Live music calendar: March 5, 2020

Brewminatti
713 Sixth St., Prosser; 509-786-2269, brewminatti.com/upcoming-events; 7 p.m. shows; prices vary.
• Friday: Terry Robb & Adam Scramstad.
• March 13: Danny Barnes.
• March 20: Missy Raines Quartet.
• March 26: An Evening with Seth Walker & Jess Dayton.
• April 2: Mandy Harvey & Billy McLaughlin.
• April 9: Austin Plaine & Anthony da Costa.
• April 17: Gurf Morlix & Kevin Galloway.
Brown Bag Series
The Seasons, 101 N. Naches Ave., Yakima; bit.ly/YHR-BrownBag
• Noon on First Fridays; bring a lunch or buy a snack at the door; $5.
• Friday: Brittany Stahley, soprano, with Anne Schilperoort, piano.
• April 3: Maria Roditeleva-Wibe, piano.
AntoLin Cellars
14 N. Front St., Yakima; www.antolincellars.com
• 7 p.m. shows; no cover.
• Friday: Fruit Tramps.
• March 13: Brother Teresa.
• March 20: Jo-Anne Carlson.
• March 27: Rondi Marsh & Bart Roderick.
Gilbert Cellars
5 N. Front St., Yakima; www.gilbertcellars.com/calendar
• 7 p.m. Friday: Alex Dunn.
• 7 p.m. April 3: Birdie Fenn Cent.
Kana Winery
10 S. Second St., Yakima; www.kanawinery.com/calendar/livemusic
• 7-10 p.m.; 21 and older.
• Friday: Mongrals.
• Fridays: Open mic night (except first Friday).
• March 14: Julie and Sally.
• March 21: Scout Clay.
Mak Daddy Coffee Roasters
28 N. Front St., Yakima; 509-317-2150
• 6 p.m. First Fridays: Talent Showcase.
Canticus: “Music of Baltic Lands”
Two concerts and venues; $15 general, $5 students; yakimacanticus.com
• 7:30 p.m. Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 210 N. Ruby, Ellensburg.
• 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday: Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Ave., Yakima.
The Seasons Lineup
101 N. Naches Ave., Yakima; theseasonsyakima.com or www.brownpapertickets
• Ticket cost varies; balcony for all ages; some events are 21 and older only.
• 7:30 p.m. Saturday: Heart by Heart.
• 7:30 p.m. March 13: The West Coast Feed.
• 7:30 p.m. March 19: An Evening with Tinsley Ellis.
Bel Canto: “Singing is Believing In the Sacred”
Mt. Olive Lutheran, 7809 Tieton Drive, Yakima; 509-952-1236
• 4 p.m. Sunday: Performance by Bel Canto of Yakima and scholarship recipients Kapono Paikuli and Isaac Gambito; free admission but donations accepted.
“Don’t Forget Your Roots”
YVC’s Hopf Union Building, No. 9, South 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard, Yakima; www.yvcc.edu or www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4521095.
• 7 p.m. March 13-14; event includes concert by YVC choir, dinner and silent auction; $30, or $10 for choir performance only; country bluegrass songs.
Winter Jazz Series
The Princess Theatre, 1226 Meade Ave., Prosser; www.theprincesstheatre.net
• Recommended donation $15; proceeds benefit maintenance and operation of Princess Theatre.
• 7 p.m. March 14: The Bylines.
Brews and Cues
104 S. Second St., Yakima; www.facebook.com/events/991373851226829/
• 6-8 p.m. March 17: Paul Simon Tribute with One Trick Pony; free, 21 and older.
YSO: Classical Series
The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima; www.ysomusic.org
• All concerts at 7:30 p.m.; series or individual concert tickets available; see website.
• March 21: Classical IV — Scheherazade & Other Remarkable Women.
• April 18: Classical V — String Fever.
• May 30: Classical VI — Beethoven Bash.
Black Violin: The Impossible Tour
Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima; capitoltheatre.org/events
• 7:30 p.m. May 5: $12, $28, $38.
• 10 a.m. May 5: $7, part of Capitol Kids series.
Yakima Symphony Orchestra: Pop Series
The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima; www.ysomusic.org
• 7:30 p.m. May 9: Pops V — Villalobos Brothers.