”
She and Olivia have donated about 50 of the masks so far, using a template they found online. And several people have taken advantage of the Memorial Foundation’s mask kits, to make cloth masks to donate to workers at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital. The kits are available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the foundation’s office, 2701 Tieton Drive. (The Memorial Foundation has a handy video guide on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/memfound, but there are templates all over if you just Google it.)
The nice thing about helping out in that way — aside from, you know, potentially helping to halt a deadly pandemic — is that it gives you something to do other than watching Netflix during this shelter-in-place period.
“It’s really easy to start getting bored and upset about spending all this time at home,” Olivia said. “This is a really very easy way to keep your time filled and do something worthwhile while you’re stuck at home.”
WHAT WORKS AS A MAKESHIFT MASK
So maybe you don’t sew, and you don’t have a mask, and you need to go to the store right now for diapers or milk or whatever other thing you ran out of. What can you do?
• Use a bandana or scarf. The main thing is that it covers your nose and mouth and fits snugly against your face.
• If you don’t have a bandana or scarf handy, you can make one out of a T-shirt (see instructions) or even a pillowcase.
Whatever you use, it’s critical that you don’t touch your “mask” once you put it on. Make sure it will stay in place before leaving the house. And when you get home and remove it, be careful not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth. Then wash your hands.
HOW TO MAKE A T-SHIRT MASK
Step 1: Get yourself a clean T-shirt and lay it flat on a table. I used a vintage Yakima Bears shirt, because I am a stylish and fun-loving person. Any T-shirt will work in a pinch, but closely woven cotton T-shirts work best.
Step 2: Fold it from the bottom up to the middle. Then fold it from the top down to the middle.
Step 3: Fold it again to the middle, from the bottom then from the top.
Step 4: Stretch rubber bands around each side, pushing them 3 inches or so from the edges. These are your ear straps.
Step 5: Put that thing on your face. It’ll probably be bulky and uncomfortable. But it will work for a quick grocery trip.
For video instructions from U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, visit www.hhs.gov/surgeongeneral.