Live music calendar: March 12, 2020

Brewminatti

713 Sixth St., Prosser; 509-786-2269, brewminatti.com/upcoming-events; 7 p.m. shows; prices vary.

Friday: Danny Barnes.

March 20: Missy Raines Quartet.

March 26: An Evening with Seth Walker & Jess Dayton.

April 2: Mandy Harvey & Billy McLaughlin.

April 9: Austin Plaine & Anthony da Costa.

April 17: Gurf Morlix & Kevin Galloway.

AntoLin Cellars

14 N. Front St., Yakima; www.antolincellars.com

7 p.m. shows; no cover.

Friday: Brother Teresa.

March 20: Jo-Anne Carlson.

March 27: Rondi Marsh & Bart Roderick.

April 3: Fruit Tramps.

“Don’t Forget Your Roots”

YVC’s Hopf Union Building, No. 9, South 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard, Yakima; www.yvcc.edu or www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4521095.

7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; event includes concert by YVC choir, dinner and silent auction; $30, or $10 for choir performance only; country bluegrass songs.

Kana Winery

10 S. Second St., Yakima; www.kanawinery.com/calendar/livemusic

7-10 p.m.; 21 and older.

Friday: Julie and Sally.

March 21: Scout Clay.

March 28: Test Tube Poets.

The Seasons Lineup

101 N. Naches Ave., Yakima; theseasonsyakima.com or www.brownpapertickets

Ticket cost varies; balcony for all ages; some events are 21 and older only.

7:30 p.m. Friday: The West Coast Feed.

7:30 p.m. March 19: An Evening with Tinsley Ellis.

Winter Jazz Series

The Princess Theatre, 1226 Meade Ave., Prosser; www.theprincesstheatre.net

Recommended donation $15; proceeds benefit maintenance and operation of Princess Theatre.

7 p.m. Saturday: The Bylines.

Brews and Cues

104 S. Second St., Yakima; www.facebook.com/events/991373851226829

6-8 p.m. Tuesday: Paul Simon Tribute with One Trick Pony; free, 21 and older.

YSO: Classical Series

The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima; www.ysomusic.org

All concerts at 7:30 p.m.; series or individual concert tickets available; see website.

March 21: Classical IV — Scheherazade & Other Remarkable Women.

April 18: Classical V — String Fever.

May 30: Classical VI — Beethoven Bash.

Brown Bag Series

The Seasons, 101 N. Naches Ave., Yakima; bit.ly/YHR-BrownBag

Noon on First Fridays; bring a lunch or buy a snack at the door; $5.

April 3: Maria Roditeleva-Wibe, piano.

Gilbert Cellars

5 N. Front St., Yakima; www.gilbertcellars.com/calendar

7 p.m. April 3: Birdie Fenn Cent.

Mak Daddy Coffee Roasters

28 N. Front St., Yakima; 509-317-2150

6 p.m. First Fridays: Talent Showcase.

Black Violin: The Impossible Tour

Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima; capitoltheatre.org/events

7:30 p.m. May 5: $12, $28, $38.

10 a.m. May 5: $7, part of Capitol Kids series.

Yakima Symphony Orchestra: Pop Series

The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima; www.ysomusic.org

7:30 p.m. May 9: Pops V — Villalobos Brothers.

Load comments